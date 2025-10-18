Sharks Locker Room: Must-60 Game on Saturday?

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s too early in the San Jose Sharks’ season to talk about “must-win” games. But?

After getting run out of Delta Center by the Utah Mammoth 6-3, there is a “must” for the Sharks in their Saturday back-to-back against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“We got to put together a full 60 minutes,” alternate captain Mario Ferraro said, after San Jose no-showed most of the first and third periods on Friday.

Similar to their poor 5-on-5 efforts in losses to the Anaheim Ducks last Saturday and Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, the Sharks played about a 20-minute game against the Mammoth.

To kick off their first road contest of the year, San Jose was outshot 11-2 and down 2-0 through the first 15 minutes tonight. Down just 3-2 to begin the final frame, they gave up three unanswered goals, putting the game out of reach.

“Our game is scattering,” Ferraro said. “We got 20 good minutes or 15 good minutes, and then five bad ones.”

After the Canes’ loss, the San Jose Sharks went back to the basics, with an emphasis on battle and compete drills in practice.

Here’s another basic: Show up for 60 minutes.

It doesn’t mean that the Sharks have to dominate the Penguins wire to wire on Saturday. But there can’t be, as there has been over the last three defeats, extended periods of San Jose seemingly overwhelmed by the momentum swings that happen in every game.

This means more effort, but also, more than that. Cleaner puck play. No questions asked physicality. Alert positioning. Greater defensive awareness.

“We got to be more consistent and do the little things right,” Ferraro said.

The next step for getting out of this 0-2-2 hole? The Sharks are the only winless team in the NHL.

Play 60 minutes that you’re proud of.

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on why the San Jose Sharks started so slow:

I don’t know. Have to ask the guys.

Warsofsky, on what Sharks need to do to start faster tomorrow:

Probably mentally ready to play.

Warsofsky on why the Graf-Dellandrea-Smith line got benched: "We don't have the puck, and they're leaving the zone. Can't play winning hockey that way." Says "they got better" after the benching — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 18, 2025

Warsofsky, on how the Askarov gaffe affected the team:

No, actually, I thought we had good energy on the bench and into the period. The guys in the dressing room were saying the right things, but we got to start doing the right things.

Warsofsky, on if it was the Michael Carcone goal that deflated the Sharks:

Yes.

Warsofsky, on Vincent Iorio’s San Jose Sharks’ debut:

Did some good things. Things he’s gotta clean up.

Warsofsky, on if Sam Dickinson bounced back from a tough game against the Carolina Hurricanes:

Yeah, he did some things better. Some areas, the game is quick for him, so gonna keep working with him.

Warsofsky, on why Dmitry Orlov has to improve:

Playing his offside, it’s tough. He’s gotta defend a little better. His puck play’s gotta be better.

Yaroslav Askarov

Askarov, on the Liam O’Brien goal:

Took a bad bounce. Hit my skate.

Askarov, on his and #SJSharks' struggles: "Keep battling, keep working, and it's gonna happen. It's close, I think so…just have to believe." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 18, 2025

Mario Ferraro

Ferraro, on how the San Jose Sharks can get out of a losing mentality:

Do the little things that it’s going to take to get a win. We got to put together a full 60 minutes.

Our game is scattering. We got 20 good minutes or 15 good minutes, and then five bad ones. We got to be more consistent and do the little things right.

Barclay Goodrow

Goodrow, on what’s working for his line:

We’re just playing simple. Getting pucks in. Forechecking.

All three of us kind of play a similar style, and we’re kind of feeding off each other, and we’re just trying to keep it simple and build as much momentum for the team as we can.

Goodrow, on if he feels a little quicker on the forecheck this season compared to last:

I do.