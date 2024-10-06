Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

Sharks’ Opening Night Roster Projection: Should Grier Claim Anyone Off Waivers? (+)

Published

2 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

The San Jose Sharks’ opening night roster appears to have taken shape.

By choosing not to waive any players today, barring the unexpected, we have a good sense of what the Sharks’ opening night roster will be.

All 32 teams must submit cap-compliant rosters by Oct. 7 at 2 PM PT.

Why Sunday’s waivers matter?

“In order to send a player that requires waivers down prior to tomorrow’s 5 PM [Eastern] opening roster submission, they must be on waivers today,” Puckpedia tweeted on Oct. 6. “The exception is if a team signs a player tomorrow, they can place him on waivers and he won’t be on the opening roster.”

So the Sharks not waiving bubble forwards Klim Kostin or Givani Smith today, that means a lot.

Here’s who got waived around the NHL:

So what’s my guess for the Sharks’ opening night roster? And who might GM Mike Grier claim off waivers?

San Jose Hockey Now spoke with a league executive about some possible waiver targets.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

Meta