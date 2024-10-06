Sharks’ Opening Night Roster Projection: Should Grier Claim Anyone Off Waivers? (+)

The San Jose Sharks’ opening night roster appears to have taken shape.

By choosing not to waive any players today, barring the unexpected, we have a good sense of what the Sharks’ opening night roster will be.

All 32 teams must submit cap-compliant rosters by Oct. 7 at 2 PM PT.

Why Sunday’s waivers matter?

“In order to send a player that requires waivers down prior to tomorrow’s 5 PM [Eastern] opening roster submission, they must be on waivers today,” Puckpedia tweeted on Oct. 6. “The exception is if a team signs a player tomorrow, they can place him on waivers and he won’t be on the opening roster.”

So the Sharks not waiving bubble forwards Klim Kostin or Givani Smith today, that means a lot.

Here’s who got waived around the NHL:

Waivers today: VAN: Brannstrom

NYR: Robertson

NYI: Skarek, Hogberg, Hutton, Bolduc, Karlstrom, Foudy, Fasching, Engvall

OTT: Jenik, Gaudette

VGK: Rondbjerg, Laczynski, Aston-Reese

TOR: Rifai, Murray

STL: Tucker, Schueneman

BUF: Reimer, Rousek, Clague

PIT: Imama, AHo

BOS: Patera,… — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) October 6, 2024

So what’s my guess for the Sharks’ opening night roster? And who might GM Mike Grier claim off waivers?

San Jose Hockey Now spoke with a league executive about some possible waiver targets.