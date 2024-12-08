Sharks Waive Givani Smith, What Could It Mean for Roster?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The San Jose Sharks have waived Givani Smith.

Smith, in the last season of a two-year contract signed in the summer of 2023, has an $800K AAV. Because he has a one-way deal, he will be paid the same amount if he passes through waivers and joins the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda.

In his two seasons with the San Jose Sharks, the 6-foot-2 winger was not able to establish himself as a regular player. He was a frequent healthy scratch, dressing for six pointless games this season, and 36 contests last year, scoring one goal and three assists.

The enforcer could be counted on for toughness, racking up 10 PIM this season and 40 PIM last year in limited action. Per hockeyfights.com, Smith had six fights in teal.

Before the Sharks waived Smith, they had a full 23-man roster. Winger Barclay Goodrow, currently on IR, practiced on Friday and might be poised to return to action. Also, Marc-Edouard Vlasic has been practicing with the team for at least a couple of weeks; he’s yet to be activated this season because he’s been making his way back from a training camp injury.

The San Jose Sharks could’ve simply sent down waiver-exempt prospects Ethan Cardwell or Jack Thompson in favor of Goodrow or Vlasic, but it looks like they’re not prepared to do exactly that.

Waiving Givani Smith may also suggest that Will Smith, out with a day-to-day upper-body injury, doesn’t have a serious injury and will not be going on IR. Putting Will Smith on IR was another way for the Sharks to open up a roster spot without waiving Givani Smith.

We’ll find out tomorrow, the San Jose Sharks practice at about 10:30 AM in Florida.