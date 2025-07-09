SJHN Daily: McKenna Commits to Penn State, Celebrini Training With Bedard in Vancouver

The top prospect in the 2026 NHL Draft is on the move.

Gavin McKenna has committed to Penn State for the 2025-26 season. The move, which reportedly is worth $700K to McKenna, marks the highest-profile move from the Canadian Hockey League to the NCAA since the agreement between the two leagues changed earlier this season.

With a player like McKenna heading to the NCAA, it will be interesting to watch his development moving forward as it’s likely many young athletes will follow his example and make the jump from the CHL to the collegiate ranks in the near future. While these moves certainly help grow the collegiate brand of hockey, it is also interesting to wonder how it will effect the CHL in years to come.

McKenna will be joining Michael Misa’s brother Luke with the Nittany Lions. The San Jose Sharks’ No. 2 pick could also make the move from the CHL to the NCAA, if he doesn’t make the NHL, that is.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Are the San Jose Sharks in a better position than they were last season?

The San Jose Sharks are reportedly looking to move a defenseman.

Victor Eklund shares his draft day experience and what he’s learned from his brother William.

Philipp Kurashev shares his thoughts on the trade that brought him to San Jose.

Alex Nedeljkovic was surprised by the move that brought him to the San Jose Sharks, but is excited.

John Klingberg says he feels better than he has in many years.

Other Sharks News…

A way too early look at the Sharks’ forward lines.

A look behind the scenes at the 2025 NHL Draft.

Were the San Jose Sharks prepared to offer UFA Brock Boeser seven years?

Four takeaways from the Sharks’ prospect scrimmage.

Yep, Pohlkamp is going to boom next year. Already has two seasons of ranking top-five in his conference. A bulky defender who makes great plays on and off of the puck. Already shown he can play dominant hockey, even away from someone like Zeev One of my faves. #TheFutureIsTeal https://t.co/f9Qz1Gt4as pic.twitter.com/hQ4WPW8pTH — Foley (@NHLFoley) July 8, 2025

NHL TEAM PROSPECT POOL STRENGTH RANKINGS (JULY 2025) pic.twitter.com/hfPPfGkRNp — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) July 7, 2025

Quentin Musty joined Ted Ramey to discuss development camp.

