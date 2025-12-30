San Jose Sharks
Sharks Practice: Injury Updates for Gaudette, Mukhamadullin, Desharnais, Liljegren & More
The San Jose Sharks are back in town, but they’re not completely healthy.
They practiced at Sharks Ice today for the first time since Dec. 22, but forwards Macklin Celebrini, Alex Wennberg, Ty Dellandrea, and Adam Gaudette were missing. Pavol Regenda, freshly recalled from the San Jose Barracuda, was participating.
Defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin was also missing, while injured defensemen Timothy Liljegren and Vincent Desharnais participated.
Also, there were no goalies, at least NHL netminders: Yaroslav Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic were not on the ice.
San Jose Sharks goaltending coach Thomas Speer and an EBUG strapped on the pads.
After practice, head coach Ryan Warsofsky gave updates on all, including more on injured wingers Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev.
Celebrini, Wennberg, Dellandrea, Askarov, and Nedeljkovic can be considered maintenance days. They should all be available for the New Year’s Eve showdown against the Minnesota Wild.
Dellandrea has been “dealing with something” but Warsofsky is confident that he’ll be ready tomorrow.
Gaudette has a day-to-day lower-body injury, and will not play on New Year’s Eve. Regenda was recalled in response to Gaudette’s injury.
Mukhamadullin has a lower-body injury and is considered questionable for New Year’s Eve.
Desharnais (upper-body) is still considered week-to-week despite logging a practice, and Liljegren (upper-body) will not be an option tomorrow.
As for Smith and Kurashev, both skated on their own, but considering that they both have upper-body injuries, that’s no surprise. They’re both considered week-to-week.
“They’re progressing, but they’re still a little ways away here,” Warsofsky said.
Warsofsky had previously ruled Smith out until at least New Year’s. We’ll check again then, to see if there’s a firmer timeline for the San Jose Sharks star.
What to do with a player that just can’t stay healthy like Mukh? I’m a fan, but it just never ends.
Play him when he’s healthy 🙂
Really good interview with CBJ GM Don Waddell with Marek. The interesting part, at least for me, begins at about 17 min mark https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWroXwyUej0 One of the things which I find interesting is how GMs see some players. This really opened up for me with a football GM, Mike Shanahan, when he was with Washington. He’d apparently coveted a QB since his college days. His name was John Beck. Beck graduated in 2006, got drafted by Miami. Shanahan apparently loved his game at the time. But after 3 years in the league doing nothing (5 games total), Shanahan brought him… Read more »
So far, Mike Grier’s kinda player is my kinda player too
I was thinking the same thing.
What type of injury does Smith have?.. Shoulder? Arm? Why does NHL still use upper body and lower body injuries?. Be more specific..
NHL is not the NFL. Hockey fans embrace the injury ambiguity, we love a good mystery.