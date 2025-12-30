Sharks Practice: Injury Updates for Gaudette, Mukhamadullin, Desharnais, Liljegren & More

The San Jose Sharks are back in town, but they’re not completely healthy.

They practiced at Sharks Ice today for the first time since Dec. 22, but forwards Macklin Celebrini, Alex Wennberg, Ty Dellandrea, and Adam Gaudette were missing. Pavol Regenda, freshly recalled from the San Jose Barracuda, was participating.

Defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin was also missing, while injured defensemen Timothy Liljegren and Vincent Desharnais participated.

Also, there were no goalies, at least NHL netminders: Yaroslav Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic were not on the ice.

San Jose Sharks goaltending coach Thomas Speer and an EBUG strapped on the pads.

Impressive crowd at Sharks Ice today! pic.twitter.com/58Cb80irgt — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 30, 2025

After practice, head coach Ryan Warsofsky gave updates on all, including more on injured wingers Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev.

Celebrini, Wennberg, Dellandrea, Askarov, and Nedeljkovic can be considered maintenance days. They should all be available for the New Year’s Eve showdown against the Minnesota Wild.

Dellandrea has been “dealing with something” but Warsofsky is confident that he’ll be ready tomorrow.

Gaudette has a day-to-day lower-body injury, and will not play on New Year’s Eve. Regenda was recalled in response to Gaudette’s injury.

Mukhamadullin has a lower-body injury and is considered questionable for New Year’s Eve.

Desharnais (upper-body) is still considered week-to-week despite logging a practice, and Liljegren (upper-body) will not be an option tomorrow.

As for Smith and Kurashev, both skated on their own, but considering that they both have upper-body injuries, that’s no surprise. They’re both considered week-to-week.

“They’re progressing, but they’re still a little ways away here,” Warsofsky said.

Warsofsky had previously ruled Smith out until at least New Year’s. We’ll check again then, to see if there’s a firmer timeline for the San Jose Sharks star.