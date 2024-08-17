SJHN Daily: Elite Prospects Says Musty 15th-Best Prospect in NHL

Do the San Jose Sharks have the best prospect pool in the NHL?

According to EP Rinkside, the San Jose Sharks have four top-21 prospects in Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Quentin Musty, and Sam Dickinson — ranked no. 1, 10, 15, and 21 respectively. Igor Chernyshov and Shakir Mukhamadullin also cracked EP Rinkside’s top-100 NHL affiliated prospects.

Musty rose from No. 28 on last year’s ranking after an impressive D+1 season. The “dual-threat scorer” put up over 100 points in 53 games last season. Smith also rose a couple spots from last year’s ranking after leading the NCAA in scoring.

“Triple-threat scorer” Celebrini leads the rankings ahead of his NHL rookie season. The 18-year-old is a “rare jack of all trades, master of all player.”

With six top-100 talents, the San Jose Sharks appear to be set up wonderfully for the future.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Former Sharks forward Jonah Gadjovich spends his day with the Stanley Cup.

SOMEBODY GET THE KID A BAR OF SOAP CAUSE THESE HANDS ARE DISGUSTING! 🧼🧽🪣 Thomas Bordeleau goes one-handed to beat the goalie 5-hole in a summer league game. 🫨🫨🫨 #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/0SlNJVwMkA — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) August 17, 2024

AROUND THE NHL…

Bill Zito brings the Stanley Cup home to Milwaukee.

Don Waddell comments on Patrik Laine’s trade request.

Which former Buffalo Sabres skater is the best general manager?

The Vegas Golden Knights will host clinics in Mexico!

Following his assault and battery arrest, Milan Lucic aims to return to the NHL.

The Colorado Avalanche hire Andrew Wilson as an assistant general manager.

Tyler Dellow joins the Carolina Hurricanes as an assistant general manager.

Could the New Jersey Devils sign these players to professional tryouts?

How can the Pittsburgh Penguins stay competitive next season?