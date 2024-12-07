Blackwood Makes 49 Saves, But Sharks Lose 3-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The San Jose Sharks visit Amerant Arena to take on the Florida Panthers.

Mackenzie Blackwood had an incredible 49-save effort, but the Sharks wasted it, losing 3-1. Tyler Toffoli scored a late goal.

Period 1

Tkachuk goal: That’s the exact start that the San Jose Sharks didn’t want. Looks like Walman forced a pass up the wall, covered man, not a great read. Then Tkachuk had free reign in front, nobody took him as he batted down shot from outside. Impressive baseball skills!

Sharks indeed starting off with 5-forward power play unit, Eklund-Granlund-Celebrini-Toffoli-Wennberg. Followed by Walman-Liljegren-Zetterlund-Kostin-Kunin. However, no “mo” from either PP.

5 in: Poor awareness from second PP unit, Panther penalty ends, Cats have a 2-on-0, Blackwood able to erase Forsling Grade-A. Then Florida has more chances, crashing net. Sharks in trouble right now, they gotta get their head in the game. This is going to get ugly without pushback.

10 in: Grundstrom on entry, get that in deep or make the play. Neither happens there. I get wanting to do more than just one-and-done and get it in deep, but that’s not a good place for a turnover, just past OZ blueline, especially way this game is going.

First good Sharks chance, 4-on-3, Ferraro finds Toffoli.

9 left: Glove save by Blackwood on Reinhart after Panthers’ trademark forecheck.

F1 Rodrigues on top of Thrun, then Thrun goes for stretch, but ices it. Not a great shift.

8 left: Looks like Sharks changing up top-4 D-pairings, Walman-Liljegren, Ferraro-Ceci.

6 left: Fourth line actually wins it down low in DZ to exit, but can’t make that next play through NZ, Nosek stops up Dellandrea pass. Good for Sharks to win some battles, but that next step…

Liljegren makes an alert defensive play as Bobrovsky tries to catch changing Sharks with stretch pass. Able to skate up for a chance too.

5 left: San Jose Sharks finally with an on-their-toes forecheck. Cardwell and Granlund in the middle of it, not surprising. It’s a start…uh 15 minutes in. But just down 1-0, should be down more.

4 left: Walman has looked careless with the puck. DZ corner, just an unforced turnover up the middle?

2 left: Rutta hangs tough there, Boqvist hammers him on forecheck. Sharks manage to get it out, Rutta up the wall to Sturm. That’s a good play.

Celebrini line hasn’t had any push so far this period. No rush attack, that’s obviously Mack’s bread and butter. Line being bullied down low, Eklund not escaping so far tonight. I wonder if they break that line up later. Celebrini’s ability to push the defense back may be his greatest NHL asset so far, wonder if teams have sussed that out and are responding.

Period 2

1 in: That kind of night so far for Sharks. Big OZ faceoff win, Toffoli has a chance in the slot and it hits Kunin in the ass. Florida turns it back and gets a power play.

Good Sharks PK, maybe some momentum from this?

4 in: Surprised none of the Sharks forwards, Celebrini line, gave Thrun their stick when his got broke.

Whoa, Blackwood! Sharks should be down a good 3-0 if not more, if it weren’t for Blackwood. Marvelous save on Ekblad.

Tkachuk penalty: Good on Grundstrom to get his nose dirty. Did nothing wrong, Tkachuk punch, he’s defending his goalie but also maybe thinking he can get away with it because Sharks aren’t good. But get in the game physically!

Sharks power play doesn’t score, but some chances. Hopefully all this gets San Jose’s head in the game.

Tkachuk goal: Or not. Ceci has a chance to get out, doesn’t, Panthers counter, Tkachuk sneaks it through with a crafty high backhand. This is a Tkachuk superstar game, why they traded for him kind of effort. Elite skill, elite grit.

Honestly, Sharks are just getting sonned by a far superior team tonight. But also, save for Blackwood and maybe Granlund line, not enough pushback either.

8 left: Nice 1-on-1 pin, Celebrini on Ekblad. Impressive.

Agree with Remenda, awful call on Kostin. That’s just good battle from Klim.

Barkov goal: Of course after that bad call. Ferraro has to do better there, he had a lot more time than he thought for the clear.

Bennett penalty: Good read by Walman, jumps up, attacks, draws a hook. That’s an actual penalty.

3 left: Have liked Granlund tonight, but not sure who that PP drop was for. Momentum killer, leads to 20 or seconds of Panthers’ domination down low.

2 left: Good FC by Sturm line, glad to see they’re still in the game…but now Granlund gets a high sticking. And…it was actually Schmidt’s stick that got Bennett. Obviously, this game wasn’t decided by the officiating, but it’s been awful in this period.

Panthers simply putting on a clinic tonight. This is everything that #SJSharks want to be one day, once again — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 8, 2024

Period 3

1 in: Rodrigues picked Granlund out of nowhere, he wasn’t close to the puck, not sure how that’s not called. Again, Sharks aren’t losing because of the penalties. But a make-up call seems in order and that looked like an actual penalty.

Bennett 10-9 over Ferraro. But good for the alternate captain to stand up for his guy. Ferraro deserved the extra there, Bennett hit looked clean, but no problem with the AC stepping up. Sharks have shown Panthers too much respect tonight.

9 left: Kostin hammers Mikkola then Forsling back to back along wall, like.

8 left: Beaut Granlund stretch to Kunin for breakaway, but Bobrovsky!

Toffoli goal: Garbage time, but Granlund and Toffoli show off their skill there.