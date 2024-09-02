SJHN Daily: Trotz Explains Why Saros Over Askarov, Zadina Signs in Switzerland

Former San Jose Sharks winger Filip Zadina is heading to Switzerland.

The 24-year-old goal scorer never found the scoring touch he showcased en route to the Detroit Red Wings selecting him sixth-overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. In 2022-23 with the Wings, Zadina scored only three goals and seven assists in 30 games. That offseason, he terminated his contract with Detroit, walking away from $4.56 million cash.

He then signed a one-year, $1.1 million pact with the Sharks.

That bet on himself did not pan out. While Zadina tallied a career-high 13 goals in 72 games last season, that fell short of his and San Jose’s hopes. The Sharks didn’t qualify the RFA.

There was speculation that NHL teams were interested in signing Zadina on a professional tryout this offseason, but nothing came to fruition.

Per my sources, there are as many as 3 clubs in discussions for F Zadina at this time. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/xNWJvoMxHz — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) August 27, 2024

Guaranteed money with Davos — they signed him to a two-year contract — might be the better deal for Zadina anyway!

In his 262-game NHL career, Zadina has totaled 41 goals and 91 points. Hopefully, the Swiss National League will allow Zadina to regain his scoring abilities.

Preds GM Barry Trotz explained: "Asky is going to be an excellent goaltender because he's got unbelievable athletic skills and he's got a very confident personality — all that. But if you talk to elite goaltenders, they won't talk about elite physical attributes. They'll talk about elite mentalities and elite mindsets and elite preparation and stuff like that. And I'm not quite sure that he's there yet."

