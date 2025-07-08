Are Sharks Better Now Than Last Year? What’s Trade Value of Their Defensemen?

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back!

Are the San Jose Sharks better now than they were last year? (22:10) What’s the trade value of their defensemen? (1:07:16)

But before we talk about the state of the line-up, let’s talk about other big Sharks news.

William Eklund and the San Jose Sharks agreed to an extension, why do both sides seem content with a shorter deal? (3:11)

Let’s talk about the Thomas Bordeleau trade, a potential Danil Gushchin trade, and fresh starts for both.

Prospects Scrimmage impressions: When will we know if Michael Misa is NHL-ready? How about Sam Dickinson? (15:16)

The San Jose Sharks signed Dmitry Orlov, John Klingberg, Philipp Kurashev, and Adam Gaudette. They also traded for Alex Nedeljkovic and claimed Nick Leddy off waivers. Are they a better team now than last year before the Mackenzie Blackwood deal? (22:10)

What’s Sheng’s projected forward group right? (25:06)

GM Mike Grier says the Sharks are still looking for top-nine winger help too.

How about Sheng’s projected defense? (44:01)

So are the Sharks better than last year? (1:00:14)

It looks like the San Jose Sharks are trading a defenseman. Sheng spoke with multiple NHL scouts to get a sense of how they value San Jose’s perhaps more expendable blueliners. (1:07:16)

Mario Ferraro

Timothy Liljegren (1:13:29)

Henry Thrun (1:16:39)

Jack Thompson

Vincent Desharnais

