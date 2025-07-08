San Jose Barracuda
Are Sharks Better Now Than Last Year? What’s Trade Value of Their Defensemen?
Are the San Jose Sharks better now than they were last year? (22:10) What’s the trade value of their defensemen? (1:07:16)
But before we talk about the state of the line-up, let’s talk about other big Sharks news.
William Eklund and the San Jose Sharks agreed to an extension, why do both sides seem content with a shorter deal? (3:11)
Let’s talk about the Thomas Bordeleau trade, a potential Danil Gushchin trade, and fresh starts for both.
Prospects Scrimmage impressions: When will we know if Michael Misa is NHL-ready? How about Sam Dickinson? (15:16)
The San Jose Sharks signed Dmitry Orlov, John Klingberg, Philipp Kurashev, and Adam Gaudette. They also traded for Alex Nedeljkovic and claimed Nick Leddy off waivers. Are they a better team now than last year before the Mackenzie Blackwood deal? (22:10)
What’s Sheng’s projected forward group right? (25:06)
GM Mike Grier says the Sharks are still looking for top-nine winger help too.
How about Sheng’s projected defense? (44:01)
So are the Sharks better than last year? (1:00:14)
It looks like the San Jose Sharks are trading a defenseman. Sheng spoke with multiple NHL scouts to get a sense of how they value San Jose’s perhaps more expendable blueliners. (1:07:16)
Mario Ferraro
Timothy Liljegren (1:13:29)
Henry Thrun (1:16:39)
Jack Thompson
Vincent Desharnais
The problem the Sharks will face when trying to trade these guys, is there isn’t anybody in the position the Sharks were in, such that the Sharks put these guys on an NHL team. The Sharks were a historically bad club, nobody else now is worse than just regular bad. Liljegren: The Sharks acquired him last year because they could use any defenseman who could hypothetically complete one pass. Nobody is so bad that they are looking for that. Who looks at him and thinks he satisfies a need? Ferraro is only attractive to somebody who runs into injury issues… Read more »
Trade Mario, Liljegren and Thrun for Darnell Nurse.
Then trade Nurse, 50% retained, for 2 1st rounders down the road.
leaves a d-group of:
Leddy-Mukh
Klingberg-Orlov
Desharnais-Thompson-Dickinson-Cagnoni
I’m not sure anyone is paying two 1st rounders for Nurse, even with 50% retained. Walman, who seems like a comparable player, only fetched a single late 1st rounder. Seth Jones, with salary retained, was good for a 1st rounder and a distressed asset in Spencer knight.
Ok, then trade Mario Liljegren and Thrun for Nurse and a 2nd rounder.
Then trade Nurse, 50% retained and that 2nd rounder for two 1sts down the road. fwiw, do think the ‘down the road’ matters. Think 2029 and 2031 for example. It has a ‘time value of money’ to it, making it a bit less costly. My best estimate is that a year is worth about 4 spots per year from the middle of rd 1 to the bottom of rd 2. So if you wait 5 years, that’s about 20 spots.
“Down the road”… so you’re hoping he’s going to waive his full NMC to play in San Jose for the next 4-6 years? Hrm, I have my doubts.
I just don’t think trading for Nurse works for us.
Oh wait, nevermind, I see what you’re suggesting, trade him for a 29/30 draft pick, not trade him IN 29/30
Not realistic. The video games wouldn’t let you do this.
I havent finished the podcast yet, but what about guys you didnt mention? I figured Afanasyev would get a chance after returning to north america. There should be some good battles for roster spots in camp.
I worry about giving up on Thompson before next summer. He could turn out to be the next Dylan demelo, and those guys have value.
I like the idea of trading Thrun soon and then Mario at the trade deadline. Despite having postseasons off, it looks like Mario absorbs a lot of punishment. I would be concerned he’ll burn out on the young side so not sure I’d want SJS to sign him to a big extension. Might be good for him to play lower in a lineup and get a chance to win too.