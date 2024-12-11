SJHN Daily: Sharks Drop New Holiday Rap Song

The San Jose Sharks have just dropped a second Christmas rap song.

On the 10-year anniversary of “Holiday Sweater“, the team dropped “Holiday Inflatables.”

Holiday Inflatables ⛄️🎄🎶 10 years after our debut hit, we’re back with the only song you need this szn. pic.twitter.com/ZYsW4MRCVM — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 11, 2024

To the tune of Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.,” Mario Ferraro, Cody Ceci, Fabian Zetterlund, William Eklund, Jack Thompson, Nico Sturm, and Randy Hahn rapped about their holiday inflatables. Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Joe Thornton, and Patrick Marleau had unvoiced roles.

Now-Colorado Avalanche netminder Mackenzie Blackwood also spit some bars, a la Jason Demers who recorded “Holiday Sweater” before his trade to the Dallas Stars 10 years ago.

The holiday sweater curse strikes again 🤣🤣 Blackwood noooooo!! #alllove https://t.co/vgh6pm1tso — jason demers (@jasondemers5) December 11, 2024

Which Shark rapped the best? San Jose Hockey Now was on site at Sharks practice in St. Louis, polling the players.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Brent Burns, in an exclusive with San Jose Hockey Now, talked about Thornton’s jersey retirement and his connection to the Celebrinis.

The Sharks placed Will Smith on injured reserve.

How did the San Jose Sharks players learn about Blackwood’s trade?

Shakir Mukhamadullin is called up as Ethan Cardwell and Jack Thompson are sent down.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

The Hockey Guy joined the Sharks Audio Network to discuss the Blackwood trade.

Going from the most games played last season to not even cracking the lineup is a testament to how much the Sharks/Barracuda overhauled the defense. Also the rookie, Lightning McQueen, I mean Luca Cagnoni, has had a significant impact on this team. https://t.co/Ag7bTmJbao pic.twitter.com/FCThmNsmA0 — JD Young (@MyFryHole) December 11, 2024

The Barracuda sent goalie Gabriel Carriere back to the Wichita Thunder.

AROUND THE NHL…

Thank you to the game I love. ✌🏼 Deuces pic.twitter.com/QYvpHlOOhk — Kevin Shattenkirk (@shattdeuces) December 10, 2024

David Bonderman, owner of the Seattle Kraken, passes away at 82.

Brandon Montour and Josh Mahura receive their championship rings.

An explanation for the New Jersey Devils‘ recent scoring woes.

Mikko Rantanen nets hat trick in Colorado Avalanche win.

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Alex Nedeljkovic leaves game.

The Buffalo Sabres extend losing streak with shootout loss.

The Carolina Hurricanes recalled Tyson Jost.

Boston Bruins blown out by Winnipeg Jets.

Legendary photographer Bruce Bennett breaks down iconic NHL photos.