Zetterlund Wants To Stay With Sharks…What’s Next Step in His Evolution? (+)

Fabian Zetterlund wants to be a part of the solution for the San Jose Sharks.

Recently, San Jose Hockey Now reported that the Sharks and pending RFA Fabian Zetterlund had begun talks on a new contract.

While the 25-year-old winger declined to speak on that report, he did re-affirm his commitment to the city and organization: “I love San Jose. I love everything about it. The city and everything, it feels like home. What we’ve got here, in this room, is something special.”

SJHN caught up with Zetterlund, best friend William Eklund, Nico Sturm, Alex Wennberg, and San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky to talk about Zetterlund’s evolution as a player in San Jose, his fit in a “special”locker room, and why he could indeed be a core piece for the future of the franchise.

Also, learn why Sturm calls Zetterlund “Quadzilla”!