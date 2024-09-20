Zetterlund Says Sharks Feel ‘Special’, Wennberg on Musty’s Skill, Grundstrom on Grier’s Message

San Jose is starting to look more and more like Stockholm.

With William Eklund and Fabian Zetterlund solidifying themselves as top San Jose Sharks players last season, Alex Wennberg and Carl Grundstrom joining this offseason, and recent high picks like Filip Bystedt and Leo Sahlin-Wallenius; the contingent of Swedes is growing.

Zetterlund, Wennberg, and Grundstrom all recently had their first availabilities of training camp. Wennberg discussed how the team can be hard to play against, Zetterlund hyped up camp linemate Will Smith, and Grundstrom shared the staffs’ recent messages to the players.

Fabian Zetterlund

Zetterlund, on the hype around this year’s training camp:

It’s always exciting when the season starts again. This [feels like] something, something special. We always say that, but this year we actually feel really special. I’m really excited to get things going.

Zetterlund, on what he worked on over the summer:

I need to stay out longer on the ice. Special teams, 6-on-5, 5-on-6.

When I get tired, I just use my brain. Being smart out there and [I] can stay longer, maybe 20 seconds more or something. That’s what I worked on a lot.

Also my edge work, trying to be a smoother skater. And my shot, I always work on that everyday.

Note: Zetterlund also shared he hit a 600-pound deadlift during offseason training.

Zetterlund, on how good Will Smith was:

I wasn’t surprised. I knew he was gonna feed me and that’s what he did. He also took some shots by himself, and it went well. He’s gonna be a hell of a player, and he’s already great hockey player.

Granlund called Fabian Zetterlund “a unit” #SJSharks — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) September 19, 2024

Watch the full Zetterlund interview here

Alex Wennberg

Wennberg, on what it means to be “hard to play against”:

At the end of the day, you’ve got to work. Doesn’t matter if it’s doing the back check, blocking a shot or taking the scoring opportunity at the end. At the end of the day, you’ve got to give it [your] all. You’re fighting for each other out there, and that’s what’s hard to play against. For teams, they just want to go out there, have an easy day, and score some points. That’s not what we’re looking for. We’re looking for a team to stay connected. We might be a young team that’s building something, but I think that’s a good thing to have, to just come right now, come together, and just make a push.

Wennberg, on his current linemate Quentin Musty:

Hell of a [lot of] skill. We played a little bit of a scrimmage and you can tell he has some real offensive ability. It’s gonna be fun to have a chance to play with him more and more. All these young guys, they have that skillset and offensive mindset. So, it’s fun to be an older guy and look at it.

Wennberg, on being the “veteran Swede”:

Fabian [Zetterlund] and William [Eklund] have been showing the ropes since I’ve been here. I feel like at the end of day, it’s nice to have a Swede to lean back on. First language; it’s always nice to have someone to talk a little bit Swedish with. But right now, they’re taking care more of me than I do of them, so maybe the roles will change a little bit.

Wennberg says that Eklund and Zetterlund have been showing him around town a little. Then joked, as the veteran Swede, "I'll be taking over soon" — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 20, 2024

Carl Grundstrom

Grundstrom, on how he fits into Ryan Warsofsky’s system:

I really liked it. It’s high pace, a lot of skating, and hard pressuring. So, I think it’s gonna fit me pretty good.

Grundstrom, on Mike Grier’s message to players:

It’s a lot of guys that want to play in the NHL. [There’s] only so many jobs, so everyone’s trying to get one.

Grundstrom, on his best game:

Play hard and physical and straightforward, be hard to play against.

Grundstrom, on if Macklin Celebrini is NHL-ready:

I think so. Yeah, absolutely.

His skill overall. Obviously, he’s competing hard out there too. He’s a good player.

Grundstrom says that all the Swedes have been hanging out. Eklund has already taken him to his favorite pasta place — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 20, 2024

Watch the full Grundstrom interview here