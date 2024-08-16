San Jose Sharks
4 Questions for Zetterlund To Answer in 2024-25 (+)
What’s the next step for Fabian Zetterlund?
Zetterlund, 24, enjoyed a breakout campaign last year for the San Jose Sharks.
The stout 5-foot-11 winger led the Sharks with 24 goals, a surprise considering that he went scoreless in 22 games in teal to close the 2022-23 season, after coming from the New Jersey Devils in the Timo Meier trade.
Here are four questions that Zetterlund will answer in 2024-25.
Ex-San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn, Zetterlund, and an NHL scout not with the San Jose Sharks supplied answers.
