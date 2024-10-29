San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #11: Sharks Recall Cardwell, Place Dellandrea on IR
Ethan Cardwell is on the verge of making his NHL debut.
The San Jose Sharks announced this morning that they’re recalling the spark plug winger from the Barracuda.
In a corresponding move, they placed Ty Dellandrea, who was hurt on Oct. 26 against the Vegas Golden Knights, on IR. Head coach Ryan Warsofsky has previously labeled center-winger Dellandrea day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Cardwell, 22, led the Barracuda with 23 goals last year, and had one goal and four assists through six games this season.
The 5-foot-11 winger projects as the type of forward who can play up and down a line-up, which makes him an ideal short-term replacement for Dellandrea, as opposed to more offensive-leaning Cuda prospects who might need big NHL minutes to flourish.
The 2021 San Jose Sharks’ fourth-round pick, famous for his “Showbound” podcast, looks like he’s finally made the show.
San Jose Sharks (1-7-2)
The San Jose Sharks, on a back-to-back, should start Vitek Vanecek.
Based on Monday night’s strong performance, best guess is the top-six and defensive pairings stay the same.
Will Smith, on a development day on Monday, should draw back in.
Cardwell should be in too.
Will Smith and Cardwell in for Givani Smith and Klim Kostin seems to be a reasonable guess.
Here’s my guess for tonight’s lines:
Eklund-Granlund-Toffoli
Gushchin-Wennberg-Zetterlund
Kunin-W. Smith-Goodrow
Cardwell-Sturm-Grundstrom
Walman-Ceci
Ferraro-Rutta
Thrun-Benning
We’ll know more two and a half hours before the game, when head coach Ryan Warsofsky will address the media.
Los Angeles Kings (5-2-2)
This is how the Kings played in their last game, a win on Oct. 26 over Utah Hockey Club:
Today’s @LAKings Line Rushes –
Byfield – Kopitar – Kempe
Fiala – Danault – Moore
Foegele – Turcotte – Laferriere
Jeannot – Lewis – Lee
Anderson – Gavrikov
Edmundson – Clarke
Jones – Spence
Kuemper
Rittich
— Zach Dooley (@DooleyLAK) October 26, 2024
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings is 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
