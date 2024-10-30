GOTTA SEE IT: Cardwell Gets ‘Hilarious’ Surprise From Cuda Teammates Before NHL Debut

A player making their NHL debut is always a special moment, especially when family and friends are in the building. But it’s not everyday that the player’s minor league teammates are in the front row.

Ethan Cardwell was the player receiving that honor for the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old has had a difficult road to the NHL. He was undrafted in the 2020 NHL Draft, then was selected by the Sharks as an over-ager in the fourth round a year later.

After a strong start to the season with the San Jose Barracuda in the American Hockey League, Cardwell got the call from Cuda head coach John McCarthy that he was being called up minutes after the Sharks’ comeback win against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday.

In a sweet moment, Cardwell’s now former teammates with the Barracuda were there for his special moment.

“I knew they might be coming. I didn’t think they’d be down there during warm-ups on the glass…It’s an amazing group down there, guys are such friends here in the prospect pool…to see them there, front and center was hilarious,” Cardwell said after his NHL debut.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky, by the way, was pleased with Ethan Cardwell‘s first showing: “That line was outstanding. Ethan was really good too. Gave us some fresh legs. Obviously can skate, competitive kid.”

Despite the short notice, Cardwell was also able to get his family to San Jose in time for his debut as well.

Ethan said they may not have slept last night trying to get here, but his family was not missing the debut. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/SfWvA4stEg — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 30, 2024

The newest San Jose Sharks player said it wasn’t easy to get ahold of his family when he got the news.

“It was around 10 o’clock, so it was one o’clock back home on the East Coast,” Cardwell said, before adding with a laugh, “I don’t even think they slept after that. I think they got on a flight around five [or] six Eastern and made it here first thing this morning.”

What a moment for Justin and Sarah Cardwell!

“They’ve been a huge part of the journey so to have them here means the world to me.”