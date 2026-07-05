Last development camp, Eric Pohlkamp, then with University of Denver, admitted that he was jealous of fellow Pioneer Matt Davis’s 2022 and 2024 National Championships. Like, extremely jealous.

Pohlkamp has national championship FOMO: “I really want to win national championship, right? You’re in the locker with those guys when they won in 2024 and you see the tattoo on their leg, you see the tattoo on their rib. And honestly, I get really jealous of that. Matt Davis,… — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 3, 2025

“Now I finally got my tattoo,” 2026 national champion Pohlkamp beamed on Wednesday, before showing it off to the media.

The 5-foot-11 defenseman scored 18 goals and 39 points in 43 games and was named a Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalist en route to the title.

After that stellar season, where he took on the offensive role vacated by Zeev Buium, Pohlkamp turned pro. Injuries delayed his debut, and Pohlkamp got into one San Jose Barracuda playoff game before the team was eliminated.

Now, the 22-year-old has his sights set on an NHL roster spot. Darnell Nurse, Jacob Trouba, Michael Kesselring, Dmitry Orlov, and Sam Dickinson are already penciled in. San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier could keep adding to his blueline, but as of now, the 2023 fifth-round pick is competing with Luca Cagnoni and Nolan Allan for roster spots.

At his fourth development camp, Pohlkamp spoke on his time with the Barracuda, national title, and excitement for next season. Plus, he gives advice to Ryan Lin and Max Heise, both headed to DU next season.

Pohlkamp, on how this camp differs from the previous ones he’s attended:

I’d say it’s pretty similar every year. I think the only change, we were just talking the other day, is all the major-junior kids are playing college now. So, they’re all asking you questions and we got two guys are going to go play at Denver, so they’re asking you questions also. So, that’s a little bit different… Other than that, it’s a great camp and look forward to it every year.

Pohlkamp, on what he learned in San Jose at the end of last season:

I was obviously pretty banged up. Just coming in here, skating here — I was pretty much all by myself. Me and [Mike Ricci] were out there skating every day, trying to rehab, get ready for the Barracuda.

But, I would say it’s [that] everything’s kind of on your own. You’ve got to grow up. You’re not in college anymore. There’s no one really to hold your hand. That’s [professional] life. And you’re obviously going to have your teammates here to help you, but at the end of the day you’re trying to take someone’s job. It’s a fun competition. Excited to get out of here.

Pohlkamp, on if he was given the option or not to come to development camp:

After the season, I talked to Todd [Marchant] and I don’t mind coming out here every year. I think it’s great. It’s sunny. We’re at the Valencia. Santana Row is a great spot. We have a great group of guys here. We wanted to get my finger checked out. My pinky, it’s not fully there yet. [They] checked up on my ankle and [made] sure everything’s ready to go by training camp.

Pohlkamp, on his National Championship run:

Going into that year, I kind of knew it was going to be my last year in college, to be honest with you. Halfway through the year, I wouldn’t have told you we would have won it. Every night, to be honest with you, I was talking to my roommate, Samu Salminen — we both transferred in together, and we were a on little on a skid there and every night we’re like, “We’re not going to do it. We’re not going to do it.” And we did it. I couldn’t be happier to do it my last year and to win in Vegas was really something special. And now I finally got my tattoo.

Pohlkamp, on advice to Lin:

It’s a privilege. Pressure is a privilege. Kind of similar situation to me. When Zeev Buium was there, obviously well he’s a year younger than me, but learning from him. Then, just talking to Lin. To be honest, it’s one of the best spots in the world to go play college hockey. I know he hasn’t been out there yet, but I know he’s really excited, same with Heise. For [Lin,] there’s going to be opening on the back end. We had a couple [defensemen] leave.

And just enjoy it too. Every year it gets better and better. They’re in apartments now. They’re not in the dorms. I think they’re doing revenue share. They just keep upgrading and all those guys will really enjoy it…

We didn’t have revenue sharing, but we still won though. That’s all that matters.

Pohlkamp, on the San Jose Sharks signing Jacob Trouba and competing with veterans at training camp:

I think it’s great. That’s why you play hockey, you want to be pushed and be able to play against those guys. I don’t really know much about the older guys, but they’ll teach you the ropes and they’ll help you along the way. I can’t wait for the competition and to get after it.

Pohlkamp, on heading into training camp:

I think the biggest thing for me is being able to compete against those guys and practice against them. To be honest, I don’t really know much about training camp or rookie camp, I just want to go in there and play my style of game and learn against those guys. Get pushed [by] those big-name players. So, it’s going to be a little bumpy road, but I’m really looking forward to it. It’s definitely going to be a little uncomfortable, but I can’t wait to get out there.