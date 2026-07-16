Nov 28, 2025; San Jose, CA, USA; during San Jose Sharks vs Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center. Photo: Sport Shots / Dean Tait

The San Jose Sharks have released their 2026-27 schedule.

Here are some key dates.

10/1/26: The San Jose Sharks host the Florida Panthers for their season and home opener.

10/19/26: The Sharks and 2026 No. 2 pick Ivar Stenberg visit the Toronto Maple Leafs to face off against 2026 No. 1 pick Gavin McKenna.

10/22/26: San Jose faces off against long-time Shark William Eklund at the Ottawa Senators.

10/31/26: Eklund visits the Shark Tank as a visitor for the first time, as his Ottawa Senators play in San Jose on Halloween.

11/11/26: Macklin Celebrini’s buddy Sidney Crosby visits SAP Center with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

12/28/26: San Jose faces off against long-time Shark Mario Ferraro for the first time at the Winnipeg Jets.

1/8/27: Could this be Alex Ovechkin’s last game as SAP Center? The Washington Capitals come to town.

1/13/27: Darnell Nurse goes to Edmonton for the first time as a visitor, as San Jose takes on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. The once-Oilers lifer first game against Edmonton is Oct. 10 at SAP Center.

1/30/27: The San Jose Sharks host the Chicago Blackhawks in their last game before their bye week and the Feb. 6 All-Star Game at UBS Arena.

2/10/27: The Sharks return to play against, you guessed it, the Blackhawks at SAP Center.

2/15/27: Ferraro returns to the Tank for the first time as a visitor, as the Winnipeg Jets close San Jose’s seven-game homestand, their longest of the season.

3/9/27: The Sharks head to T-Mobile Arena to take on the Vegas Golden Knights, to start a six-game road trip, tied for the longest this season. This could be the beginning of a key playoff push for San Jose?

3/20/27: The defending champion Carolina Hurricanes visit SAP Center for the first time in a late-season match-up.

4/10/27: San Jose hosts the Anaheim Ducks in their home and season finale. Hopefully, this game is a playoff tune-up for the Sharks.

Here are some other interesting things about the San Jose Sharks’ 2026-27 schedule:

Eight of their first 12 games are on the road.

From Jan. 18 versus the Utah Mammoth to Feb. 15 versus the Jets, the Sharks are basically at home for their longest homestand of the season, seven games. Their bye and All-Star weekend are in the middle of this homestand though, so of course, the players won’t really be at home the whole time.

Three of San Jose’s last nine games are against Anaheim, which could be critical games for jockeying for playoff position.