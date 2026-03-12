San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #63: Eklund Game-Time Decision, Chernyshov Recalled, Askarov Hurt
BOSTON — The San Jose Sharks are dealing with lots of bumps and bruises.
William Eklund is dealing with a lower-body injury, missing practice yesterday, but he says that he’ll play tonight.
Head coach Ryan Warsofsky, however, calls him a game-time decision.
The Sharks recalled top prospect Igor Chernyshov, just in case.
It’ll be interesting to see if the Sharks will keep Chernyshov with them, if Eklund is healthy enough to play. They’ve already got 14 NHL-caliber forwards as it is, and playing time has been especially scarce recently for Pavol Regenda.
Also, Yaroslav Askarov tweaked something warming up for morning skate this morning.
It’s thought to be a “minor” lower-body injury, per Warsofsky. Nedeljkovic was always slated to start, but Askarov may not be able to back up tonight, so the Sharks might recall a goalie or rely on an EBUG.
Laurent Brossoit and Gabriel Carriere dressed for the San Jose Barracuda at Tech CU Arena last night, Brossoit stopping 33-of-34 shots in a 4-1 Cuda victory.
#SJSharks believe Askarov's injury is a "minor" lower-body issue. Hopefully, he's okay. But if he can't back up, we'll see if they can get a goalie out here in time for the game.
Barracuda just played last night in San Jose
San Jose Sharks (30-26-6)
Alex Nedeljkovic will start.
This is how the Sharks lined up in the morning:
Graf-Celebrini-Smith
Gaudette-Wennberg-Sherwood
Eklund-Misa-Toffoli
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves
Orlov-Klingberg
Ferraro-Mukhamadullin
Dickinson-Desharnais
Nedeljkovic
This is how the Sharks lined up on the power play.
PP1: Orlov-Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith-Wennberg
PP2: Klingberg-Eklund-Gaudette-Sherwood-Misa
These are signs that Eklund will play tonight, but no guarantee.
Boston Bruins (36-22-6)
Marco Sturm said David Pastrnak and his wife, Rebecca, welcomed a baby girl. Pastrnak wasn’t at morning skate but is expected to play tonight, Sturm said.
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins is at 4 PM PT at TD Garden. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Reaves in the lineup. Regenda scratched. The insanity continues.
I’m finally at the point where I’m thinking Reaves and Goodrow need to be scratched regularly. Igor and Regenda need to be playing
I can rationalize playing Reaves and Goodrow — but not to this degree. I mean Buffalo came off something like a 5 fight game before the Sharks game — and didn’t dress Reaves.
fwiw, Prof Hockey mentioned the Sharks have been goaded into a retaliatory penalty in 4 straight games.
Yeah, they need to be smarter about the retaliatory stuff. The Vinny one against Montreal was really bad (considering the score/3rd period/Mario was already in the box). It got buried since SJ recovered and won the game, but if they’d lost, that would have been the turning point.
TBF, I did think, from what I could see, the Sherwood one was BS (I didn’t see Prof Hockey, but assume this is one of the ones he referenced) – I am not sure why he was the only one to go to the box in that dustup.
i don’t mind. Good teams aren’t afraid of penalties, and the whistle goes away in playoffs
“Prof Hockey mentioned the Sharks have been goaded into a retaliatory penalty in 4 straight games.”
That may be an argument to prefer veterans over young guys.
How does this make any sense when it’s the veterans who have taken the retaliation penalties in all those games?
Yup. Sounds like a maturity problem to me. Depends who’s taking those penalties though.
If it’s retaliating for a hit on Macklin, I don’t care about the penalty, there’s a face that needs punching.
its like that saying about arguing with your wife. Do you want to be right or happy. Do you want to make the playoffs or show how tough you are. Unless it’s a one for one you just can’t take dumb penalties.
Montreal – Vinny cross checking
St. Louis – Ferraro roughing+fighting
Islanders – Sherwood roughing
Sabres – Goodrow instigator
4 vets, 4 retaliation penalties.
Fair point. Although I can sort of understand the judgment call on some of those. The Sherwood one, for example, if someone goes after your 19 year old franchise player, is risking a penalty worth it even if it is late in the game?
I also wonder if we tunnel vision on the penalties versus the situations where a veteran correctly read the officials, and we don’t notice those.
Well then fuck those guys!😜
Regenda is not playing for a reason. He was ‘OK’ across all 3-zones when he played. Did he score some goals? Sure. But this whole narrative to push a guy in who will get 9-minutes as some savior is wild. Chernyshov should be developing in the A as he is. Remember: they don’t have the ability to do that with two players that realistically should be (Misa and Dicky) With that said with regard to the lineup, I would assume the FO and coaching staff are doing three things: Evaluating who will get a contract next year Showcasing some players… Read more »
No one is saying he’s a savior, But he is productive on a team that is highly reliant on Macklin’s line. Secondary scoring is limited and Regenda does the thing that gets goals. The thing the coach says the team isn’t doing.
Absolutely absurd hyperbole from you. Nobody is saying Regenda would be savior. He’s also been better than ‘OK’ across all 3-zones when he played.
Why should Chernyshov be in the AHL? He looked like our most complete winger in the 15 games he played in the NHL.
If the Sharks are evaluating who will get contracts next year then surely Regenda who is an expiring Group 6 UFA should be getting some games, right? Not getting scratched for 5+ games in a row, right?
Well, y’all are the ones saying “the insanity continues” and getting up in arms over a 4th liner who hasn’t produced consistently at the AHL level let alone the NHL level. So, savior was just my word choice based on numerous threads of talk around this guy. Igor should be in the A because you want him to develop good habits, and get more opportunities in different areas (PK, for one). I would assume because he’s not going to be getting a contract in the NHL? Or, because a team of people who really know hockey are in charge? Maybe… Read more »
Yeah playing the washed Reaves and Goodrow night after night when Regenda is a way better player is insanity. Doesn’t mean Regenda would be the savior.
Should we send Will Smith to the AHL so he can learn to PK and round out his game? Smith has horrible defensive and effort habits. Far worse than Chernyshov. Sounds to me like you should be advocating for him to be in the AHL, right?
If you’re just going to defer to everything the team does is the right decision then why even have comment sections? There’s nothing to talk about.
Lol. I’m being reasonable in my explanation, man. Will Smith is head and shoulders a better player than Igor. He doesn’t need to be in the A or, I’m sure, he would be.
Given the way players have developed I trust the FO and the coaching staff to manage the players. Regenda is not a better player than Reaves, Gaudette and Goodrow given where he would slot, hence him not playing.
To be fair, if we’re directly comparing Reaves and Regenda, that should be 10000% Regenda every time.
For the playoff push sure.
The masses always have to have a player like this that they can either blame or claim the coach is an idiot for not playing more. It’s a tale as old as time.
I know, I just got so sick of it I commented lol. It’s really wild the narrative though
I don’t know if you remember how Demelo was crucified by sharks fans?
That’s the magic of the internet.
Since the Olympic break, Sharks have gotten 8 out of 14 possible points. (Bruins game just got underway as I write this.) The first game back against Calgary was bad. But the other regulation loss was to Buffalo, maybe the hottest team right now. I think people are getting a little too fan brainy to act as though Warsofsky’s roster decisions have ruined some kind of sure thing. If we go back to the comments during the Olympic break, a lot of people were ready to fly the white flag on the playoff chase.
About 1/3 of the league has gotten by this season playing just two goalies. Sharks have tonite’s game, then back-to-back on Sat-Sun. Either Askarov heals quickly or we’ll join the majority of teams which have needed an extra netminder at some point. I have no idea why the Regenda hate. The coach talks abut guys going to the net and insists on scratching his best net front player — game after game after game. If Chernyshov is recalled, who gets bumped for the roster? 15 forwards with Kurashev, Regenda and Chernyshov + the 12 listed Also, really nice article on… Read more »
Nobody needs to get bumped. Post trade deadline you can roster as many players as you want if the team stays cap compliant.
Wow, thanks for that information. I had no clue!
the things I forget these days … thanks for the reminder
Regenda is not their best net front player. Full stop. There is a reason that he is not/has not been a full time NHL player. He couldn’t consistently crack a hot dog water Ducks lineup. He’s 26 and doesn’t skate well. I like him, but the narrative around this dude needs to stop. It’s just stalker vibes at this point 😉
Among all Sharks skaters
Sharks top 4 in GF%: Misa, Macklin, Smith, Regenda
Sharks top 4 in expected GF%: Chernyshov, Sherwood, Wennberg, Regenda
Either way you go with it, he’s an asset to the team. Using a stat Warsofsky said he looks at.
Regenda is 3rd in Corsi For%
https://www.naturalstattrick.com/playerteams.php?fromseason=20252026&thruseason=20252026&stype=2&sit=5v5&score=all&stdoi=oi&rate=y&team=S.J&pos=S&loc=B&toi=50&gpfilt=none&fd=&td=&tgp=410&lines=single&draftteam=ALL
He’s played 18-games. He also has a SP of 22. I don’t think he’s a detriment to the team, but he’s not a 4th liner and he’s not good enough to supplant anyone in the top-9 at this point. I mean, obviously, yeah?
Here I think Warsofsky falls back on old school thinking instead of analytics. It’s crunch time. Sharks are chasing a playoff spot with very few games left. He goes to veterans who have “been there and won.” Regenda has less than one full season’s worth of NHL experience. Warsofsky is showing preference to veterans, especially guys like Goodrow who have won a Stanley Cup. I think here Warsofsky’s own youth and inexperience as a NHL coach might be factor. He has never been in this situation himself at the NHL level. He might be a little too deferential to veterans… Read more »
“Regenda is not their best net front player”, and who is be better?
Literally lol’ing right now. You watch the games, man. I’m not here to put anyone down, or be a jerk, but the Regenda hype is just wild. Wild. He’s not moving anyone from the top-9 out and don’t really fit on the 4th line with his game so it is what it is
Why is Regenda not a fit for the 4th line? If we are talking 4th line identity, Regenda is actually more physical than Goodrow in terms of 5on5 hits per 60. He’s solid defensively. He’s a much heavier offensive player than Goodrow.
You play your best 18 players. Fuck where they fit.
Dude. He’s played 18-games. Your sample size is not a relevant comparison to any of the 4th line at this point.
Serious question not trying to be a smart ass. Why doesn’t he work on the fourth line?
To me, he doesn’t bring the forechecking needed (his skating is not good) and he’s not physical enough to fill that role consistently as far as I’ve seen. He needs time to be effective (his ATOI is like 13?) and he’s not good enough to supplant anyone in the top-9
Kind of interesting you don’t name someone here…
Its not stalking or obsession, it’s about a player who could clearly replace either or both wingers on the 4th line.
Because everyone here watches the game. Im
not going to go into advanced stats on a freaking guy who will likely be playing in Europe or the A next year.
Regenda would replace Gaudette, Goodrow, Reaves, or Chucky if he could. He hasn’t and he’s not replacing Misa, Toff, Ek, Graf, Mack, Smith, Wennberg, or Sherwood.
I would think the skating is the biggest draw back. Can’t have too many guys like that in the lineup and they already have Reavo and Toff.
Regenda is slow and there are times when his footspeed is noticeable but he doesn’t play any slower than a guy like Goodrow. In fact he actually averages 50% more 20+mph speed bursts per 60 than Goodrow does this season despite his top speed being 1mph lower than Goodrow.
Exactly what I said above before I saw this. Skating and physicality are the two things I’m drawn to but the former more than the latter.
It’s a mystery why Regenda is not playing. I’m beginning to wonder if there are locker room issues or the Sharks took exception with him taking so long to get back from the Olympics. If I recall he connected in NY but was stuck there for a few days because of the weather. In either event it does not look like he will back next season.
My theory with Regenda: he’s not pushing out anyone in top9. So it’s between him, Kurashev, Reaves and Goodrow.
Pure speculation: when GMMG was talking Goody off waivers it was a very contentious situation. To sweeten SJS for him he promised him lots of ice time. So Goody’s in the lineup.
I would choose Reg over Reavo, but Reavo brings his own benefits.
Anyway, once someone gets hurt, Reg is in.
If someone gets hurt, team turns to Chernyshov over Regenda
It depends who gets hurt, doesn’t it? There are limits to how far up the lineup Regenda would play and how far down the lineup Cherny would play.
I seriously doubt there is some conspiracy like that. I think it’s just old fashioned hockey man thinking. It’s a young team and they are chasing a playoff spot, so the coach defers to veterans who “have been there” instead of sticking more players with less than one full season of NHL experience into the mix. That’s classic hockey man thinking. Goodrow has the shine of having won two Stanley Cups with the Lightning. Warsofsky, being somewhat young and inexperienced himself, may be a little too deferential to guys like that. In his defense, I think Goodrow genuinely bring grit… Read more »
Honestly, and asky injury right now is probably the best thing for the sharks playoff chances.
Can’t be true. Sharks are starting Askarov more than Ned in a playoff push. Implying Askarov is the weak link in goal would be questioning the coach’s decisions.
Ned has out played Scar all year lmao
I was being sarcastic because of stuff that was said earlier in the thread.
I understand why they’re starting Asky, but that doesn’t mean he’s the best option. And I’m not above questioning a coaching decisions. But you won’t see me shitting on him calling him an idiot etc like a bunch of the HOF EASports coaches here.😉
Hey Sheng, maybe before the next game with the coach availability you can ask what Regenda needs to do to get back in the lineup? Unless of course that’s viewed as questioning his lineup decisions which he probably don’t wanna do.?
Maybe he needs to prove that he is an Olympic caliber…oh wait.
Maybe ask if Will Smith is 100%? because everyone seems to think his aversion to 50/50 pucks is injury related.
Considering they don’t need to make roster moves for space, could Regenda be nursing something from the Olympics?
Warsofsky really doesn’t want to make the playoffs if he keeps on keeping Cherny and Regenda out of the lineup, while continuing to play Reaves and Goodrow. Ridiculous at this point.
Is Kurashev banged up? The forward lines looked good when he was in the lineup. Fine with Regenda sitting, but Kurashev?
Kurashev’s line gave up 4 goals last game so Kurashev gets scratched.
I thought I read he’s injured.