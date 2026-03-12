Preview/Lines #63: Eklund Game-Time Decision, Chernyshov Recalled, Askarov Hurt

BOSTON — The San Jose Sharks are dealing with lots of bumps and bruises.

William Eklund is dealing with a lower-body injury, missing practice yesterday, but he says that he’ll play tonight.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky, however, calls him a game-time decision.

The Sharks recalled top prospect Igor Chernyshov, just in case.

Warsofsky, however, says Eklund is a game-time decision. And Chernyshov is indeed on his way out east, though they’re not sure if he will make it in time for the game tonight — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 12, 2026

It’ll be interesting to see if the Sharks will keep Chernyshov with them, if Eklund is healthy enough to play. They’ve already got 14 NHL-caliber forwards as it is, and playing time has been especially scarce recently for Pavol Regenda.

Also, Yaroslav Askarov tweaked something warming up for morning skate this morning.

It’s thought to be a “minor” lower-body injury, per Warsofsky. Nedeljkovic was always slated to start, but Askarov may not be able to back up tonight, so the Sharks might recall a goalie or rely on an EBUG.

Laurent Brossoit and Gabriel Carriere dressed for the San Jose Barracuda at Tech CU Arena last night, Brossoit stopping 33-of-34 shots in a 4-1 Cuda victory.

#SJSharks believe Askarov's injury is a "minor" lower-body issue. Hopefully, he's okay. But if he can't back up, we'll see if they can get a goalie out here in time for the game. Barracuda just played last night in San Jose — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 12, 2026

San Jose Sharks (30-26-6)

Alex Nedeljkovic will start.

This is how the Sharks lined up in the morning:

Graf-Celebrini-Smith

Gaudette-Wennberg-Sherwood

Eklund-Misa-Toffoli

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves

Orlov-Klingberg

Ferraro-Mukhamadullin

Dickinson-Desharnais

Nedeljkovic

This is how the Sharks lined up on the power play.

PP1: Orlov-Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith-Wennberg

PP2: Klingberg-Eklund-Gaudette-Sherwood-Misa

These are signs that Eklund will play tonight, but no guarantee.

Boston Bruins (36-22-6)

Marco Sturm said David Pastrnak and his wife, Rebecca, welcomed a baby girl. Pastrnak wasn’t at morning skate but is expected to play tonight, Sturm said. — Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) March 12, 2026

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins is at 4 PM PT at TD Garden. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.