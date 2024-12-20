Sharks Locker Room: Warsofsky Has Heartfelt Message for Fans, Eklund Had Fun Against Blackwood

The San Jose Sharks set some unfortunate history after another blown lead at home.

Per Dan Rusanowsky, the Sharks became “the first team in NHL history to lose three consecutive games in regulation, all at home, after having a lead in the third period in each game.”

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky, however, continues to believe in his team and had a heartfelt message for the fans after a 4-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

“I truly believe we’re going to start winning these games. We’re going to. We’re in it. Against really good teams. We’re playing with some pretty good structure. Our effort’s pretty solid. Our competitiveness is there,” he said. “I know it’s frustrating as a fan, trust me, we’re extremely frustrated in there. But I know our guys are working extremely hard to make this organization and the fans and the community really proud, and it’s going to get there one day.”

Carl Grundstrom and William Eklund scored in Mackenzie Blackwood’s return to SAP Center. The Eklund goal gave San Jose a 2-1 second period lead.

If you’re looking for a bright side, this was probably the best third period that the Sharks have played in this short-but-historic stretch of futility.

Last Saturday, the San Jose Sharks were outshot 16-2 after Fabian Zetterlund gave them an early 3-2 third period lead on the way to a 4-3 loss to Utah Hockey Club.

On Tuesday, the Sharks were outshot 13-7 after Zetterlund gave them an early 3-2 third period lead on the way to a 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

At least tonight, San Jose had more pushback, earning three third period power plays that they couldn’t cash in on. Colorado outshot them 13-11 in the final frame.

On Saturday and Tuesday, it felt like the game was taken out of the Sharks’ hands when the other team wanted to take over. Tonight, a victory felt very much in San Jose’s hands.

Ryan Warsofsky

Warosofsky, on Georgiev’s performance:

Yeah, Georgie was good. He made some really good saves, especially early in the third there. We didn’t start on time in the third period, he made two huge saves that keeps us in the game. Those are the saves that you need when we’re trying to go through this, what we’re going through.

We left him out to dry there in the 2-on-1 [game-winner].

On Kiviranta's GWG, is the Will Smith turnover that leads to it, tied game late, end of PP, an example of where Smith needs to learn to manage the puck better in that game situation? Warsofsky gave a terse, "Yeah." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 20, 2024

Warsofsky, on Henry Thrun’s performance:

I thought Henry was really good tonight. [Did a good job] being a puck-moving defenseman.

Warsofsky, on this winless San Jose Sharks’ homestand:

Yeah, it’s frustrating. I would say is the biggest word. It’s extremely frustrating, because we should be getting points, we should be winning some of these games, and we’re learning how to win. I know I sound like a broken record saying that, but I truly believe we’re going to start winning these games. We’re going to. We’re in it. Against really good teams. We’re playing with some pretty good structure. Our effort’s pretty solid. Our competitiveness is there. When it’s time to make the play, we’re just a little off. And I truly believe in this group. I truly believe in the organization and the direction it’s heading. I know it’s frustrating as a fan, trust me, we’re extremely frustrated in there. But I know our guys are working extremely hard to make this organization and the fans and the community really proud, and it’s going to get there one day. Hopefully, we can start seeing the light at the end of tunnel, getting some points here soon.

William Eklund

Eklund, on facing Blackwood:

Really strange. Actually. I didn’t think it would be that, gonna be that strange. But yeah, obviously, he’s a great goalie.

I don't think I've ever seen Eklund smile after a loss, but he couldn't help to when asked if it felt good to score against Blackwood: "Yeah, it did. It did. I was letting him know too. It was fun." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 20, 2024

Alexandar Georgiev

Georgiev, on the game-winning Joel Kiviranta goal:

I need to look at the video, but odd-man rush and just trying to play him fair and respect the shot, respect the pass. I think it hit my pad a little bit and just rolled over. Yeah, inches, inches there.

Georgiev, on facing his old team:

Definitely it’s a little weird because you know the tendencies of the players, and it’s not always a good thing for a goalie. You don’t want to overcommit to whatever guys are doing. So for me, just kind of trying to approach it as play the guys fair, like usual. I know how to play hockey, so just not overthink it.

