Sharks Need Another Top-4 Defenseman, Who Might Be Available Via Trade or Free Agency?

The San Jose Sharks could probably still use another top-four defenseman.

Last year’s cellar dwellers did add Jake Walman to the backend. Left-handers Walman and Mario Ferraro should form the beginning of their top-four.

After that? It’s hard to say.

Right-handed Matt Benning did a credible job as the San Jose Sharks’ No. 3 blueliner in 2022-23, but he’s coming off a serious hip injury. Righty Jan Rutta is a solid veteran, but he’s probably best suited for a bottom-pairing role. Lefty Marc-Edouard Vlasic was in and out of the line-up last year, and projects for off-and-on usage again this season.

Left-handers Shakir Mukhamadullin and Henry Thrun, and right-hander Ty Emberson are talented youngsters, but are they ready for top-four minutes on a more competitive NHL squad? That’s an open question.

“Maybe there’s a potential add, something on the backend?” GM Mike Grier mused recently.

San Jose Hockey Now has heard from a couple sources that the San Jose Sharks could be seeking a veteran right-handed defenseman.

If that’s the case, which blueliners are left on the market, via free agency or trade? And can they play at least passable top-four minutes?

Here are eight experienced right-handers with thoughts about them from various league sources. Team 33, a third-party scouting group comprised entirely of ex-NHL scouts, also contributed.

Let’s start with the free agents, the easiest to acquire, then discuss trade targets, in order of most to least available.