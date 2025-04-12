Sharks Lose 8th Straight, 4-2 to Oilers

The San Jose Sharks visit the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

Will Smith and Henry Thrun scored, but the Sharks lost 4-2.

Period 1

Bouchard goal: Celebrini and Smith now trading penalties. It happens, but that’s what happens when you give the Oilers two power plays in basically the first five minutes of the game.

8 in: Romanov comes across on Brown, a couple big saves. Thompson loses his guy net front, who peels off him. Thompson has to be more alert, but that’s the NHL challenge. Sharks down 6-1 shots.

9 in: Again watching Kovalenko and Ostapchuk more closely. Solid complementary shift for Kovalenko there in OZ. Nothing special, but you don’t need that every shift.

9 left: Edmonton line with Ostapchuk and Gregor on the same line.

8 left: Saw No. 73 defending slot, thought why is Gregor on the Wennberg line? Whoops. Did have a laugh with Gregor when he returned, I called him the real No. 73 in my heart. Hey, I’ve covered Noah a lot longer than Toffoli!

6 left: And there that man goes…Gregor carries the puck blueline to blueline, makes a move on the D, huge save by Pickard. Of course, he could always do that. Warsofsky said that Gregor’s wall play has improved from when he was last here. Seems like he’s settled into being a decent 13th NHL forward.

Emberson goal: That McDavid move, McJesus. Quick stop high and goes low, a step ahead of Liljegren. Dellandrea falls asleep there, loses Emberson crashing the net. Too easy. The former Shark’s first as an Oiler.

Smith goal: Celebrini with an uncredited assist, his forecheck bothers Bouchard into an iffy pass. Then Kovalenko beats Henrique to the loose puck, love, puts it in Smith’s wheelhouse.

3 left: Ostapchuk on top of Kulak on the forecheck. He’s already a bother there, a little more strength and quickness, can see him becoming a terror there.

2 left: Nice job by Wennberg to draw the penalty on McDavid.

Sleepy, sloppy period by the San Jose Sharks, lucky to be down just one. Natural Stat Trick has it Oilers 9-1 High-Danger chances at 5-on-5 lol.

Period 2

Not the start to the period that the Sharks want: 45 seconds left on the power play, they start Goodrow, Kovalenko, and Lund up front. Message to the top PP unit? They were sloppy and not urgent on the puck. Then Goodrow takes a penalty at the end of it.

Thrun goal: Have no idea how this game is tied. Lund does good job occupying Nurse net front. Just shoot it from anywhere, you never know. Good read by Eklund to pick off the exit pass.

Ostapchuk had the puck for the moment in OZ in corner, had some time and space, but didn’t seem to have a great idea of what he wanted to do with the puck. Granted, not a ton of options.

7 in: Like that backcheck effort from Kovalenko on Emberson.

9 in: But credit to Ostapchuk, exiting zone, slips McDavid with a move. Have seen that a couple times from him, he skates well with puck, carrying it through zone, and has a little bit of a bag, in terms of making a move or two on the carry.

9 left: Kovalenko does a good job winning puck from Arvidsson along DZ wall, but then his stretch pass up center lane, not great. Good one play, gotta make the next.

5 left: Kovalenko has puck along DZ wall, tries another pass into middle that doesn’t connect. He’s got to get rid of that habit, or he won’t have a meaningful NHL career. I know instinct is make a play through the middle, push back the defense, get on the rush, but that play isn’t always there. That has to be a 100 percent when pass to middle in DZ, 8 out of 10 won’t cut it, too dangerous. An NHL veteran learns that.

4 left: Romanov smart to hang on to the puck there, San Jose Sharks gasping here. 26-12 shots.

3 left: Ostapchuk erases Podkolzin on forecheck. Like.

2 left: Very impressive Kovalenko shift, he might be at his best below goal line. From OZ corner, finds Celebrini for a blast. Then behind the net, centers it to Smith in slot, great chance. Have to say, was looking rough for him, but he’s made it interesting, in terms of the decision on him as an RFA.

1 left: Celebrini does a good job staying with McDavid off DZ draw, sticks it away. Then Eklund evades McDavid on exit, nice to see a little San Jose Sharks pushback. A much better period, all said.

Period 3

2 in: Haha great broadcast save, Drew accidentally calls Randy “Ryan”, catches himself, and Randy jokes it’s his middle name. A broadcast with great chemistry, no doubt.

4 in: Oilers have puck so long on delayed penalty, Randy jokes that Oilers are tired. Sharks just don’t have the horses to keep up with even banged-up Oilers. Romanov and a lot of posts are keeping them in it.

Perry goal: San Jose Sharks PK can’t do a thing. Perry outmuscles Carlsson in front. As Remenda notes, too many stick penalties. If you’re a fan of the tank, hey, at least San Jose not getting embarrassed. But be nice to see Romanov get his first NHL win this year.

9 left: Remenda notices, and he’s right, nice puck protection by Lund along wall in DZ, gets it to the next guy.

8 left: Gorgeous Celebrini feed to Carlsson in slot. Then Kovalenko had a nice feed to Smith, high to low from the point diagonal to Smith.