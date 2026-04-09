San Jose Sharks
McDavid Pours Gas on Sharks’ Playoff Hopes in 5-2 Oilers Win
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Edmonton Oilers into SAP Center.
Macklin Celebrini and Kiefer Sherwood scored, but the Sharks lost 5-2.
Connor McDavid had a hat trick and five points.
Period 1
Celebrini goal: Exactly the start that you want for the San Jose Sharks. Switching Celebrini and Smith on the flanks yields results, their forehands being closer to walls helps them protect the puck more, which Smith needed vs. Nashville. You lose the one-timer option, but you gain puck protection.
ANOTHER MILESTONE FOR CELEBRINI 🤯
With point No. 108 on the season, Macklin Celebrini now has the third most points by a teenager in a single season in NHL history, trailing only Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby! pic.twitter.com/7ZXc1HPcrG
— NHL (@NHL) April 9, 2026
Misa penalty: Exactly the start that you don’t want lol. Sharks are back with Graf-Wennberg-Ferraro-Desharnais as their top PK unit.
McDavid goal: Edmonton, besides ridiculous skill, just puts constant pressure on net on a power play, something that the Sharks can learn. McDavid is going for the cross-slot pass, but it’s right in front of Nedeljkovic, bounces off something, sits on goal line, then McDavid pokes it home. ABP, always be pressuring. Sharks sometimes are always be perimeter on the PP.
7 in: Huge exchange there, Eklund picks up rebound from his own shot, brilliant pass to Sherwood, post. Whoever was on Sherwood defended him hard to end, I think, so Sherwood couldn’t get all of it. Then Podkolzin rush chance the other way, Nedeljkovic save.
10 in: Dickinson gets eaten up by Roslovic high, that can’t happen. Roslovic breakaway, he goes glove high, misses. Zubair, sitting next to me, says (he thinks) a Kapanen breakaway earlier in game also went glove high miss.
6 left: Celebrini and Toffoli execute (almost) pretty-looking back-to-back PP give-and-go’s.
Podkolzin goal: You can’t give Oilers power plays, but you also got to stop a couple. San Jose Sharks, after a good PK run, are now 8-for-16 recently. But again, Edmonton, bad-angle shot-pass by Nugent-Hopkins, Podkolzin jumps on it, beats Ferraro and Leddy to it. Always be pressuring.
#SJSharks got ZERO 5v5 shots in the 1st period.
Defensively, they only allowed 5 to Oilers, so that's good, but as we saw in the 1st, if you're counting on winning the power play battle vs. EDM, well, that's a bold strategy, Cotton
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 9, 2026
Period 2
15,683 announced attendance. There is a noticeably loud Oilers booster group here.
Roslovic goal: Disaster. Pure disaster. Terrible line change, Roslovic all alone on PP breakaway. Maybe Graf who goes off, when Wennberg does, but maybe Graf should’ve stayed out there? The defensemen change too.
Sherwood goal: Just get it to the net! San Jose Sharks’ first 5v5 shot tonight. Wennberg point shot, Sherwood tip and Eklund is in front of the net too.
McDavid goal: Starts with Dickinson, had a chance to do something with the puck, but weak pass or clear, stays in zone. He’s had a rough night so far, he’s got to sharpen up. The puck does get out barely, McDavid regroup, but he blows by Leddy and Nedeljkovic sells out for the poke check, I think, misses, too easy. Last two goals are simply unacceptable from the San Jose Sharks. I don’t blame Dickinson on the actual goal, but I think with more veteran instincts, he’ll recognize that Leddy needs help, and leave his position to come down harder on McDavid. It was an emergency. Just an area of improvement for him, not a mistake, per se. Of course, goal is on Leddy for getting smoked and Nedeljkovic missing on the poke. Also, that’s best player in the world stuff by McDavid. I’m not going to light Leddy up for being slower than McDavid. McJesus has been an absolute terror tonight.
One of those games where it feels like Sharks are afraid of making mistakes, which is causing more of them. “Let ‘er rip!” Been watching “The Bear” (for the first time) recently.
9 left: After a frankly awful San Jose Sharks power play, Oilers had best chance, then Orlov on counterattack dropped it to no one, after PP ended, Sharks kept it simple, got it to the net, Sherwood in front with a Grade-A, dynamite save by Ingram. KISS. No, not the band, keep it simple stupid.
7 left: Small example of where you need more pace around Celebrini. Desharnais didn’t make a bad play, but Oilers clear, Nedeljkovic hands it off to Desharnais, who needs a half-beat to collect, before he tries to stretch it to Celebrini, who was at opposite blueline a la Roslovic earlier. Wouldn’t have been a breakaway, but a split-second earlier, on the tape, maybe a chance? Instead, nothing doing.
McDavid goal: Dickinson has been an adventure tonight. Chernyshov prevented from exiting, puck lands on Dickinson’s stick, he doesn’t necessarily do anything wrong trying to plug it up the wall, but it doesn’t get out, and it’s a down-low 2-on-1, McDavid pass hits Orlov and in. Feel for Sam there, but results business there, he didn’t have a terrible idea, but he’s got to get it out.
5 left: Sherwood being too fine there, just shoot it. Had all day in slot, tries to hit Eklund crashing net hard.
Whoa incredible Smith bid there, coming from side, backhand bad angle, hit the crossbar. I like his directness there, don’t find a pass, just get it on Ingram. Celebrini forced an Ekholm turnover, Smith pounced on it. Oilers are susceptible, but the Sharks have just been too irresponsible tonight. They deserve to be down by three. McDavid with an MVP performance.
1 left: Desharnais just erases Kapanen one-on-one behind the net. Good puck battle win, gets it up the ice, and then, he gets the shot on goal with a little traffic in front. Good shift.
Period 3
Jarry in for Ingram.
8 in: Dickinson post, be curious how he is next game? Wouldn’t surprise me if he gets a break against the Ducks tomorrow? He did bounce back from a tough game in Nashville with one of his best in St. Louis on the road trip.
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It saying we would have won the game or anything, but a goalie change after that 4th goal wouldn’t have hurt.
If it’s some mook, maybe you say the goalie should have some of those. But it’s Connor McDavid.
Yeah idk 3 squeakers, not really hanging them on Ned, but a goalie change can sometimes be used to bring the boys in and reset a little bit..
I agree. I was yelling for a timeout, a goalie change or just an egregious borderline hit. The guys had ZERO juice. I’ve seen Edmonton play and they’re not THAT defensively sound. Plus, 2nd game of a B2B with travel and an OT
they looked pretty great defensively in this one.
Pretty sad performance. 14 SOG. Kind of a sloppy and disoriented showing. Oilers didn’t even have Draisaitl.
They didn’t need Drai or Hyman tonight. McDavid pretty much beat SJ by himself.
sigh… goddammit. One of the things I thought Shak actually did quite well in his “great Edmonton game” was defend McDavid. And the way he was able to do that was by using his hella long ass stick. Not that he even came close to shut him down, but with his reach he was able to disrupt at times just enough, and even poke the puck a couple times, to make him a tiny bit little less lethal. I think about McDs 2nd goal tonight, and I don’t know what we can reasonably expect from Leddy there. From my perspective… Read more »
McJesus made the whole team look silly, not just Leddy.
A truly amazing performance by the best player in the world.
PK has been awful last 3 games. What,7 powerplay goals?Too much Mcdavid tonight.
I guess we will know tomorrow, super important games, sharks, kings, preds, jets
The Oilers played like a two-time Cup finalist. We aren’t ready for this type of intensity. We will get there, but it was really men against boys. We would get ran over if we made the playoffs this year. Next year we will be a year more experienced and physically more able and closer the playoffs. This has been a great year, what an improvement over the previous year.
My gut feeling through all of this is that improvement is nice. Learning to win and showing pride in your team is wonderful. But the reality is, another top-10 draft pick has more long-term benefit than this manifestation of the Sharks playing 4 extra games this season.
Unfortunately you’re probably right.
10 shots in the 1st 50 minutes?
The Oilers defense isn’t that good.
Very unfortunate. The Sharks playoff hopes take a ding while the Oilers move in the wrong direction for SJS in the draft standings
Supposedly they’ve been better defensively since Drai went out. I listen to Jason Gregors podcast and he talked about it. Once the Oil went up to 4 goals they went full trap and they attacked Cele immediately. I don’t know about their other games but that was text book shutdown defense as far as I’m concerned. Sharks weren’t even getting into the offensive zone with any regularity.
Not sure if there’s many statistic-interested fans on here but I went ahead and ran a simulation model on the possible outcomes for the west playoff picture…10k times just to be sure. I ran it after the results of this game.
Sharks make it 12% of the time. Definitely tough sledding.