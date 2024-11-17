Draymond Green Compares Celebrini to LeBron James

Draymond Green’s support for Macklin Celebrini is well-known at this point, but after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, the NBA star went into length on why he’s such a big fan of the San Jose Sharks rookie.

Celebrini’s father, Rick, has worked for the Warriors as the director of sports medicine and performance since 2018. As a result, Macklin grew up around the team and got to know the players well.

Draymond Green with a deep breakdown of Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini, #1 overall pick and son of Rick Celebrini. He got detailed into some hockey nuances. pic.twitter.com/LU5IufNcTU — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 16, 2024

“I’ve known him since he was maybe 10 years old,” Green said in his post-game media availability on Friday. He then mentioned how he had conversations with Celebrini about how he’d be a future first-overall pick at just 12 years old.

“To see that come to fruition and know the work that he’s put in, and everything he’s up against, like what a special talent,” Green said. “To be 18 years old and there are nights when he’s the best player on the ice. I mean, wow.”

Green knows what it takes to succeed in professional sports as a key part of the Warriors winning four NBA championships during his career. He recalled a story about when he saw Celebrini play with the Chicago Steel in the USHL, and what he saw that convinced him that Celebrini’s attitude would lead the San Jose Sharks to future success.

“The thing I love most is I went to see Mack play when he was playing with the Chicago Steel when we were in Chicago. A dude came and chucked him, crazy chuck, and Mack came back right down the [ice] and chucked the dude, dude didn’t fall, he went right back at him and just skated to the penalty box,” Green recalled.

He then added, “When your best player has that type of attitude, it sets up an organization for success.”

Celebrini adds value to the San Jose Sharks even when he’s not on the scoresheet, which is something Green went on to praise him for.

“When you’re doing those little things and not consumed with I didn’t get a shot on goal, I have to get one on the goal. Most players forget young guys, most players are going to feel that way. They don’t come out and do the little things. I think that’s one of the things that makes him so special.”

Green, of course, is the master of doing little things.

Green then closed out his answer by comparing Celebrini to NBA great, LeBron James: “I’m looking forward to watching him chase greatness and when you’re being compared to the greats at 18, man. Lebron James was compared to the greats at 18 and he outlived [expectations]. Mack has that thing, I think, to be compared to the greats at 18, whatever people’s hopes are or thoughts of what he will become, he’ll outdo that and I’m looking forward to watching it.”