Preview/Lines #55: On Scratching Dickinson, Sherwood To Make Sharks’ Debut, Reaves & Dellandrea Updates

Published

2 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

DENVER — Sam Dickinson has played some promising hockey recently, but he’s still got a little ways to go before becoming an everyday NHL defenseman.

That was basically the message from San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky, on why he’s sitting the 19-year-old rookie blueliner on Wednesday.

“I think the game has sped up on him at times. He’s played some really good hockey, and we’re seeing a lot of potential out of him, but this gives him a little bit more of a break mentally,” Warsofsky said. “Just more of a reset. This was not a punishment, by any sense. It’s just more of part of the plan.”

Game recognize game, right?

Dickinson has played some quality hockey since his last scratch on Dec. 20, notching six assists in 19 appearances, but it’s still averaging 17:12 a night, bottom-pairing minutes. There are still notable things to iron out in his game, things to improve before he becomes the top-four rearguard that he’s projected to be.

That said, Dickinson has made real progress as a player this season and might be earning a larger role after the Olympic break.

Could Dickinson start to earn some regular power play time?

“It’s something we thought about,” Warsofsky smiled, asking if San Jose Hockey Now had a crystal ball. “It’s something that we may, after the break, may incorporate.”

San Jose Sharks (27-23-4)

Yaroslav Askarov will start

Kiefer Sherwood will make his Sharks’ debut.

These are how lines should look tonight:

Sherwood-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Misa-Toffoli
Kurashev-Wennberg-Graf
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette

Orlov-Klingberg
Ferraro-Liljegren
Mukhamadullin-Desharnais

Askarov

Colorado Avalanche (36-9-9)

Mackenzie Blackwood will start.

Get all your Colorado Avalanche lines and updates at Colorado Hockey Now!

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche is at 6 PM PT at Ball Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

Mac Dawg

Panarin to LA for a prospect +two draft picks (3rd and 4th round). Rumor is that NY asked for Smith, but Grier said no. Panarin signed a 2×11 deal immediately

Last edited 2 hours ago by Mac Dawg
1
Reply
Lucas

Based on the actual return, I think that rumor is a load of crap. You don’t go from asking for Will Smith to accepting Greentree and a Conditional 3rd

3
Reply
SnarkFan

Wait that was all they got? Geez, maybe the Sharks should have done it.

1
Reply
Brad Fitzpatrick

I don’t think we really had the option to do it. Rumbling is he gave LA as the only team he would waive NMC for, in spite of other teams having offered him bigger extensions. Haven’t seen anything, though, on what other trade packages may have been agreed to by teams had Panarin selected them…

2
Reply
SnarkFan

Good. Grier isn’t really deviating from plan then. NY is fuckin nutz if they think they’re getting Cellys best friend in a trade. Dudes untouchable.

5
Reply
Jaws

Smith may end up being the better more impactful player when it’s all said and done!? plus a 14 year age difference behavioral problems notwithstanding.

0
Reply
SnarkFan

I’ve said repeatedly that I think Smith may be the guy who wins a Con Smythe and scores the clutch playoff goals, but Celly will always drive the bus. We’re lucky our team has both and now Misa.

0
Reply
Dylan Smallwood

You get that rumor from Hockey Buzz? Lol

0
Reply
Mac Dawg

My wife actually called me while I was at work, and I thought it was an emergency!! She was telling me about a hockey trade, so you can imagine my relief.

I love that my wife is a hockey lunatic as well!

2
Reply
Zeke

the big trade????

Devils get Nick Bjugstad from the Blues for … Thomas Bordeleau and a conditional fourth.

2
Reply
SnarkFan

lol!

0
Reply
Zeke

Surprised at the Panarin return. Taking the moral side out of it, that’s roughly the equivalent of Panarin for Ravensbergen

Kings have so little in their pipeline. I get wanting to do right by Kopitar, but outside of that, I honestly don’t get it

0
Reply
Al Golagnic

The Kings situation is quite funny. Rob Blake left because they kept losing to the Oilers and Luc brought in Holland to get them over the hump. Then Holland’s big ideas were Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin instead of Gavrikov. And then as of two weeks ago, Friedman reporting that the Kings are soul searching to determine where they are and whether to scrap it and start over. Holland didn’t take long to make the Kings look hopeless and stuck in maybe competing for playoff spots at best. Gotta love it. So this is the desperate swing to look like… Read more »

0
Reply
Zeke

Jordan Spence, too.

Hard to understand it, but they’ve got a long period of irrelevance coming

0
Reply
NashvilleShark

This is bizarre. 3 seasons ago some considered LA as the template for how to successfully manage a rebuild.

1
Reply
Brad Fitzpatrick

That it makes so little sense for LA is why I like it, lol (but full props to them for at least not overpaying in both the trade and the extension). I do think, though, there is a strong chance LA becomes irrelevant in another year or two – don’t see where Panarin will have the center support he needs to make him hugely successful. Byfield is good, but don’t think he will ever be close to elite. Ultimately, this helps the Kings push for the playoffs this year, but it doesn’t make them a legitimate contender now or in… Read more »

3
Reply
SnarkFan

Fuck that! ravensbergen is worth way more the Bordeleau. He was just a contract slot dump. They weren’t adding him because they wanted him.

0
Reply
Zeke

huh?

1
Reply
Al Golagnic

Ravensbergen is the comp to Liam Greentree in the Panarin trade.

1
Reply
Lucas

Gavin McKenna is being charged with 4 counts included felony assault for an alteraction where he supposedly broke someone’s jaw on January 31st.

0
Reply
Jumbo’s Beard

Isn’t that just a 5 minute penalty in the box?

0
Reply
Mac Dawg

Dam!! I might have to start calling him “JawBreaker”

0
Reply
NashvilleShark

If the charges stick and he’s found guilty you can then call him “convict”.

0
Reply
Brad Fitzpatrick

If some of the posts I’ve seen on social media are true…apparently some random PSU student saw him out in public after the stadium game (PSU stadium game) and started heckling him for no reason other than to try and get under his skin. He wouldn’t stop, eventually called Gavin’s mom a whore (she was there with him), and at that point Gavin knocked him out. Broken jaw, missing teeth, concussion…

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Brad Fitzpatrick
0
Reply
Jumbo’s Beard

I think the Breadman trade would have been more realistic if: 1) he didn’t narrow it down to one or two teams that probably didn’t include the Sharks, AND, 2) Sharks weren’t such a playoff bubble team where we haven’t even seen if Sherwood will make a difference for them let alone another pending FA will. Sharks should wait to see how Sherwood pans out, and resign him if he gives the Sharks a bump in team play each game, and hopefully a bump in the standings before the trade deadline. Breadman would be another variable to account for when… Read more »

0
Reply
kads

I think there’s only about 5 games between now and the deadline, which probably isn’t enough to draw any real conclusions

0
Reply

