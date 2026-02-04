Preview/Lines #55: On Scratching Dickinson, Sherwood To Make Sharks’ Debut, Reaves & Dellandrea Updates

DENVER — Sam Dickinson has played some promising hockey recently, but he’s still got a little ways to go before becoming an everyday NHL defenseman.

That was basically the message from San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky, on why he’s sitting the 19-year-old rookie blueliner on Wednesday.

“I think the game has sped up on him at times. He’s played some really good hockey, and we’re seeing a lot of potential out of him, but this gives him a little bit more of a break mentally,” Warsofsky said. “Just more of a reset. This was not a punishment, by any sense. It’s just more of part of the plan.”

Game recognize game, right?

Dickinson has played some quality hockey since his last scratch on Dec. 20, notching six assists in 19 appearances, but it’s still averaging 17:12 a night, bottom-pairing minutes. There are still notable things to iron out in his game, things to improve before he becomes the top-four rearguard that he’s projected to be.

That said, Dickinson has made real progress as a player this season and might be earning a larger role after the Olympic break.

Could Dickinson start to earn some regular power play time?

“It’s something we thought about,” Warsofsky smiled, asking if San Jose Hockey Now had a crystal ball. “It’s something that we may, after the break, may incorporate.”

San Jose Sharks (27-23-4)

Yaroslav Askarov will start

Kiefer Sherwood will make his Sharks’ debut.

These are how lines should look tonight:

Sherwood-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Misa-Toffoli

Kurashev-Wennberg-Graf

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette

Orlov-Klingberg

Ferraro-Liljegren

Mukhamadullin-Desharnais

Askarov

Reaves's upper-body injury is considered more day-to-day, so he's expected to be ready to go when the Sharks start play again in late February. Warsofsky says they'll have more of an update on Dellandrea after the break. "Too soon to say" if he'll be immediately available — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 4, 2026

Colorado Avalanche (36-9-9)

Mackenzie Blackwood will start.

Get all your Colorado Avalanche lines and updates at Colorado Hockey Now!

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche is at 6 PM PT at Ball Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.