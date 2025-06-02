Links
SJHN Daily: San Jose Names Street After Sharks, Dickinson & Halttunen Win Memorial Cup
Two San Jose Sharks prospects won the Memorial Cup as the London Knights defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-1 in Rimouski, Quebec.
Sam Dickinson was a key part of the Knights’ win, tallying three assists during the Final. Kasper Halttunen, the OHL Playoffs MVP, was held without a point for only the fourth time in the postseason.
The Knights took a 4-0 lead before the projected first-overall pick in 2026, Gavin McKenna, got the Tigers on the board with a goal in the third period.
Even before the Final, Dickinson had a phenomenal level of offensive production during the Knights’ playoff run. Entering the night, he had recorded 31 points in just 19 postseason games. Halttunen was fantastic in the playoffs as well as he showed off his shooting ability, scoring 15 goals in 18 games.
TSN analyst Mike Johnson called Dickinson the most NHL-ready of all the prospects at the Memorial Cup. Besides London and Medicine Hat, the Moncton Wildcats and Rimouski Oceanic participated in this tournament pitting the best of the CHL against each other.
I’ve never been more invested in a Memorial Cup outcome before.
from the sound of it the Sharks have a stud incoming next season on D. That 24 draft was insane for the Sharks.
Hmmm… Utah wants to trade the #4 for a young proven NHL forward? 😈 so hear me out… trade 2oa, Ferraro, one of the late 1sts or early 2nds to the isle for 1OA. Then… Eklund for 4oa (maybe they need to add?) and grab Martone. You know it’s inevitable that GMMG trades Eklund due to his “you must be this tall to play wing for the Sharks” philosophy. Might as well come away with Schaefer & Martone in one draft then sign Marner in UFA and win GM of the year. 😜 yes those 2 things are in opposition… Read more »
So dream 2027 top 9 in that scenario:
Musty-Celly-Marner
Chernyshov-Smith-Martone
Those are balanced between right and left wings for both lines as well as some heavy, mean playmakers for Smith
3rd line, I added one more 2025 offseason forward FA addition:
Trent Frederic- Bystedt/Ostapchuk – one of Lund, Graf, Haltunnen
Defense would be something like
Left side:
Schaefer
Dickinson
Mukhamudullin
Cagnoni
LSW
Right Side:
Ekblad
Fabbro
???
I’m liking all of that a whole lot if guys come closer to their ceilings than floors
Normally I would say Utah would be in the hunt for a bigger player as I’ve heard a lot of talking heads say Utah likes the big guys. But if they are trading this pick for a proven young forward, I think they are going to get a player with at least one deficiency and size is probably the tradeoff they would have to make. Eklund would be the perfect fit for them, his skill and proven NHL production likely makes him the top guy in their window and he would help them a lot this year. But they do… Read more »