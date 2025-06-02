SJHN Daily: San Jose Names Street After Sharks, Dickinson & Halttunen Win Memorial Cup

Two San Jose Sharks prospects won the Memorial Cup as the London Knights defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-1 in Rimouski, Quebec.

Sam Dickinson was a key part of the Knights’ win, tallying three assists during the Final. Kasper Halttunen, the OHL Playoffs MVP, was held without a point for only the fourth time in the postseason.

The Knights took a 4-0 lead before the projected first-overall pick in 2026, Gavin McKenna, got the Tigers on the board with a goal in the third period.

Even before the Final, Dickinson had a phenomenal level of offensive production during the Knights’ playoff run. Entering the night, he had recorded 31 points in just 19 postseason games. Halttunen was fantastic in the playoffs as well as he showed off his shooting ability, scoring 15 goals in 18 games.

TSN analyst Mike Johnson called Dickinson the most NHL-ready of all the prospects at the Memorial Cup. Besides London and Medicine Hat, the Moncton Wildcats and Rimouski Oceanic participated in this tournament pitting the best of the CHL against each other.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Where might Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa get picked in the 2023 and 2024 Drafts?

Andrew Poturalski departs the San Jose Sharks organization.

Other Sharks News…

David Pagnotta has some interesting San Jose Sharks speculation, Mitch Marner and No. 1 pick-related, in his latest story.

Happy 57th Birthday to #SJSharks alumnus goaltender, and inaugural season team MVP, Jeff Hackett. 📸 Getty Images pic.twitter.com/NFd4Pxg8PI — San Jose Sharks History (@sjsharkshistory) June 1, 2025

The San Jose Sharks were honored with recently renamed “Sharks Way.”

Around the League…

The Edmonton Oilers’ CEO gives high praise to Connor McDavid.

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed Mikhail Ilyin to his entry-level contract.

Connor Brown will play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Matt Duchene hoping to stay with the Dallas Stars.

Ilya Nabokov signed with the Colorado Avalanche.

The first Gaudreau Family 5k was held in New Jersey.

The Florida Panthers are playing a historic amount of games.

The NHL Scouting Combine starts tomorrow.

Why Cam York would benefit from a bridge deal in Philadelphia.

Mathieu Darche discussed trade rumors around the Islanders.