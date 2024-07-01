BREAKING: Cooley Signs With Flames

Los Gatos native Devin Cooley is going north.

Cooley, 27, is leaving the San Jose Sharks for the Calgary Flames, inking a two-year contract. According to his agency Gold Star Hockey, Cooley will be on a two-way contract ($775,000 NHL/$400,000 AHL) in 2024-25 and on a $775,000 one-way in 2025-26.

In a season from hell for the San Jose Sharks, Cooley was one of the best stories, a Los Gatos native and former Jr. Shark who became the first Bay Area native to tend the goal for the San Jose Sharks. He got his first NHL win at home on Apr. 6 versus the St. Louis Blues.

Cooley also became a fan favorite because of his animated and candid post-game interviews.

Cooley sent San Jose Hockey Now this message to San Jose Sharks fans via text: “Even though my time playing for San Jose was short, it will always hold a special place in my heart and be the place of my best hockey memories to date. Even though I won’t be playing for the Sharks anymore, I’ll still be watching from the outside as a fan, just like I have been since I was a kid (except when they’re playing Calgary of course haha).”

The 6-foot-5 netminder looks like he’ll be the No. 3 netminder in the Flames organization, behind Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar.

The Sharks will now need to find another No. 3 to play behind Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek.