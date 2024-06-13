SJHN Daily: Sharks Announce Prospects Scrimmage Date, Lose Possible Free Agent Target

This could be your first chance to see Macklin Celebrini in game action as a member of the San Jose Sharks?

Today, the Sharks announced that their annual Prospects Scrimmage will be Jul. 4 at 11:30 AM at Tech CU Arena.

More exciting news for anyone looking to CELEBRate today: the #SJSharks Prospect Scrimmage is coming July 4! 🥳 More info: https://t.co/UzWR3AbRWz pic.twitter.com/iqJnX82lWk — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 13, 2024

The team’s development camp, which hosts the team’s recently drafted prospects for open practices with development staff, will be Jul. 2 and 3.

First-rounders like Macklin Celebrini, the Sharks’ possible 14th-overall selection, Will Smith, Quentin Musty, and Filip Bystedt will likely all attend. These practices and the scrimmage — tickets go on sale tomorrow morning — will be a great chance to see the future of the San Jose Sharks.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

The Sharks have hired Ryan Warsofsky as their next head coach!

If the San Jose Sharks want to trade up in the draft, the price will be high.

Todd Marchant talks about virtually every prospect in the San Jose Sharks’ system.

David Quinn joins the Pittsburgh Penguins coaching staff.

Director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse discusses the San Jose Sharks‘ draft philosophy.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

We've always known @sharkvoice was a star ⭐️ Randy is spending his Monday in Hollywood at the Inside Out 2 premiere. He's a natural at voicing a hockey announcer 😉 pic.twitter.com/SZEr0D8JvJ — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 11, 2024

Randy had a speaking role in the movie!

Nathan Todd will play in Russia next season, mutually agreeing with the Sharks to terminate his contract. This was a statement that Barracuda GM Joe Will released to the media: “Nathan Todd has informed us that he intends to play in Russia next season. We have granted his release and terminated his contract for next season. We want to thank Nate for his efforts last year, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Locked on Sharks reviews the Sharks’ 2020 Draft class’s recent seasons.

Who is the Sharks’ best value contract entering next season?

The Sharks, not so subtly, wished soon-to-be drafted Macklin Celebrini a happy birthday! Happy 18th!

AROUND THE NHL…

The Florida Panthers, after an extensive flight delay, are ready for Game Three in Edmonton.

Utah Hockey Club is official for Year 1. Smith Entertainment Group closed on the deal that officially makes Utah an NHL franchise. Team name to be revealed at a later date as part of fan vote, and Utah HC is an option. Here is their jersey and brand identity for 2024-25: pic.twitter.com/HetM3UoRKy — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 13, 2024

Would Patrik Laine fit with the New Jersey Devils next season?

Alex Steen is set to become St. Louis Blues general manager in 2026.

The Boston Bruins make coaching staff changes, including bringing in ex-Shark Jay Leach.

The New York Rangers and Kappo Kakko have agreed to a deal.

The Colorado Avalanche sign a Finnish free agent to a one-year deal.

Possible Sharks free agent target Jalen Chatfield signs a three-year extension with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Who might the Buffalo Sabres target in free agency?

What should the Pittsburgh Penguins do with their extra cap space?