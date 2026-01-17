Smith Scores in Return, But Sharks Lose 4-2

DETROIT — The San Jose Sharks visit Little Caesars Arena to take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Will Smith and Collin Graf scored, but the Sharks lost 4-2.

Period 1

1 in: Nice work by Chernyshov, in right place up the middle with speed for Celebrini pass, then puts it in place where Celebrini has a chance in front, finished by 200-foot backcheck on Kane.

2 in: Great backcheck by Goodrow too, little plays like that add up. Turns a Detroit counterattack into an NZ faceoff, which is won by Sharks.

DeBrincat goal: Off Ferraro high sticking, not ideal way to start. Wennberg had broken his stick, they’re able to take advantage with the cross-slot pass.

8 in: Wings have sniffed out a couple strongside low-to-high passes to the point. They’re waiting for them. Have to take advantage of that, instead of forcing puck right into the defense. If Wings winger standing along wall, blocking point, there’s a play elsewhere.

9 in: Klingberg beaut pass to slot, Graf lights one up, big Gibson save. Best San Jose Sharks chance so far.

Celebrini pleading his case, but refs call it a hand pass. Fun play, Orlov deflected pass to Celebrini, don’t know if Celebrini touches it but they say he did. If not, would’ve been a pretty entry, Smith has entered zone with zest.

Smith goal: Hard Celebrini shot, Gibson can’t handle it, puck skittering behind Gibson, will it or won’t it go in, and Smith hurtles in to make sure it does. One Wings defender did a good job of walling off Regenda from rebound, but Smith beats DeBrincat to net, looks like DeBrincat lost track of where the puck was?

7 left: Smith breakaway off Celebrini stretch pass, Gibson stop!

6 left: Goodrow has a step tonight, a Chiarot puck, he turns into a 50-50.

5 left: Whoa Toffoli too casual with the puck trying to exit, Red Wings pounce, 2-on-1, DeBrincat post. Their second post of the game, Sharks lucking out there. Not a good shift there from Toffoli.

4 left: Big Graf block on Bernard-Docker, but Detroit cycle some trouble for San Jose Sharks so far, leads to a bang-bang Kane shot in front, big Askarov save.

Regenda, F1 on him and Orlov, does a good job getting in front of F1 so Orlov has a clean look up the ice.

3 left: Set exit, DZ faceoff win by Ostapchuk, Goodrow hustles up wall near center line, Dickinson rims it hard, Goodrow stops it up, and lays puck in middle for Ostapchuk in stride to skate into. Basic, but executed beautifully.

Overall solid start by the Sharks, let’s see if they can keep it up.

Period 2

1 in: Smith gorgeous bounce exit pass that Regenda can skate into, Gibson save, almost a 2-on-1.

Graf goal: What a pass by Leddy! Sweet re-direct by Graf.

4 in: Larkin melts into scenery higher in slot, great pass to him, better Askarov save.

Compher goal: Wings were coming on. Klingberg throws it where no one is, don’t know if he expected Misa to be there. Then gets beat one-on-one by Kasper. Misa is in right position, trying to keep up with Kasper, but he can’t end the play, Kasper hits a wide-open Compher for another cross-slot slam dunk pass. Sharks need to find their game again, execute plays.

7 in: Puck bounces to Celebrini open in slot, but Regenda skates into him by accident. Regenda looks up to sky after whistle.

8 in: Good defensive shift from Wennberg, patience on first pass in zone, beating Wings F1 pressure. Then backs up Dickinson in NZ after the d-man jumps up and misses.

9 left: Good grind shift by Chernyshov, doesn’t lead to shot, but puck goes to front and is dangerous. Sharks need more of that. They’re getting out on the rush but aren’t making plays.

6 left: Just 3 shots in the period for the Sharks. Fatigue from last night? Need to dig deep here, Detroit certainly has the momentum.

5 left: Basic stuff too, they’re missing. Should be a routine Leddy stretch to Eklund, deflect in and change. The pass misses, icing, a tired Sharks line has to take DZ draw.

Dickinson penalty: Big spot here to end period. This penalty a result of the Wings just having all the legs this period.

Good kill! Wings hardly set up. 20 seconds left in it, but that’s nice work to end the period. Sharks needed to go into period tied.

Period 3

Wennberg big faceoff win to start period, that should do it for Wings PP.

Chernyshov out with Celebrini then Wennberg. Guess he’s replacing Eklund up on second line, deserved promotion.

New #SJSharks lines for 3rd period: Graf-Celebrini-Smith

Chernyshov-Wennberg-Toffoli

Eklund-Misa-Regenda — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 17, 2026

2 in: Not Eklund’s best game, he’s just felt off. Regenda gave him a nice pass in slot, and he just double-clutched? Odd-looking play, he seemed open.

Larkin goal: Klingberg has had a rough one. Under pressure, yes, but he loses it behind Askarov.

7 in: Great give-and-go between Celebrini and Gaudette, better save by Gibson on Celebrini. That’s Sharks giving Celebrini an extra shift.

7 left: Orlov-Celebrini-Smith-Chernyshov-Regenda on PP, also Klingberg-Misa-Toffoli-Eklund-Wennberg. Interesting units.

Oh man, maybe one pass to many by Celebrini, off beaut Graf entry.

6 left: Another big Gibson stop, now on Eklund off 2-on-1.

3 left: Misa and Chernyshov difference there, Misa still struggling to take ice to get a good shot off. Chernyshov able to just now.