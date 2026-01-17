San Jose Sharks
Smith Scores in Return, But Sharks Lose 4-2
DETROIT — The San Jose Sharks visit Little Caesars Arena to take on the Detroit Red Wings.
Will Smith and Collin Graf scored, but the Sharks lost 4-2.
Period 1
1 in: Nice work by Chernyshov, in right place up the middle with speed for Celebrini pass, then puts it in place where Celebrini has a chance in front, finished by 200-foot backcheck on Kane.
2 in: Great backcheck by Goodrow too, little plays like that add up. Turns a Detroit counterattack into an NZ faceoff, which is won by Sharks.
DeBrincat goal: Off Ferraro high sticking, not ideal way to start. Wennberg had broken his stick, they’re able to take advantage with the cross-slot pass.
8 in: Wings have sniffed out a couple strongside low-to-high passes to the point. They’re waiting for them. Have to take advantage of that, instead of forcing puck right into the defense. If Wings winger standing along wall, blocking point, there’s a play elsewhere.
9 in: Klingberg beaut pass to slot, Graf lights one up, big Gibson save. Best San Jose Sharks chance so far.
Celebrini pleading his case, but refs call it a hand pass. Fun play, Orlov deflected pass to Celebrini, don’t know if Celebrini touches it but they say he did. If not, would’ve been a pretty entry, Smith has entered zone with zest.
Smith goal: Hard Celebrini shot, Gibson can’t handle it, puck skittering behind Gibson, will it or won’t it go in, and Smith hurtles in to make sure it does. One Wings defender did a good job of walling off Regenda from rebound, but Smith beats DeBrincat to net, looks like DeBrincat lost track of where the puck was?
7 left: Smith breakaway off Celebrini stretch pass, Gibson stop!
6 left: Goodrow has a step tonight, a Chiarot puck, he turns into a 50-50.
5 left: Whoa Toffoli too casual with the puck trying to exit, Red Wings pounce, 2-on-1, DeBrincat post. Their second post of the game, Sharks lucking out there. Not a good shift there from Toffoli.
4 left: Big Graf block on Bernard-Docker, but Detroit cycle some trouble for San Jose Sharks so far, leads to a bang-bang Kane shot in front, big Askarov save.
Regenda, F1 on him and Orlov, does a good job getting in front of F1 so Orlov has a clean look up the ice.
3 left: Set exit, DZ faceoff win by Ostapchuk, Goodrow hustles up wall near center line, Dickinson rims it hard, Goodrow stops it up, and lays puck in middle for Ostapchuk in stride to skate into. Basic, but executed beautifully.
Overall solid start by the Sharks, let’s see if they can keep it up.
Period 2
1 in: Smith gorgeous bounce exit pass that Regenda can skate into, Gibson save, almost a 2-on-1.
Graf goal: What a pass by Leddy! Sweet re-direct by Graf.
4 in: Larkin melts into scenery higher in slot, great pass to him, better Askarov save.
Compher goal: Wings were coming on. Klingberg throws it where no one is, don’t know if he expected Misa to be there. Then gets beat one-on-one by Kasper. Misa is in right position, trying to keep up with Kasper, but he can’t end the play, Kasper hits a wide-open Compher for another cross-slot slam dunk pass. Sharks need to find their game again, execute plays.
7 in: Puck bounces to Celebrini open in slot, but Regenda skates into him by accident. Regenda looks up to sky after whistle.
8 in: Good defensive shift from Wennberg, patience on first pass in zone, beating Wings F1 pressure. Then backs up Dickinson in NZ after the d-man jumps up and misses.
9 left: Good grind shift by Chernyshov, doesn’t lead to shot, but puck goes to front and is dangerous. Sharks need more of that. They’re getting out on the rush but aren’t making plays.
6 left: Just 3 shots in the period for the Sharks. Fatigue from last night? Need to dig deep here, Detroit certainly has the momentum.
5 left: Basic stuff too, they’re missing. Should be a routine Leddy stretch to Eklund, deflect in and change. The pass misses, icing, a tired Sharks line has to take DZ draw.
Dickinson penalty: Big spot here to end period. This penalty a result of the Wings just having all the legs this period.
Good kill! Wings hardly set up. 20 seconds left in it, but that’s nice work to end the period. Sharks needed to go into period tied.
Period 3
Wennberg big faceoff win to start period, that should do it for Wings PP.
Chernyshov out with Celebrini then Wennberg. Guess he’s replacing Eklund up on second line, deserved promotion.
New #SJSharks lines for 3rd period:
Graf-Celebrini-Smith
Chernyshov-Wennberg-Toffoli
Eklund-Misa-Regenda
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 17, 2026
2 in: Not Eklund’s best game, he’s just felt off. Regenda gave him a nice pass in slot, and he just double-clutched? Odd-looking play, he seemed open.
Larkin goal: Klingberg has had a rough one. Under pressure, yes, but he loses it behind Askarov.
7 in: Great give-and-go between Celebrini and Gaudette, better save by Gibson on Celebrini. That’s Sharks giving Celebrini an extra shift.
7 left: Orlov-Celebrini-Smith-Chernyshov-Regenda on PP, also Klingberg-Misa-Toffoli-Eklund-Wennberg. Interesting units.
Oh man, maybe one pass to many by Celebrini, off beaut Graf entry.
6 left: Another big Gibson stop, now on Eklund off 2-on-1.
3 left: Misa and Chernyshov difference there, Misa still struggling to take ice to get a good shot off. Chernyshov able to just now.
This game really pissed me off. Wennberg line=2 shots on goal?! I saw Klingberg turn the puck over more times than I can remember. He seems slow to make decisions and I would take him off that first line. No puck control and he’s getting worse. Still waiting for Misa to wake up his offensive game.
Mack line=13 shots on goal? 9 for the rest of the team. Something’s wrong with this picture.
Agreed!
Wennberg definitely didn’t bring his A game tonight and Misa is obviously adjusting to NHL speed.
Misas at game 10. Give him a minute.
Would you rank his showing as high as Regenda and Chernyshov’s? Those two stepped right in locked and loaded. Maybe the wisdom is playing Misa as a winger, not a center.
I don’t know if saying “stepped right in” is entirely accurate? Regenda isn’t in his first professional season. I would expect him to have a better game at this point. Chernyshov had a slight advantage with being able to play with the ‘Cuda since the beginning of the season, which likely helped him adapt to a pro level game before being called up. Misa had to be slow walked at the start of the year, then got injured, then to the World’s. I’d rather see them give him some runway to get up to NHL speed at center. Especially considering… Read more »
I wouldn’t compare them at all. Its a ridiculous comparison. Both are older. One is a lot older. Cherny has played in the KHL and the AHL prior to the NHL. Lisa had only played against mostly teenagers before the NHL. Now he’s at 10 games. Like I said, give him a minute. Being impatient with him at this point is crazy.
The boys were MIA in the 2nd. Still was close. Detroit is a good team. The thing that I keep seeing with Klinger, even on his good days, is that he just can’t prevent the puck from leaving the o zone. It either skips through him, he mishandles it, or he’s just nowhere near where it’s coming out. That’s ultimately why i think Orlov has to be the PP1 guy for now. He may not have the same finesse or wrister, but he is just better at keeping it in and getting it back to Mac. Not spending half the… Read more »
Macklin has the proverbial green light to do as he sees fit but as for the rest of his followers an emphasis on sustained zone time needs to be emphasized by the coaching staff. We had two one and done’s in the last 5 min on the rush when we should have established some time and put in the work for possibly multiple scoring chances instead of a single scoring chance on the rush one and done.
Bummer. They played hard especially in the first and third period. Just couldn’t cash in.
Seems like a couple of “older” guys not keeping up, speed or reaction wise today.
I’m not here to name names. We all have off days.
Toffoli had a really bad game. He’s been hard to watch a lot this year. Just really struggling to keep up at times.
Toffoli M.I.A. 1st 2 games of road trip. Back to back are killers for the Sharks. Asky was better tonight but it seems like forever when he gave up 1 or 2 goals in a game. Oh well heading to Florida next week
Off night for Toff, but keep in mind he’s put up 3G and 3A in the previous 5 games. He was the difference maker in Dallas. Yeah, he’s slowing down. That was expected. I’m not gonna’ bag on him for it.
Klingberg, though…he seemed to peak before his last injury kept him off of the ice for a bit. He’s playing closer to early season Klingberg since he’s been back.
I think there’s a reason we haven’t pitched a shutout this season, and it’s not the goalies.
couldn’t agree more.
Smith looked pretty good for a first game back and Regenda had an impact on the first line. Frustrating game to say the least.
I maintain full belief in Asky.
Graf’s Pavelski vibes are getting stronger!
“I maintain full belief in Asky.”
I guess I don’t, yet. The stats tell a different story. He can’t stop the scoring on him. I’m not saying he won’t develop into a star, but he’s a long way from that. I think we need more Ned to insure not to much is put on Asky.
I’m definitely a believer in Graf. I like the Pavelski comparison.
Forgive me for not being more context specific with “full belief” applying to his long term tenure as our eventual cup winning goalie.
I also feel Ned has recently been playing better so leaning on him a bit more as we get into the deeper portions of the season makes a lot of sense
I have a feeling Asky will get hot again at some point this season, hopefully playoffs!!??
Before anyone gets too deep into the usual blame-the-goalie, the Sharks were way worse than Detroit in expected goals, especially in the third. Meaning, Sharks left their goalie open to way high percentage scoring chances than Detroit. The shot map on moneypuck tells the story. You also have to look at each goal. First goal, Debrincat was wide open near the faceoff circle. Askarov had Van Riemsdyk parked right next to him so was pinned on the other side. Second goal, Askarov had to be in position against Kasper. Not a single Sharks skater picks up Compher coming on the… Read more »
100%
This was a rough watch after the 1st. Sharks shot themselves in the foot way too often and handed Detroit grade A chances. Kind of amazing the score wasn’t more lopsided.
Yep. I’m really hoping they can acquire someone to help the defense. Dickinson 5 giveaways! Klingberg 3.
Asky has lost the last 3 of 4 games. Not a good trend.
IMO Asky actually kept them in this game.
It could have easily been 5-2, without the empty netter.
Glad somebody was actually paying attention.
happened to be there as well , Sharks stop playing in the second, and that cost them. man, tickets are not cheap there, nice arena btw.
On a side note …
love the picture of Freddie on the screen in the headline. from what I’m guessing are from Shangs seat.
Yup, it’s the press box view
I thought the same.
The better team won. The Smith goal had everything to do with Macklin and Regenda. Regenda drives forward, Macklin cuts behind him with the puck. Its not a screen at the front of the net, but there’s a lot of motion between Celebrini and Gibson, including Regenda, the defender with Regenda and the player with Celebrini. Hard for the goalie to track the puck in all that motion — probably doesn’t get a great read of the shot coming off Macklin’s stick. Gibson can’t grab it cleanly and Smith is cruising in the area — literally gliding to see what… Read more »
Klingberg just can’t stop making mistakes, not what you want in a defenseman. Ugly game from him from what I saw.
Odd results in the NHL tonite
Florida loses to Carolina … by a score of 9-1 !!!
TB loses to ..StL in SO. It is the Blues first win in extra time this season
And, stop the presses, the Avs lose in regulation … to Nashville … 7-3!!