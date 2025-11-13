San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #18: Desharnais Earns Role, Skarek Recalled, Nedeljkovic Update, Wolf on Celebrini Challenge
CALGARY — Vincent Desharnais has earned his spot with the San Jose Sharks.
One of nine defensemen currently on the Sharks’ roster, the veteran blueliner has suited up for the last six games. It’s no coincidence that the penalty kill has improved since then, killing 20-of-21 power plays in that period of time, going from the 30th-ranked PK in the NHL (63.9 percent), to 24th in the league (75.4).
Desharnais is in the line-up again tonight, against the Calgary Flames, in favor of Shakir Mukhamadullin, Nick Leddy, and Vincent Iorio, who’s with the San Jose Barracuda on a conditioning assignment.
“We talked about earning roles on this team in training camp. And he’s earned a role,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “He’s been really good in our penalty kill. His puck play has much improved from last year. He’s defending with a purpose, engagement. He’s done a really good job. Deserves to be in there.”
The Sharks acquired the 29-year-old defenseman from the Pittsburgh Penguins last Trade Deadline, for a fifth-round pick, and he’s also provided critical mentorship for 19-year-old Sam Dickinson. Desharnais and Dickinson are frequently seen chatting in the San Jose locker room after practice.
As for sitting 23-year-old Mukhamadullin, Warsofsky didn’t have much to say about that today, preferring to keep that conversation private, “We have a lot of defense.”
Meanwhile, veteran Nick Leddy, activated before the road trip, is waiting in the wings.
“We’ve been winning here, as of late,” Warsofsky said. “You don’t love changing the line-up a lot.”
San Jose Sharks (8-6-3)
Timothy Liljegren is back in the line-up, while newly-recalled Jakub Skarek will back up Yaroslav Askarov.
Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith
Kurashev-Wennberg-Eklund
Graf-Dellandrea-Skinner
Goodrow-Gaudette-Reaves
Ferraro-Klingberg
Orlov-Liljegren
Dickinson-Desharnais
Askarov
Skarek is coming in relief for Alex Nedeljkovic, who has left the team to deal with a personal matter. How long with Nedeljkovic be gone?
“We’re not sure yet,” Warsofsky said. “We’ll know by hopefully tomorrow.”
The power play units looked the same as last game:
PP1: Klingberg-Celebrini-Smith-Eklund-Toffoli
PP2: Orlov-Kurashev-Wennberg-Skinner-Gaudette
Calgary Flames (4-12-2)
Gilroy native Dustin Wolf will get the start for the Flames.
#Flames Projected lineup vs 🦈
Farabee-Kadri-Kerins
Huberdeau-Frost-Coronato
Honzek-Backlund-Coleman
Lomberg-Zary-Klapka
Kuznetsov-Weegar
Andersson-Bahl
Pachal-Bean
Wolf
Wolf discussed the biggest challenge in facing Macklin Celebrini:
Mukh while not without flaws, has been outstanding imo. Such a head scratcher sitting him.
I think they are just rotating the young players until GMMG moves one of the vets. Something has to give at some point with the roster as they cannot continue to carry nine defensemen.
I imagine once Lorio is done with his conditioning stint (two weeks or five AHL games, whichever come first) they will be making a move. Either waiving a defenseman or moving one.
They’re keeping it private which indicates something more than just revolving youngsters.
That was my interpretation as well. It’s hard to move a veteran who isn’t playing. Those guys need to be rotated in. Shak will have a long career in San Jose, and while I’d rather see him play I also understand why it makes sense to sit him.
Exactly. Muk, Lorio (maybe, I hope) and Dickinson figure to be staples on the Sharks blueline for the foreseeable future but the rest are not. Other teams will want to see them play before making an offer.
It would fix the roster issue and the contract issue with one move. Then there is no issue moving forward with Misa contractually.
Iorio, Ledy, or Lily, or maybe even 2 of them, should be traded. Need a spot when/if Misa comes back against the total contracts as well. Agree that at some point, probably sooner rather than later, this decision needs to be made.
The team has a plan, we just have to trust it. They’ve earned the benefit of the doubt.
That seems to make a lot of sense. My fan brain got in the way of my logical brain haha.
He got rocked a few times in Minnesota. I don’t think Warso wants to say he’s a little banged up, but that’s probably the truth. We have some guys that are 100% healthy and ready to play
Its a compressed schedule with the Olympic break inserted into the middle of the season, the Sharks will need to take full advantage of their entire roster. Other teams should do the same.
I kinda liked Wolf’s answer to the Macklin question. Give no billboard material, but there was a confidence in his response, too. He’s not intimidated. “We’ll try to defend against that tonight.” As he smiles because he expects to win. I appreciate that mindset
I agree
I wonder if they’re sitting Shak so they can send him for a conditioning assignment? Or is he still waivers exempt?
I’m sure fans will be bent out of shape about Shaq sitting (I want him to play as much as the next fan) but I understand it. As another commenter said, they are rotating younger players until a move happens. What that move will be will be very interesting and I am sure Griersy is watching the D closely to decide who should be moved because its a tough decision right now IMO. -Ferraro: You’d hate to move the guy when the team seems like it is finally on the upswing since this guy has been through some the worst… Read more »
Leddy and Iorio may both be buyer’s remorse.
They were both acquired for free. Not sure there’s much to have remorse about.
A roster spot
I hope they do not move Ferraro or Lilly as they make ensure stable defensive depth. Outside of them, there is no other defenseman that played more than seven games with the Sharks last season. AND Without Ferraro your LD position is Orlov, Muk, Dickinson, Leddy. Your RD is Klingberg, Lilly, Desharnais, and Lorio Of those, which ones can you depend on for defense? Orlov mostly, Muk when he is healthy, Lorio (has played 5 NHL games) and Desharnais (as long as he can keep this up). There is a lot of bodies, but not a lot of depth, if… Read more »
A lot wrong with all this analysis. Klinger – finding his game still but had a 68% corsi in a recent game. He’s trending up and his return to the lineup has had a positive effect on this winning streak. Re-sign if he keeps trending up. Cags is not capable of replacing him yet. Lily – great before injury. I think he came back too soon. We’ll see if he’s actually healthy now. If he picks up playing the way he did prior to the puck to the head he’s a candidate to re-sign. Deharnais – agree 100%. Didn’t think… Read more »
Ehhhh with Klingberg is only true value is on the PP. He is quite bad defensively 5v5 and have seen numerous turnovers in high danger areas from him. Cagnoni can run a PP and is probably better defensively at this point of Klingberg’s career. We’ve seen enough of Lily in SJ and Toronto to know what he is at this point. I doubt he’d be able to sustain any sort of top pairing level of play and AT BEST is a middle pairing guy. I wouldn’t mind extending him though at a reasonable price. I think Leddy is over the… Read more »