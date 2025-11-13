Preview/Lines #18: Desharnais Earns Role, Skarek Recalled, Nedeljkovic Update, Wolf on Celebrini Challenge

CALGARY — Vincent Desharnais has earned his spot with the San Jose Sharks.

One of nine defensemen currently on the Sharks’ roster, the veteran blueliner has suited up for the last six games. It’s no coincidence that the penalty kill has improved since then, killing 20-of-21 power plays in that period of time, going from the 30th-ranked PK in the NHL (63.9 percent), to 24th in the league (75.4).

Desharnais is in the line-up again tonight, against the Calgary Flames, in favor of Shakir Mukhamadullin, Nick Leddy, and Vincent Iorio, who’s with the San Jose Barracuda on a conditioning assignment.

“We talked about earning roles on this team in training camp. And he’s earned a role,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “He’s been really good in our penalty kill. His puck play has much improved from last year. He’s defending with a purpose, engagement. He’s done a really good job. Deserves to be in there.”

The Sharks acquired the 29-year-old defenseman from the Pittsburgh Penguins last Trade Deadline, for a fifth-round pick, and he’s also provided critical mentorship for 19-year-old Sam Dickinson. Desharnais and Dickinson are frequently seen chatting in the San Jose locker room after practice.

As for sitting 23-year-old Mukhamadullin, Warsofsky didn’t have much to say about that today, preferring to keep that conversation private, “We have a lot of defense.”

Meanwhile, veteran Nick Leddy, activated before the road trip, is waiting in the wings.

“We’ve been winning here, as of late,” Warsofsky said. “You don’t love changing the line-up a lot.”

San Jose Sharks (8-6-3)

Timothy Liljegren is back in the line-up, while newly-recalled Jakub Skarek will back up Yaroslav Askarov.

Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith

Kurashev-Wennberg-Eklund

Graf-Dellandrea-Skinner

Goodrow-Gaudette-Reaves

Ferraro-Klingberg

Orlov-Liljegren

Dickinson-Desharnais

Askarov

Skarek is coming in relief for Alex Nedeljkovic, who has left the team to deal with a personal matter. How long with Nedeljkovic be gone?

“We’re not sure yet,” Warsofsky said. “We’ll know by hopefully tomorrow.”

The power play units looked the same as last game:

PP1: Klingberg-Celebrini-Smith-Eklund-Toffoli

PP2: Orlov-Kurashev-Wennberg-Skinner-Gaudette

Calgary Flames (4-12-2)

Gilroy native Dustin Wolf will get the start for the Flames.

#Flames Projected lineup vs 🦈 Farabee-Kadri-Kerins

Huberdeau-Frost-Coronato

Honzek-Backlund-Coleman

Lomberg-Zary-Klapka Kuznetsov-Weegar

Andersson-Bahl

Pachal-Bean Wolf — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) November 13, 2025

Wolf discussed the biggest challenge in facing Macklin Celebrini:

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames is at 6 PM PT at Scotiabank Saddledome. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.