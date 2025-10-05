Subscriber Mailbag: Ask Dan (or Us) Anything!

The San Jose Sharks are hoping to swim their way out of last place!

On the eve of the 2025-26 season, the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast will once again take your questions in a special subscriber mailbag.

Subscribers, just drop your questions in the comments below.

Have a question for San Jose Sharks legend and new co-host Dan Boyle? Got a question for Sheng Peng, Keegan McNally, or Zubair Jeewanjee?

We’ll pick the best questions and answer them on Tuesday. Every subscriber will get at least one question answered.

Please use your e-mail that you subscribe with in your comment! That makes it easier for me to verify your subscription.

Not a subscriber to the best San Jose Sharks coverage around?

Subscribe to San Jose Hockey Now here — get three free months off the regular price if you subscribe for the year (Code: SHENG10), otherwise, it’s just $4.49 a month. This subscription is also your pass to the entire National Hockey Now network, from Pittsburgh Hockey Now to Colorado Hockey Now and more.

Here are a couple recent SJHN+ articles, full of insider and exclusive insight, and only for subscribers, like insight into why they’re sitting Ryan Reaves next to Macklin Celebrini in the locker room, what NHL scouts really think of prospect Jack Thompson, and the most impressive San Jose Sharks rookies so far in camp.

And if you haven’t been, make sure you’re following or subscribed to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast on YouTube too!

You can also listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.