San Jose Hockey Now Podcast
Subscriber Mailbag: Ask Dan (or Us) Anything!
The San Jose Sharks are hoping to swim their way out of last place!
On the eve of the 2025-26 season, the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast will once again take your questions in a special subscriber mailbag.
Subscribers, just drop your questions in the comments below.
Have a question for San Jose Sharks legend and new co-host Dan Boyle? Got a question for Sheng Peng, Keegan McNally, or Zubair Jeewanjee?
We’ll pick the best questions and answer them on Tuesday. Every subscriber will get at least one question answered.
Please use your e-mail that you subscribe with in your comment! That makes it easier for me to verify your subscription.
Here are a couple recent SJHN+ articles, full of insider and exclusive insight, and only for subscribers, like insight into why they're sitting Ryan Reaves next to Macklin Celebrini in the locker room, what NHL scouts really think of prospect Jack Thompson, and the most impressive San Jose Sharks rookies so far in camp.
2 regarding some fights in his Sharks time: In 2011 Dan came to the rescue of Douglas Murray when he was jumped by Brad Richardson and Clifford on the Kings. I think Dan ended up fighting Richardson. My question is: did Douglas buy Dan breakfast the next day for saving his bacon? and In 2013 Dan fought Corey Perry at the Shark Tank and it was awesome. Is/was Perry really as big a pick as he seems on TV/Live? Did he avoid Dan after Dan kicked his ass? Does Dan know if Getlzlaf or other teammates actually like Perry? Or… Read more »
A question I had after the Podcast episode where Luca was discussed a lot:
We often hear about transitioning Centers to Wing and how it helps them by lessening their defensive responsibility but what about transitioning a blueliner like Luca to wing but using him as the point on PP2? Would something like that ever be an option if he’s just not big enough for the grind of D in the NHL but his offense clearly can translate? Would a D man even want to try that?
Thank you guys for this. Two questions:
1) What are some of the best ways for us, as fans, to improve our understanding of the game?
2) This one’s for Dan: Lane Hutson did have a historic rookie season, though 50% of his points were secondary assists. Is it wrong to question how historic his performance really was based on that?
For Dan: I notice that Will Smith in his short career in the NHL thus far seems to have trouble with breakaways or isolated one on one shot opportunities with the opposing goalie. Often, it seems like his shots lack little lift and tend to go low on the opposing goalie resulting in missed scoring opportunities. Is his shot something that can be corrected, or doesn’t need correcting?
What was your personal moment when you realized Joe and Patty didn’t have “it”?
Joe and Patty definitely had “it”. You’ve stated before that your not a fan of teams, only players. Maybe this perspective blinds you to how success in the sport of hockey is more team-driven than individual-driven. The top players aren’t out there for the majority of the game, where’s in the other major sports they are.
With Dickinson playing with DesHarnais you get the feeling that certain place styles on the backend complement each other as it seems like Vinny is playing better than I remember seeing him play last year. In your experience, Have you seen guys step up when they’ve been your partner and play at a different level?
Dan, is there anyone in hockey that’s a big enough jerk for you to openly shit talk on the podcast?
It’s nice to have some new faces on the pod but how did you all know each other to start with the Pod?
Love you Dan~!!!!
For Dan: When you watch a game, do you enjoy it like a fan would? Or are you watching it like a player watches film, looking at matchups, spacing, etc?
For everyone: I feel like I’m going crazy watching Will Smith skate. What’s he got to do to start driving play more? It looks like he’s pulling a sled out there every shift
A few unrelated but more serious/honest questions for Dan about hockey culture and the NHL overall:
1. Do you think the NHL should further acknowledge the devastating effects of CTE?
2. How prevalent was cannabis use amongst players during your playing days? Mcdavid has talked about the benefits of CBD for sports recovery, and should the NHL allow players to use cannabis/CBD as an alternative to more harmful pain pills?
3. Without outing anyone, were there any openly gay hockey players, and how do you think the an NHL locker room would react to a player coming out nowadays?
The Sharks famously have a lot of left-handed D in the pipeline; thoughts on playing on your offhand? Big consideration or overblown? More important than chemistry or no? Following from that, what do the coaching staff need to see to cement a D pair’s spot in the lineup?
Dan Boyle: Have you seen Bloodsucking Freaks? If not, why? If so, thoughts?
ROP (Rest of Pod): Can we have a whole episode where we talk about the Kings AND Goodrow potentially being named C? Oh, wait..