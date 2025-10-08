Dan Boyle Answers Your Questions! | EP 105 Sharks’ Opening Night Roster, Dellandrea 3C Reaction

Dan Boyle takes your questions!

In a special mailbag, the San Jose Sharks legend takes a question from the equally-legendary Randy Hahn, tells us why the President’s Trophy-winning 2008-09 Sharks got swept in the first round, how an NHL locker room would react to an openly-gay player, why he joined the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and shares a hilarious locker room prank story.

Insider Sheng Peng and prospects guru Keegan McNally also share their thoughts about the San Jose Sharks’ opening night roster and Tuesday’s lines, including Ty Dellandrea taking the third-line center job, at least for now, from Michael Misa and Philipp Kurashev.

Dan Boyle answered his many questions first!

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introductions, sponsor Bring Hockey Back & setup for the Dan Boyle Mailbag

00:02:20 Randy Hahn asks: Did Dan Boyle ever beat him in golf?

00:05:10 Corey Perry stories – Was he really that bad? Ryan Getzlaf’s reaction

00:08:22 Patrick: Could Luca Cagnoni switch to forward? Boyle’s take on playing out of position

00:10:45 Kevin: Lane Hutson’s Calder points – do secondary assists really count?

00:13:14 Fallooooooon: The Joe Thornton & Patrick Marleau “it” debate

00:16:08 EH: Can Will Smith’s shot be fixed or is it fine as is?

00:18:52 Pucktastic: When partners step up – chemistry between D-men

00:21:35 Stephanie K: The biggest jerks in hockey — would Boyle name names?

00:24:12 RPhillips: Watching hockey as a fan vs. as a player – how NHL’ers actually watch games

00:27:45 Pescadito: CTE, mental health & how an NHL locker room would react to a gay player

00:33:18 Fin Coe: Playing on your off-hand – is it overblown?

00:36:02 Dylan Smallwood: Boyle reacts to “Blood Sucking Freaks” and cult movies

00:38:50 Brad Fitzpatrick: The mental side of his 2010 playoff own goal & redemption

00:43:16 Chris Robinson: Hilarious NHL prank stories – teammates beware

00:46:28 Rothgar: Why Dan Boyle joined the SJHN Podcast

00:49:50 Joe E: How much credit does John Tortorella deserve for Tampa’s turnaround?

00:52:05 Boomer: Boyle’s defensive preference – playing against dump-and-chase vs. speed entries?

00:55:18 GH: Being a roadie for Faith No More – and thoughts on Mr. Bungle

00:57:44 SJShorky: NHL officiating – hits in the numbers & evolving standards

01:00:29 Eric: The role of veteran mentorship on rebuilding teams

01:03:05 James R: How captains and alternates are really chosen inside an NHL room

01:06:21 Dylan C: Could Dan Boyle win the Masters starting from the green?

01:08:10 Falco5: 6 Boyles vs 6 Vlasic – who wins?

01:10:42 Mike I: Thoughts on the San Jose Sharks’ defense this season

01:13:05 Craig VanDierendonck: Miami University days & any Wally Szczerbiak stories

01:15:22 Gary To: Which playoff loss hurt more — 2011 vs Vancouver or 2014 vs LA?

01:18:50 Erik Drobey: What Boyle looks for in the first 10 games to judge Sharks’ trajectory

01:22:04 Yuri Baranovsky: What went wrong with the 2009 President’s Trophy Sharks?

01:28:30 Boyle’s closing thoughts – team culture, mindset & learning from failure

01:31:12 Sheng & Keegan Segment – Behind bringing Dan Boyle to SJHN

01:34:28 Kevin: How to improve your hockey IQ as a fan

01:37:46 RPhillips: What Will Smith must do to start driving play

01:41:00 Chris Robinson: Could SJHN add a systems breakdown segment?

01:44:25 Ted Pederson: Should Sharks move vets to make room for youth?

01:48:12 Falco5: How coaches actually decide rosters – games vs. scrimmages vs. practice

01:52:04 Gary To: Favorite Tarantino film (and heated movie talk)

02:09:15 Sheng & Keegan’s thoughts on San Jose Sharks’ opening night roster

02:17:30 Curious lines at practice – Ty Dellandrea at 3C, Misa & Dickinson status

02:43:50 Who should start in net opening night?

