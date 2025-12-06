Sharks Can’t Catch Stars, Lose 4-1

DALLAS — The San Jose Sharks visit American Airlines Center to take on the Dallas Stars.

Collin Graf scored, but the Stars win 4-1.

Period 1

5 in: Ferraro kills the play, sticking the puck away from Rantanen. Long shift for both, but Ferraro didn’t give in. Ferraro is a tenacious one-on-one defender, if you wonder why he gets to stay in the line-up with his mistakes.

I didn’t like Dickinson there on Bourque in front of net, Dallas dump-in behind the net, one-on-one, Dickinson doesn’t impede Bourque at all, and Bourque is able to make a centering pass too.

7 in: San Jose Sharks kind of feeling this game out, feels like, instead of seizing it. Not playing awful, but not locked in, not starting on time for sure.

Orlov penalty: And on cue, Rantanen steps by Orlov, Orlov takes a hooking or Rantanan has a breakaway.

9 in: Dickinson on the PK, that’s been a rarity this season.

10 in: Toffoli high pass to Orlov, deflected out. Not picking on one play, but Sharks just seem a step behind right now. Earlier, a Smith to Dellandrea pass clanked in the DZ, more Stars zone time. And a couple of other examples of lack of execution or crispness.

9 left: Then Wennberg has a burst down the right lane, finds Eklund at the side of the net, who tries a centering pass that doesn’t connect. Sharks have zero shots at this point, on both of them, I say be assertive, get pressure on Oettinger. Especially Eklund. Go against your DNA, feel what this game needs. Feels like Sharks just waiting for Stars to draw first blood.

Celebrini penalty: Toffoli just took a shot at the (not eligible) empty net that Oettinger had vacated with the San Jose penalty. Oettinger hanging around stopped the 100-foot bid. Best Sharks shot of the game so far.

Robertson goal: Like I said, just waiting for Dallas doom to come. Johnston shot hits bar? Rebound just lands for an easy one for Robertson.

4 left: Ferraro and Celebrini just had a 2-on-1, no shot.

3 left: Liljegren just took an actual shot on goal from the blueline.

PP1: Orlov-Smith-Celebrini-Eklund-Wennberg, PP2: Klingberg-Toffoli-Skinner-Kurashev-Gaudette.

Luckily in hockey, you got 60 minutes when you don’t do much in your first 20. Just down one.

Period 2

5 in: Celebrini finally draws a penalty, probably should’ve drew one earlier this period. Terrible PP, but at least Celebrini is putting pressure on the Stars.

Graf goal: And on their fourth shot of the game, 28 minutes in, the San Jose Sharks score. Hey, they hung around. Simple low-to-high hockey, Kurashev and company push back Stars defense and enter, Kurashev kicks it back to Leddy at point, Graf and Dellandrea in front, Graf gets the rebound.

9 left: Smith partial breakaway, Oettinger save, Dellandrea forces a center ice turnover, San Jose Sharks starting to attack up ice more.

3 left: Love that Celebrini shift. Best-of-his-game kind of shift, end-to-end carry, puck battle win, a steal, leads to Smith to Skinner chance. I like clear energy that Macklin brought in this period, that’s dragging team into the fight.

An unusual number of GMs in Dallas for Sharks-Stars, 4 of them, Nill, Dubas & Brisebois (all Team Canada and Pens playing here Sunday) and Grier — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 6, 2025

Me, if you don’t bring Macklin to Milan after this period, I don’t know what you’re doing.

Period 3

1 in: Excellent PP2 there, run by Klingberg, I should add. Concise puck movement and chances. There was a Stars 2-on-1, but that wasn’t on him. As long as he keeps it pretty simple, I have no issue with him on the PP. Still distributes puck well and sifts it. Just don’t try razzle-dazzle plays high lol.

7 in: Graf steal on forecheck, Dickinson blast misses. Good work by both though. Then Eklund other way, driving net with puck, pressed, but doesn’t give in, gets a shot on, like to see that.

Credit where it’s due, San Jose Sharks have overtaken Stars in shots, 16-15. Stars had like first seven shots, Sharks have evened up the game against a tough opponent. Warsofsky should be pleased with this response.

Steel goal: That one hurts though. Great shift by Steel, bodies Liljegren on forecheck, forces turnover. Then front of the net, beats Liljegren to puck twice, finally on the rebound of his own shot. Credit to Steel, playing higher in the line-up tonight. Steel, typically, is bottom-six though, you got B6 guys doing that, you’re usually a good team.

Rantanen goal: That’s a game-breaker goal right there. Dellandrea can’t contain Rantanen behind the net, Rantanen walks out quick, beats Askarov one on one. You want Dellandrea to do better, for sure, Rantanen slipped him like a bad habit, but it’s still one of the best wingers in the game.