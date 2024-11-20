Sharks Grounded by Stars, Lose 5-2

The San Jose Sharks visit American Airlines Center to take on the Dallas Stars.

Mikael Granlund and Jake Walman scored, but the Stars won 5-2.

Period 1

Thrun penalty: You get a penalty for hitting the clock?

8 in: Like that shift along the wall by Wennberg. Ability to protect the puck and battle and make plays, why he’s a solid 3C.

8 left: Beaut pass to slot, Celebrini to Toffoli. Then Smith finds Ceci, off the post.

Robertson goal: San Jose Sharks playing OK, but there, Granlund had entry on rush, pass to maybe Zetterlund high doesn’t connect, Stars come back, roll around with puck. Sharks have a chance to clear, but Walman turns it over not under too much duress. Then Robertson beats Blackwood. Sharks’ execution a little off to start.

4 left: Maybe one where Celebrini, looks like he has step in slot, should shoot?

Thrun penalty: Tough period for him. Thrun D-to-D pass picked off by Benn. Then Thrun high sticks Benn.

Granlund goal: Whoa! Great pass from Eklund, and just Granlund doesn’t give up, Hintz is right behind him, but doesn’t want to take a penalty. “Tenacity” is how Remenda described it, and yup, that’s Granlund. Second shortie this year for Sharks, first since Goodrow on opening night.

1 left: Big block by Wennberg. Really underrated signing by Grier.

Period 2

Johnston goal: Zetterlund makes a good play to poke it out of the zone, but can’t do anything with it. Surgical work by Stars on counterattack. Stars able to change, Granlund and Walman aren’t able to reach Johnston (Ferraro had committed on the passer).

3 in: Terrific no-look Toffoli pass to Dellandrea, who heels it in front.

Think San Jose Sharks want to down this game, too much rush going back and forth. Ferraro looked certainly interfered with by Matt Dumba on the rush there.

5 in: Grundstrom backcheck saves a Grade-A.

6 in: Nice move by Liljegren! Draws penalty. Save for Walman, you don’t see that kind of dynamism from the San Jose Sharks D.

Benn goal: Dallas has been coming. Like Remenda says, Stars relentless on forecheck, then they do a great job of getting in front. They pile up shots when they’re on. Kind of team that I imagine Warsofsky wants one day. These kind of the shifts are the type that show you where the Sharks are in relation to the best of the league. Didn’t love Walman there, Benn roaring down forecheck, he didn’t put his body to stop Benn there, puck was there, I don’t think that’s interference. Benn continues on and eventually parks in slot. Then Ceci and Celebrini chase Stankoven behind the net, who hits Benn with a pass. Drew says Ceci should stay at home there.

1 left: Have liked Zetterlund’s jump tonight.

Period 3

Looks like Kunin has worked his way onto the third line, switching with Dellandrea.

6 in: Like how Toffoli, in front of OZ blueline, just holds, allows multiple Stars to pass him, then enters. Slowing down the game, old man game!

Walman goal: I thought it was offsides. Great feed by Granlund.

Granlund goes off slowly. That looked like a high hit by Lyubushkin. And it was, how do you not call that.

Granlund back on the ice, but pulled off by a spotter.

Two empty-netters for the Stars, that’s it.