Button Makes Case for Sharks To Pick Martone

Craig Button joins the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast to talk about the 2025 Draft! (41:39)

He makes his case for Porter Martone for the No. 2 pick.

But before we get to Craig, we discuss the San Jose Sharks’ pending agreement to stay at SAP Center until 2050. (3:20)

We talk about Egor Afanasyev and a hidden drawback about being the worst team in the NHL. Also, a mid-May heatcheck on the Sharks’ RFAs (14:44).

And does Keegan still want the San Jose Sharks to sign Mitch Marner after another Toronto Maple Leafs’ playoff disappointment? (25:34)

And now, Craig! (41:39)

Button talks about Martone over Michael Misa for the San Jose Sharks in his post-Draft Lottery mock draft. (43:25)

We talk about drafting for need vs. Best Player Available. (45:50)

Could Matthew Schaefer drop from No. 1? Sheng brings up a historical comp in defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, consensus 2002 No. 1 pick, who dropped to No. 3. (56:00)

Thoughts on Anton Frondell and Victor Eklund, who maybe went lower in Button’s mock draft than expected?

Button is really high on Sam Dickinson, and thinks that he’s NHL-ready. (1:16:50)

