San Jose Barracuda
Button Makes Case for Sharks To Pick Martone
Craig Button joins the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast to talk about the 2025 Draft! (41:39)
He makes his case for Porter Martone for the No. 2 pick.
But before we get to Craig, we discuss the San Jose Sharks’ pending agreement to stay at SAP Center until 2050. (3:20)
We talk about Egor Afanasyev and a hidden drawback about being the worst team in the NHL. Also, a mid-May heatcheck on the Sharks’ RFAs (14:44).
And does Keegan still want the San Jose Sharks to sign Mitch Marner after another Toronto Maple Leafs’ playoff disappointment? (25:34)
And now, Craig! (41:39)
Button talks about Martone over Michael Misa for the San Jose Sharks in his post-Draft Lottery mock draft. (43:25)
We talk about drafting for need vs. Best Player Available. (45:50)
Could Matthew Schaefer drop from No. 1? Sheng brings up a historical comp in defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, consensus 2002 No. 1 pick, who dropped to No. 3. (56:00)
Thoughts on Anton Frondell and Victor Eklund, who maybe went lower in Button’s mock draft than expected?
Button is really high on Sam Dickinson, and thinks that he’s NHL-ready. (1:16:50)
There’s definitely a reason this guy works in the media where there are no consequences for this kind of nonsense.
And here we are back in total agreement.
I have one word for picking Martone at #2. NO.
Chicago would trade up for Misa at the very least, that would net another 1st or early 2nd, minumum. That, combined with the other round 1’s and 2’s the Sharks have would make a tasty package for a D-man.
I was in the don’t sign Marner camp, obvious, but wouldn’t have had a fit if they’d signed him. Now, I would. The maturity and leadership just aren’t there, you can’t throw seven years at a guy like that.
What’s most interesting to me about Toronto’s latest playoff collapse is that I think this now puts Tavares in play. Tavares is the best available center on the market, but if Toronto wants him back that’s where he’ll go. I’d guess they feel compelled to let both Tavares and Marner walk now, in favor of spending the money elsewhere.
it was a pretty convoluted explanation. I get it, he thinks Martone is a unicorn in close to the net. And he also feels those guys are underappreciated when he looks at Matthew Tchachuk and Corey Perry. And he sees that sort of player that successful teams need. He also sees that as a ‘harder to find’ type of player. Still, I don’t think it overrides what Misa is. From all I’ve seen from others and their video analysis, I don’t think its particularly close. Misa is an elite 2-way player. And what I find most intriguing, I listen for… Read more »
I can see passing on Misa (or at least trading down to facilitate another deal to improve the team and getting someone else), but I cannot see passing on Schaefer.
Button has done this for real though, he gets it. He might be a little old school, but he’s not just a talking head, we need to respect that