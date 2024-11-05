Sharks Win 2-1 in OT: Vanecek Makes 49 Saves in Celebrini’s Return

Macklin Celebrini is back!

The San Jose Sharks host the Columbus Blue Jackets at SAP Center.

Jack Thompson scored his first NHL goal…and Wennberg with the highlight-reel OT goal!

Period 1

2 in: Ferraro with a perhaps goal-saving PK block there.

Celebrini penalty: A little bit of a rough start, good ideas for the puck, execution not there. Been out over three weeks.

Jiricek penalty: But San Jose Sharks bailed out by a pick on Granlund.

5 in: Adam Fantilli shakes and bakes Granlund high on 4-on-4. Impressive combo of size and skill there.

10 in: New second line with some OZ time. Sharks have kind of seemed a step slow so far, good shift.

9 left: Celebrini’s skating looks good, but a lot of the plays that he wants aren’t connecting yet, getting deflected, like his whip backhand passes.

8 left: Good forecheck by Goodrow and Kunin, though no offense. Rutta point shot goes way left.

6 left: Very good shift by the fourth line, starts with a good Dellandrea to Sturm NZ pass, good forecheck, then Olivier interferes with Grundstrom.

Rutta penalty: Columbus power play has been a lot better than San Jose’s, Vanecek has been very good.

Period 2

1 in: Looks like Ferraro prevents another goal? Gotta re-watch, but rebound went right where Marchenko was in front.

3 in: Right idea by Grundstrom for stationary pass to speed coming up middle, but poorly executed, pass way behind the speed.

Smith looks quietly effective tonight.

5 in: Finally, top line comes alive. Celebrini has a chance in slot, then on forecheck, they win the puck and forces an OZ draw.

Grundstrom no-goal: Highlight reel! Sturm talks about not doing highlight-reel stuff, that’s not his game, but he floats a perfect pass from blueline into Grundstrom’s speed, and the newcomer makes a sweet move for the backhand…aww no goal. Too beautiful a play to live! Grundstrom needed the goal.

Provorov penalty: Maybe just bad timing for Ivan, but Grundstrom helps out, the recipient of the interference.

9 in: Celebrini still insisting on plays that aren’t working, entry pass through bodies and sticks don’t connect. Not a criticism, I saw him making these plays on opening night and in pre-season. Gonna chalk it up to rust.

6 left: Labanc nifty with puck on the blueline, stringing along Eklund. Classic Labanc. Sharks still maybe a half-step behind.

Grundstrom one-on-one forecheck on Provorov, takes it, but no play past that. Regardless, he’s played well tonight. Might be Sharks’ most consistent line tonight.

5 left: That’s sort of a microcosm of Celebrini’s night so far. Assertive dash, as usual, down the wing. But in OZ corner, puck just hops off his stick, unforced apparently, loses it.

3 left: San Jose Sharks power play out of sorts tonight.

Thompson goal: What a pass by Smith! Looks like he froze Merzlikins. We’re starting to see in living color the upside of Smith, which we weren’t seeing so much early this year.

Jack Thompson's first NHL goal puts the Sharks ahead 🎉 pic.twitter.com/NYwARdLv41 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 6, 2024

The San Jose Sharks haven’t played great, but Vanecek bailing them out. This is one of those, can you put your foot on the opponent’s throat with one good period? Let’s see if they’ve learned from Vancouver game.

Period 3

Kunin with a pretty move on Danforth.

3 in: Labanc at his best, slippery along wall, making moves, almost sets up weak side Werenski with a Grade-A. Either way, Grundstrom forced to ice it.

Whoa Voronkov almost drags Rutta from behind the net from wraparound goal. 6-foot-5 Voronkov.

8 left: Fourth line just defending again. Think it was Grundstrom who had a chance to clear.

Not an inspiring shift from the top line to follow. One and done. Then Voronkov sons Thrun in front.

Marchenko goal: Timeout didn’t do much to blunt momentum. Maybe Ceci thought that Goodrow had Marchenko. Communication? But Ceci got caught puck-watching.

10 left: Wennberg line asserts itself there, San Jose Sharks needed a breather. It’s still a 1-1 game, despite Sharks’ worst efforts.

But, oh no, Wennberg takes an OZ penalty. Killer, holding the stick. Recipe ripe for another late collapse here.

8 left: Big block by Dellandrea and Ferraro very active too. Haven’t watched him carefully, but have liked Mario tonight. Sharks kill it.

4:43 left, CBJ doubling up on shots 46-23. Sharks seemingly getting worse and worse as night goes, feels like they’re pressing.

Eklund draws a big penalty, can Sharks’ anemic so far tonight power play do something? Argument to start PP2 first.

4 left: Good clean entry by Celebrini, but his pass just misses.

Something to be said…Granlund just tried something that didn’t work, a backhand sauce pass into slot…when the fancy plays aren’t working, just be simple.

OT

San Jose Sharks got the point that they probably deserved against the Canucks, but not tonight. A goalie can do so much, good for Vitek.

Celebrini-Granlund-Ceci to start.

Whoa Wennberg!