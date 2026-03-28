Sharks Win! Snap Losing Streak, 3-2 Over Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS — The San Jose Sharks visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Igor Chernyshov (twice) and Macklin Celebrini, and the Sharks win 3-2!

Period 1

Mateychuk goal: Miserable start. Mayers notes that could’ve been a Marchenko penalty on Eklund. But good read by Mateychuk, Sherwood was going up NZ for pass, he had Provorov with him. Four Sharks were in the DZ. Mateychuk read an opening.

3 in: Huge Nedeljkovic save on Marchment off 2-0n-1. But then Marchenko prevents Wennberg from getting puck through NZ, rare thievery of Wennberg. Jackets’ forecheck all over Sharks on this shift.

4 in: Smith has not been sharp with the puck through two shifts, he’s gotta focus up.

9 in: Details matter. Mukhamadullin has it at center ice, looking to get it up. His bounce pass to a San Jose Sharks’ stick, imprecise, misses Ostapchuk, leads to Jackets’ counterattack and near Grade-A 2-on-1 chance. Post-game, when they talk about execution, that’s a lack of execution. Mukhamadullin wasn’t under any real duress. That’s just pure do or do not, there is no try. He also compounds the mistake by drifting up toward the puck, leaving Ferraro for a 2-on-1, a Blue Jacket sneaks behind him. The execution thing, that happens to some degree. The drifting toward the puck and letting someone sneak behind you, that’s unacceptable. If you’re wondering why Mukhamadullin hasn’t asserted himself in this line-up, this play is an example.

6 left: Strong forecheck shift from Celebrini line, more of this.

5 left: Big Merzlikins save on Toffoli, started with Mukhamadullin and Misa double-teaming Marchenko in corner, Misa skates it out. Good read by Misa, read the vulnerable player.

Chernyshov goal: Chernyshov takes advantage of a Columbus execution error, Fabbro cross-ice pass was a little behind Sillinger in NZ. The big winger jumps on it, and two-man game with Smith up the ice, Chernyshov scorches the one-timer.

2 left: Terrific forecheck from Graf and Toffoli, Graf has been noticeably fast and strong so far tonight, Toffoli finds Misa in the slot for a Grade-A. Big Merzlikins save.

Period 2

2 in: Good OZ faceoff win read by Mukhamadullin, jumps up, hits post on a shot, I think. Then Graf on top of Ferraro deflected shot in front, big Merzlikins save, good to see San Jose Sharks still rolling after solid second half of first period.

3 in: Orlov-Celebrini-Smith-Toffoli-Wennberg is PP1, Dickinson-Eklund-Chernyshov-Misa-Sherwood should be PP2.

6 in: Smart defense from Provorov, chasing loose puck, Ostapchuk bearing down, he lets Ostapchuk win the puck, but is right on top of him to pin him down and take it.

7 in: Chernyshov and Celebrini have to stop running into each other lol.

8 in: Oh man, Celebrini is snake-bitten. Maybe if he wasn’t so tired, that puck would’ve crossed the line. Just kidding! Outstanding shift from the line, they were on it and pristine execution, high-pace and skill, can’t stop that.

Sometimes, Celebrini bullies someone for the puck, like he did there, and I look up the number, No. 3, and I laugh. 34-year-old 6-foot-3 center Charlie Coyle, actually the Jackets’ highest-scoring points-getter so far this season. Like I wrote yesterday, this is why I don’t buy the Celebrini is worn out narrative. He’s not bullying Kent Johnson. The points will come.

This is why I resist the "Celebrini is worn down" narrative. This is 6'3" 34-year-old center Charlie Coyle that Celebrini just absolutely bullied for the puck. Macklin is fine, slumps happen to everyone, the points will come https://t.co/lLMSZh4xTj — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 28, 2026

10 in: Mukhamadullin quick point shot, I think Eklund jumps on rebound, post. Man, Sharks getting close.

Sillinger goal: Awful pass by Orlov there to Smith, just can’t do that. Sharks have made pretty much one major mistake in this period, ends up back of net. Actually on replay…and I know I’m going to get some hate for this, but I’m wondering if Smith should be moving north like that without the puck. That’s actually when Provorov jumps on the puck. Orlov looks up, sees Smith there, passes, but then Smith isn’t where he used to be.

3 left: Nice two-man game between Smith and Dickinson, leads to Sam one-timer bomb.

The San Jose Sharks played a great period, and on the balance, an excellent game. Hopefully, they carry it over and are rewarded next period. Not much you can do, but carry on.

Period 3

Celebrini goal: He and the San Jose Sharks really needed that. Just cranked it from his spot on the PP. First goal since Mar. 14, also the Sharks’ last win.

3 in: Smith falling down in NZ, nice job to get the puck to Celebrini in stride for easy entry. Little plays like that hard and so important.

5 in: Whoa, Werenski goes from 0-to-60 from defense to offense like a Tesla. Quiet today but so dangerous.

6 in: Huge Merzlikins save on Misa in the slot. No matter what, Sharks should be proud of how they’ve played post-Nashville, this is playoff-quality effort.

6 left: Oh man, Chernyshov’s gotta shoot that.

Chernyshov goal: That’s the San Jose Sharks’ first lead since 1-0 in the first period against the Edmonton Oilers on Mar. 17, by my count, 353:32.