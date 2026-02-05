Askarov Almost Holds Off Avs With 38 Saves, But Sharks Lose 4-2

DENVER — The San Jose Sharks take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

Timothy Liljegren and Philipp Kurashev scored, but the Sharks lost 4-2.

Period 1

1 in: Not an ideal start for the San Jose Sharks, win the opening faceoff, but Ferraro pass to I’m not sure who, and they’re chasing to start, punctuated by an Askarov side to side save on MacKinnon one-timer.

Askarov on the ball to start, off Celebrini low to high turnover, Olofsson has a Grade-A.

Kelly penalty: Sharks needed this bad. Got to get some “mo” from this.

It looks like, Celebrini as point man, that the Sharks have gone away from the drop pass as their go-to PP entry option. Celebrini is QB’ing in a “five-man swing” up the ice. That’s a change, because usually it would be Klingberg dropping it back to Celebrini. There was an offsides on this PP, wonder if guys are getting used to this five-man connected entry. Funny enough, Sharks have a mid-range PP, whereas Avs, in one of the NHL’s great mysteries, have the second-worst PP in the league.

San Jose Sharks need to start playing with belief again. Warsofsky mentioned that maybe today, before Edmonton, they were chomping at the bit to beat the Oilers. Have lost that a little, got get that back.

Nelson penalty: Another power play will help, but gotta do something with it. When they do drop, Celebrini is still the top option.

Wennberg penalty: Way to kill any possible PP momentum. Sharks kind of need to get out of this period scoreless and regroup. They still seem far from their game, which would be trying to dictate pace on yes, the vaunted Avs.

5 left: Sharks finally generating some offensive momentum, started with what looked like a Celebrini crossbar, followed by second and third line forechecks. Listed as a miss on the play-by-play sheet. Graf had a post though just now.

Sherwood penalty: No. 44 holds Burns. A lifetime ago, that would mean something different for Sharks fans.

Period 2

Lehkonen goal: Wennberg was eaten up on the forecheck, two Avs. Granted, no help. Klingberg and Graf manning center lane, maybe they could’ve shouted? Guess ideally, he just clears it out, but that’s all Sharks have been doing tonight.

Like the last game here, difference of quality between two teams is striking. Only difference is Askarov’s magnificence so far.

9 in: That’s got to advance to the next Shark from Goodrow. Not just him, of course, San Jose Sharks have been hemmed in all night.

Bardakov penalty: Feels like the Sharks are down by three, but they’re not. This power play has to do something.

PP just playing, executing slow. Did end with a no-look pass to slot from Orlov to Kurashev, but Blackwood’s got it.

6 left: Sharks tired, hunched over, sticks on knees, icing, just can’t make that exit pass out or that clean entry.

5 left: Celebrini hasn’t been precise tonight either. Sharks forecheck actually creates a turnover, but soft Celebrini pass up the middle gets claimed by an Av.

Lehkonen goal: Sharks just not there, Eklund has a snatch of space in high slot, and he simply overskated the puck. This led to an Avs’ 3-on-2, Eklund skated hard to recover, Orlov evened it up, but Lehkonen trailed and no one picked him up. Think that was Misa’s man.

3 left: Someone loses Kiviranta in front, big Askarov save. Looks like Orlov and Celebrini don’t sort out the switch properly. Avs 31-12 shots.

1 left: Nice demonstration of how Misa’s straight-ahead speed has improved, he was right on top of Toews there. That’s a Team Canada defenseman that he surprised with his quickness.

Period 3

Liljegren goal: Simple but effective. Underrated will be the crisp exit pass by Klingberg to Wennberg past the Avs forechecker. Not an easy one at all, to put it in stride for Wennberg, a stick close to deflecting it. Then Wennberg has clean entry, low to high, Liljegren hammers it, think it deflects.

Kurashev goal: Great individual play! Kurashev takes it from Girard high. Breakaway. Graf does a great job to drive the middle, Malinski mauls him, but it provides space for Kurashev to have a one-on-one with Blackwood, who he beats.

4 in: Great diving effort by Sherwood to force Makar out of zone. That’s what you like to see.

7 in: Terrific Celebrini bounce pass off wall to Smith’s speed, Smith has an open shot.

9 in: Superstar exchange there, Celebrini backchecked it off MacKinnon, then MacKinnon came back and hit Celebrini took it back. Right before that, Sherwood backchecked with ferocity and won it back, led to a Sherwood blast. This is what we needed to see from the Sharks earlier.

9 left: Celebrini post! Wow! Now this is what you hope a Sharks-Avalanche playoff series looks like.

8 left: Wennberg rush chance almost gets into Orlov’s wheelhouse, still gets a shot off. This is what Sharks want.

Manson goal: That one wasa blast, Askarov has played so well, shame that’s the one that goes in.

6 left: Example of Celebrini can’t escape the defensive attention. He tries, but Avs all over him, front and back in NZ.

Nelson goal: That’ll do it. Celebrini had a chance off the draw but went high and wide.