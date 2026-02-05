San Jose Sharks
Askarov Almost Holds Off Avs With 38 Saves, But Sharks Lose 4-2
DENVER — The San Jose Sharks take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.
Timothy Liljegren and Philipp Kurashev scored, but the Sharks lost 4-2.
Period 1
1 in: Not an ideal start for the San Jose Sharks, win the opening faceoff, but Ferraro pass to I’m not sure who, and they’re chasing to start, punctuated by an Askarov side to side save on MacKinnon one-timer.
Askarov on the ball to start, off Celebrini low to high turnover, Olofsson has a Grade-A.
Kelly penalty: Sharks needed this bad. Got to get some “mo” from this.
It looks like, Celebrini as point man, that the Sharks have gone away from the drop pass as their go-to PP entry option. Celebrini is QB’ing in a “five-man swing” up the ice. That’s a change, because usually it would be Klingberg dropping it back to Celebrini. There was an offsides on this PP, wonder if guys are getting used to this five-man connected entry. Funny enough, Sharks have a mid-range PP, whereas Avs, in one of the NHL’s great mysteries, have the second-worst PP in the league.
San Jose Sharks need to start playing with belief again. Warsofsky mentioned that maybe today, before Edmonton, they were chomping at the bit to beat the Oilers. Have lost that a little, got get that back.
Nelson penalty: Another power play will help, but gotta do something with it. When they do drop, Celebrini is still the top option.
Wennberg penalty: Way to kill any possible PP momentum. Sharks kind of need to get out of this period scoreless and regroup. They still seem far from their game, which would be trying to dictate pace on yes, the vaunted Avs.
5 left: Sharks finally generating some offensive momentum, started with what looked like a Celebrini crossbar, followed by second and third line forechecks. Listed as a miss on the play-by-play sheet. Graf had a post though just now.
Sherwood penalty: No. 44 holds Burns. A lifetime ago, that would mean something different for Sharks fans.
Best period that Askarov has played in a while. Sharks should be down a couple goals.
Nice bounceback, let's see if he can keep it up
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 5, 2026
Period 2
Lehkonen goal: Wennberg was eaten up on the forecheck, two Avs. Granted, no help. Klingberg and Graf manning center lane, maybe they could’ve shouted? Guess ideally, he just clears it out, but that’s all Sharks have been doing tonight.
Like the last game here, difference of quality between two teams is striking. Only difference is Askarov’s magnificence so far.
9 in: That’s got to advance to the next Shark from Goodrow. Not just him, of course, San Jose Sharks have been hemmed in all night.
Bardakov penalty: Feels like the Sharks are down by three, but they’re not. This power play has to do something.
PP just playing, executing slow. Did end with a no-look pass to slot from Orlov to Kurashev, but Blackwood’s got it.
6 left: Sharks tired, hunched over, sticks on knees, icing, just can’t make that exit pass out or that clean entry.
5 left: Celebrini hasn’t been precise tonight either. Sharks forecheck actually creates a turnover, but soft Celebrini pass up the middle gets claimed by an Av.
Lehkonen goal: Sharks just not there, Eklund has a snatch of space in high slot, and he simply overskated the puck. This led to an Avs’ 3-on-2, Eklund skated hard to recover, Orlov evened it up, but Lehkonen trailed and no one picked him up. Think that was Misa’s man.
3 left: Someone loses Kiviranta in front, big Askarov save. Looks like Orlov and Celebrini don’t sort out the switch properly. Avs 31-12 shots.
1 left: Nice demonstration of how Misa’s straight-ahead speed has improved, he was right on top of Toews there. That’s a Team Canada defenseman that he surprised with his quickness.
Period 3
Liljegren goal: Simple but effective. Underrated will be the crisp exit pass by Klingberg to Wennberg past the Avs forechecker. Not an easy one at all, to put it in stride for Wennberg, a stick close to deflecting it. Then Wennberg has clean entry, low to high, Liljegren hammers it, think it deflects.
Kurashev goal: Great individual play! Kurashev takes it from Girard high. Breakaway. Graf does a great job to drive the middle, Malinski mauls him, but it provides space for Kurashev to have a one-on-one with Blackwood, who he beats.
4 in: Great diving effort by Sherwood to force Makar out of zone. That’s what you like to see.
7 in: Terrific Celebrini bounce pass off wall to Smith’s speed, Smith has an open shot.
9 in: Superstar exchange there, Celebrini backchecked it off MacKinnon, then MacKinnon came back and hit Celebrini took it back. Right before that, Sherwood backchecked with ferocity and won it back, led to a Sherwood blast. This is what we needed to see from the Sharks earlier.
9 left: Celebrini post! Wow! Now this is what you hope a Sharks-Avalanche playoff series looks like.
8 left: Wennberg rush chance almost gets into Orlov’s wheelhouse, still gets a shot off. This is what Sharks want.
Manson goal: That one wasa blast, Askarov has played so well, shame that’s the one that goes in.
6 left: Example of Celebrini can’t escape the defensive attention. He tries, but Avs all over him, front and back in NZ.
Nelson goal: That’ll do it. Celebrini had a chance off the draw but went high and wide.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Very underwhelming Sharks debut from Sherwood. On the empty net goal he was coasting out of the offensive zone and lost the race to the puck off the indirect pass from Celebrini.
If Smith would have moved his feet a bit more he could have closed on Nelson and perhaps taken his stick. Or he could have put his body between Nelson and the net?
Either way, the ENG wasn’t the problem with the game.
Saw that play and I think he was too far away to stop Brock from a clean shot on net. Looked a lot closer on the replay than he actually was to me but the lack of desperation isn’t a great look even if that is not what cost us this game.
Im not saying the officiating was but it felt a bit off kilter to me albeit I could just be bitter from being teased a bit by The Sharks in the third 🤷🏻♂️
I once was blind, but now I see! What a difference Kiefer Sherwood makes. Wow. He does all the things that don’t show up on the scoresheet, you know? At least he better, because he didn’t do shit on the scoresheet, playing on a prolific top line. Maybe the problem is that they put him on Macklin’s line, but both of them drag the other players into the fight. Maybe you can only have one player on a line that drags everybody into the fight. Maybe guys that drag people into the fight are like magnets and if they’re on… Read more »
Holy heck pal, it’s been one game.
This is how he enjoys the Sharks. Bitchin and complaining is his happy place.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcGwkyzmPmA
💪
What are you even talking about?
Sharks can keep changing personnel on the PP1 unit but nothing’s going to change if you continue to have a static PP that doesn’t move the puck quickly. System is a much bigger issue than personnel.
The positives , Sharks show life in 3rd to tie it, Asky was better than his last 6,7 starts. Winter break, the boys probably need it
that was absolutely a goal in period 2. The replay was definitive. I guess they didn’t like the angle of it. But it was clearly across the line.
Anyway, Sharks played a respectable game against an elite team. Nice to see Askarov have a good game, its been a while.
Wouldn’t have counted either way. Gaudette pushed Blackwood into the net. Would have been goalie interference.
Yep, knocked in by COL’s own player into Blackie’s pad, which was well behind the goal line.
Saw something from the NHL that basically said the reason it was no goal was because the ref told the replay room he’d blown it dead before the puck crossed the line.
Back to monitoring Tankathon…
Was I suppose to be impressed by Sherwood? Cause I could have sworn I heard he brings a “different” element the team is missing. All I saw was more like last years’ Shark team…
lol! Chicken Little should be the mascot for this comment section.
Yep!
Sherwood is out for 3 weeks, makes his debut with the new team — and its nothing special.
So …?
There’ll be a few practices and more time to integrate coming. Expecting a big game 1 was a bit silly.
Speaking off a bit silly, wasn’t Macklin supposed to play the point on the PP? Didn’t seem like he was there much.
I was expecting more from a guy we gave up equivalent of a late 1st in value to get. For an energy guy I thought his effort level was pretty low tonight outside of like two plays.
He’s learning a new system and he’s getting used to a new team and linemates. Give him a second. If he’s shit after 5-6 games then let’s break out the pitch forks.
Yup.
Tuff tiddy. This break can’t come soon enough for the Sharks.
Positives: Muk played well again. Kurashev got 1 – he was looking a bit frustrated since coming back in.
Negatives: PP1. This has really been hurting us. Need to find some something, Celebrini cat do it all alone.
You forgot Asky in the positives section. He was brilliant.
Sharks have 27 games remaining, that’s 54 points available. A playoff team will need to get to about 95 points. At 58 points, that’s an additional 37 points the Sharks will need to obtain in order to get to 95 points. That is a 18-8-1 pace the Sharks will need to play at to reach 95. What is the likelihood the Sharks can play at this pace? Unknown. Of the remaining 27 games, 16-20 are against teams they could/should beat but will they? There is a path to the playoffs but it is very narrow and must be navigated with… Read more »
The current pace for the last playoff spot in the West is 90 points. Vegas is leading the Pacific and they are on pace for 97 points. Let’s say 92 to be safe because Sharks are lagging behind in regulation wins which is the first tiebreaker. That would require 34 points in 27 games or a .630 pts%. I think that will be tough to pull off especially because we are so reliant on a 19 year old to win and asking a 19 year old to carry that burden over 82 games plus the Olympics is going to be… Read more »
Ah yeah Lucas had it.
My understanding is the cutoff this year is closer to 90 points…?
With all the teams in the mix, its simple as this: play good hockey and Sharks get into the playoffs.
There are 8 games against the group of 7 in competition for 4 playoffs spots. I suspect most of the other teams have similar number of contests against the others.
There will be lots of movement. The teams that play well, get in. The Sharks, because of the points missed on this road trip, have a slightly higher hill to climb.
Slightly higher.
SJ Reality: Now 5 pts out of a playoff spot (yes, a game in hand here or there, but also won’t win many tiebreaks). Also…we’re within 6 pts of the four teams immediately behind us. We’re roughly as close to slotting in at #4 in the (pre-lottery) draft order as we are to being in a playoff spot. SJ has the easiest remaining schedule, but LA / ANA / UTA / NSH / SEA have the 2nd / 3rd / 5th / 8th / 11th easiest and we need to pass three of those teams. In other words, a high… Read more »
Any one see that crazy camera angle in the second? My first time seeing that. Looked cool as hell.
The over head? Kinda like the football one…
Yep….almost like drone footage.
Super cool!
See you on the other side. From the States (united?) but all in for team Canada!