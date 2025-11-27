Askarov Chased, Blackwood Shuts Out Sharks 6-0

DENVER — The San Jose Sharks visit Ball Arena to take on the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avs touched up the seemingly invincible in November Yaroslav Askarov, shutting out the Sharks 6-0.

Period 1

Celebrini and Orlov turnovers to start, Orlov intercepted pass leads to extended Avs OZ shift. San Jose Sharks need to be more responsible to have a chance here.

1 in: Askarov makes a smart puckhandling decision, puck in no man’s land, he comes out aggressively, rims it up past Avs F1, to waiting high forward for exit.

Colton goal: Toews flip, Dickinson in the vicinity but doesn’t get it, Landeskog to Colton, who shoots it upstairs.

6 in: Liljegren cuts off attacking MacKinnon one-on-one, good work. Sharks generating nothing on forecheck though.

7 in: Eklund NZ hope pass picked off. Earlier, Ostapchuk was stripped coming up with puck through his slot. Dangerous areas. Sharks not playing smart so far.

8 in: Sharks generate some OZ possession finally, but a couple shot attempts blocked. Gotta give the Avs credit for some hard defense too. Feels like Sharks giving Avs too much respect.

9 left: Mukhamadullin with a shot, he’s been active offensively tonight. Might be the only Shark who isn’t just defending.

5 left: Sharks get a sliver of space, Celebrini leaks out, makes a gorgeous spin pass to Dickinson attacking the slot. That’s been a Dickinson strength, attacking the high-danger area. But Blackwood! Only high-quality San Jose chance in this period.

Eklund penalty: I thought Olofsson sold it, but Remenda said it was a trip.

MacKinnon goal: That hurts, less than a minute left, almost escape this period down just 1-0, a minor miracle. But MacKinnon pounds it, Lehkonen screen, don’t think Askarov has a chance, doesn’t see it.

Let’s see if the San Jose Sharks have any substantial pushback or if this is one of those that’s going to get away from them. Recent years, we know how this goes. This season? Pretty simple, but they’ve got to win some pucks, to start.

Period 2

1 in: Nifty by Dickinson, evades F1 who thought he had him pinned, then makes a move on F2 and out.

Malinski goal: San Jose Sharks fail to get it out. By that’s also one, Askarov will probably want back. Scheduled loss, baby.

4 in: Dickinson makes a move, Burns take a spill in NZ.

Manson goal: Lots of traffic. After Dickinson aforementioned move, it’s a one-and-done for Sharks.

Askarov pulled for Nedeljkovic.

Kiviranta goal: Sharks try to restore order with fourth line, but soft overall play, Kiviranta just goes to net pretty much untouched.

Warsofsky giving it to the Sharks during timeout.

He goes back to the fourth line to set the identity, and this time, they get an OZ faceoff.

8 in: San Jose Sharks’ power play does show a pulse, at least. See if they can continue it.

Tonight felt like the Sharks just got off on the wrong foot, be it altitude or tentativeness or whatever. And literally, pun intended, snowballed.

1 in: Sharks, mainly because of their power play, have almost equaled up shots. Think it was like 20-7 Avs at one pointm now 27-23. Nedeljkovic also just made a highlight-reel save on MacKinnon, too bad it’s wasted. But he’s been solid in relief.

Period 3

Not much to say about this period, at least the Sharks aren’t completely sleepwalking through it, they’re not leaving Nedeljkovic completely in the wind.