San Jose Sharks
Askarov Chased, Blackwood Shuts Out Sharks 6-0
DENVER — The San Jose Sharks visit Ball Arena to take on the Colorado Avalanche.
The Avs touched up the seemingly invincible in November Yaroslav Askarov, shutting out the Sharks 6-0.
Period 1
Celebrini and Orlov turnovers to start, Orlov intercepted pass leads to extended Avs OZ shift. San Jose Sharks need to be more responsible to have a chance here.
1 in: Askarov makes a smart puckhandling decision, puck in no man’s land, he comes out aggressively, rims it up past Avs F1, to waiting high forward for exit.
Colton goal: Toews flip, Dickinson in the vicinity but doesn’t get it, Landeskog to Colton, who shoots it upstairs.
6 in: Liljegren cuts off attacking MacKinnon one-on-one, good work. Sharks generating nothing on forecheck though.
7 in: Eklund NZ hope pass picked off. Earlier, Ostapchuk was stripped coming up with puck through his slot. Dangerous areas. Sharks not playing smart so far.
8 in: Sharks generate some OZ possession finally, but a couple shot attempts blocked. Gotta give the Avs credit for some hard defense too. Feels like Sharks giving Avs too much respect.
9 left: Mukhamadullin with a shot, he’s been active offensively tonight. Might be the only Shark who isn’t just defending.
5 left: Sharks get a sliver of space, Celebrini leaks out, makes a gorgeous spin pass to Dickinson attacking the slot. That’s been a Dickinson strength, attacking the high-danger area. But Blackwood! Only high-quality San Jose chance in this period.
Eklund penalty: I thought Olofsson sold it, but Remenda said it was a trip.
MacKinnon goal: That hurts, less than a minute left, almost escape this period down just 1-0, a minor miracle. But MacKinnon pounds it, Lehkonen screen, don’t think Askarov has a chance, doesn’t see it.
Let’s see if the San Jose Sharks have any substantial pushback or if this is one of those that’s going to get away from them. Recent years, we know how this goes. This season? Pretty simple, but they’ve got to win some pucks, to start.
Period 2
1 in: Nifty by Dickinson, evades F1 who thought he had him pinned, then makes a move on F2 and out.
Malinski goal: San Jose Sharks fail to get it out. By that’s also one, Askarov will probably want back. Scheduled loss, baby.
4 in: Dickinson makes a move, Burns take a spill in NZ.
Manson goal: Lots of traffic. After Dickinson aforementioned move, it’s a one-and-done for Sharks.
Askarov pulled for Nedeljkovic.
Kiviranta goal: Sharks try to restore order with fourth line, but soft overall play, Kiviranta just goes to net pretty much untouched.
Warsofsky giving it to the Sharks during timeout.
He goes back to the fourth line to set the identity, and this time, they get an OZ faceoff.
8 in: San Jose Sharks’ power play does show a pulse, at least. See if they can continue it.
Tonight felt like the Sharks just got off on the wrong foot, be it altitude or tentativeness or whatever. And literally, pun intended, snowballed.
1 in: Sharks, mainly because of their power play, have almost equaled up shots. Think it was like 20-7 Avs at one pointm now 27-23. Nedeljkovic also just made a highlight-reel save on MacKinnon, too bad it’s wasted. But he’s been solid in relief.
Period 3
Not much to say about this period, at least the Sharks aren’t completely sleepwalking through it, they’re not leaving Nedeljkovic completely in the wind.
That was hopefully a message to the team that they aren’t as good as their record indicates. Need to start playing much better hockey going forward.
Here to defend Askarov. They didn’t have to do our boy like that! That was rough
Yeah I think we all needed that
Toffoli: If he’s “banged up” that’s literally what IR IS FOR. I’m done yelling, but wtf. Ineffective. He needs a game or two or three. I don’t care if he’s a proud veteran. He can sit and still count his $73k game checks. PP: What in the Holy Ghost? PP2 is basically pointless, literally and figuratively. PP1 looked a tad better tonight but no movement, no chaos, just a lot of passing and no shooting. D: Yo! Like, trade someone? This revolving door of D is really annoying and we need some consistency here. Effort: Aside from being Ike Turner’d… Read more »
Sit 73?
This game was over b4 the puck was dropped. Same thing will happen in Vegas this Saturday if this team is not prepared.
Sharks have now been outshot in 13 of their last 14 games. Something is going to have to change. Can’t keep asking your goalies to save 30-40 shots every night. Need to start controlling play more. Sharks are by far the worst in the NHL in corsi for %, fenwick for %, and shots for % at both 5on5 and all-strengths. 5on5 CF% – 43.1% next worst is 45.0% FF% – 40.9% next worst is 44.8% SF% – 42.7% next worst is 44.3% All-Strengths CF% – 43.6% next worst is 45.9% FF% – 41.9% next worst is 45.7% SF% –… Read more »
not sure why it was necessary to have Macklin play over 20 minutes. Its a long season and there will be back-to-backs on Friday/Saturday. There won;t be a lot of chances to give him less time, but down 5 goals at the midpoint of the game sure seems like the night to have him dialed back and give Gaudette and Ostapchuk 14-15 minutes At least Sam got 17 minutes. The Avs are a terrific team and the Sharks are hardly the only team that’s not in their league. At this point in the season, its good to appreciate what this… Read more »
Celebrini probably wanted to be out there leading a come-back, and my guess is Warsofsky is trying to impart the point of not quitting even if you are down 4 or 5 goals.
There are ways to rationalize it. But its an 82 game season and probably more for Macklin, with that Italy trip he’s gonna get.
If the other team is literally doing whatever they want out there at will you have to have someone on your team that is a core player that is willing to play on the edge physically and is willing to deliver a big hit to let them know that they have to think about getting hit really hard and it’s not going to be fun. If we want to be a playoff team. Because they had a grand old fucking time out there.
I’ve been making the point that basically Celebrini and Askarov’s strong performance have disguised the team’s problems. They cool off or the other figures out a way to beat them, then the Sharks don’t have much. But I also don’t think there’s any need to overreact. Colorado is by far the best team in the league right now. Put that up against what Sharks are at this stage of the rebuild, you have to manage expectations. It’s still a very thin roster past the talent at the top. Wennberg is a 3C pushed up as a 2C, and the top… Read more »
Wennberg had a great game IMO
My point is not to knock Wennberg for this game or in general. But he has never had more than 17 goals in a season. Him being 2C on this team is an example of how thin the lineup is.
Nice to see the ‘Cuda becoming a dominant team 9-0-1-1 in their current run, up to 2nd place in the 10-team Pacific after a so-so start. 3-0 win tonight over the CGY Wranglers.
Liljegren had a pretty soft game IMHO
idk about Eklubd in the top line, either health or something but the chemist just isn’t there. Smith def fighting thru something, had so many chances he normally easily burrows but missed crazy wide.
Colorado was super fuckn impressive