San Jose Sharks
Kurashev Wins It! Sharks Topple Avs 3-2 in OT
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Colorado Avalanche to SAP Center.
Macklin Celebrini and Philipp Kurashev (twice) scored, and the Sharks won 3-2 in OT!
Period 1
Necas goal: Sharks lose draw, can’t take puck off Avs circling them, Necas off Liljegren’s skate.
2 in: 6-0 Avs shots, San Jose Sharks need to wake up.
Not a strong shift to start for Desharnais. Mukhamadullin made a subtle exit pass to him, but twice, Vinny couldn’t advance it.
3 in: Sharks off-kilter. Klingberg wins puck, has good poise to wait for Smith to open up and get into receiving position. Smith gets it and fires a pass into Toffoli’s skates, who didn’t look ready for it. That’s an example of playing too fast, I see that as on Smith.
5 in: Really good fourth line shift there, restores order. Goodrow draws a penalty, Dellandrea and Giles on their toes on the forecheck.
Usually there isn’t a critical first period power play, but when you’re already down 9-0 shots through five minutes, you need to establish something.
And that wasn’t it…the only people on the first unit who looked ready for PP were the vets.
8 in: A pulse, from PP2. Skinner, hard backcheck, wins it. Kurashev gets a shot and finds Skinner to the side of the net, but Skinner can’t corral it.
9 in: They’re even dumping it in wrong. Celebrini dumps it in, which I don’t mind seeing sometimes, maybe a directive from coaches to simplify, but he dumps it off the stanchion next to Avs bench, and the puck bounces out, back into NZ. I’ve never seen that.
9 left: Skinner has been a lot involved in best Sharks’ play so far, finds Misa jumping on for line change for a slot chance.
8 left: Celebrini with a video game move. Gets a pass in high slot from Smith, not a great one, telegraphed and Olofsson on top of Celebrini…and Celebrini spins hard, Olofsson misses him and is left in Texas, and Celebrini wires a shot.
6 left: Good stick by Orlov as MacKinnon looks for backdoor tap-in.
He was helped off, looks like puck hit him high, he was unaware, sitting on the bench
3 left: Kurashev chance from Eklund, continuing strong play from last game.
Celebrini goal: Whoa, what a shot. Celebrini walks down main street, Toffoli gives it to late speed in Mack. Mukhamadullin with a brilliant bounce pass up to Toffoli to start. Celebrini seems to signal at the crowd after the goal, too, which I don’t recall seeing as much? A sign of growing swagger? Anyway, Celebrini has something to tease Blackwood about later.
Sharks’ 6-of 24 on draws to start. It matters, such as Celebrini loss on Necas goal. Let’s see if they can turn it around. Otherwise, Wennberg hard-matching on MacKinnon line…and actually doing a decent job of it. They had a lot of chances, helping Sharks push back on Avs.
Period 2
Liljegren done tonight.
1 in: Sweet Mukhamadullin NZ pass to Celebrini. Simple, but not everyone can make that backhand, under an opponent stick, perfect pass to speed flying zone. That’s going to be essential to playing with Macklin in the coming years.
2 in: Good Graf shift. Protects it down low, gets it to Orlov on point. Orlov breaks his stick though, but Graf skates back hard, then chooses the right man on backcheck as Avs enter.
Kurashev goal: Love to see it, he’s playing a really confident game tonight. Dellandrea about to change finds him, Kurashev ahead of defense.
MacKinnon goal: Never seen a goal like that. But I really don’t like that a 2-on-1 was even allowed there. Really don’t like Klingberg stepping up there in NZ on not even a 50-50, his forwards weren’t close to being ready to come back.
10 in: San Jose Sharks need to settle down. Times like these, emotions high, great team on other side, you need to show your mettle.
Mukhamadullin does that, heavy forecheck duress, negotiates it up to Smith. But Smith does the routine pop pass to center speed, which is textbook and fine in theory, but read the situation. Avs read it and pick it off, Sharks hemmed in.
7 left: Giles has been a nice fit for this fourth line, north-south speed and size, backcheck catches Bardakov.
6 left: That Celebrini to Toffoli exchange, Celebrini with speed on entry, drop off to stationary Toffoli, wonder who’s got to be better there? But that execution needs to clean up no matter who, Avs have outshot Sharks 10-0 I think since Kurashev goal. These are tests for a young team. Calm down your game. Askarov doing his part.
3 left: Misa 3-on-2, Sharks haven’t had a shot in ages, he opts for a high pass that’s picked off…you know what I’m going to say.
2 left: Celebrini loves to enter, circle behind net, come out and fire a quick hard forehand pass toward slot, but Burns reads it, deflects the attempt. That’s a fun match-up.
Period 3
1 in: Celebrini just bullied Ross Colton for puck.
But Sharks not starting sharp. Celebrini passed it back into zone before he changed, everybody else was changing, so turnover. Graf just tried a telegraphed stretch. Turnover.
3 in: Good job by Toffoli on forecheck, leads to Sharks PP. Avs giving you a chance.
Klingberg great feed to Toffoli, who wants the cross-slot to Celebrini, defense deflects it, though into Blackwood.
4 in: Nice save by Orlov to keep it in and then quick play, as he was covered, to advance it. Again, he’s calm with the puck, can make plays under duress.
5 in: Like Giles there, simple shot from corner, OZ faceoff.
6 in: MacKinnon steps away from breakaway, Ferraro recovers nicely.
Celebrini just beat three Avs in slot, including Burns, and got a shot off.
8 in: Adventures in puckhandling for a Sharks goalie again. PK clear, Askarov goes get it, falls backwards, puck in the middle, Avs PK’er gets it, Askarov pokecheck saves the day.
9 left: Like, I think, Klingberg’s discipline there, makes bold call to jump up to basically forecheck, successful, but doesn’t chase into the zone for offense. Winning mind-set.
7 left: Good Desharnais shift, nice exit pass, cuts off MacKinnon one-on-one.
2 left: Good second line shift. A little 2-1-2 I think, and some offensive pressure, but mostly a nothing shift against their top line, not a bad thing.
1 left: Big save by Askarov, MacKinnon pushes everyone back, Burns for the winner from the high slot. Great game for him , except some what-was-that puckhandling.
OT
Curious to see how Warsofsky starts. I got Wennberg-Eklund-Liljegren in New York, not Minnesota. Wennberg-Eklund-Orlov to start.
Askarovvvvvvvv!!!!
Yeah!!! Let’s go Sharks!! I’m a big believer in Askarov, and I’m stoked to see him have a break through night. I think he stole that game from the best team in the league! Also, I’m so glad it worked out, but holy smokes, that Asky turnover where he made a diving desperation poke check to prevent a goal was nerve wracking! If that went in, and we lost the game, I think the immediate future of his career would be in question. Like we’d all be demanding he go back to the Cuda, and doubting his long term potential.… Read more »
No, the immediate future of his career would not be in doubt. Teams don’t make snap judgments on prospects like that. That’s a fan reaction.
Agreed. Fans are quick b/c they don’t pay for the players, teams do, so it’s normal that teams are more reserved and careful with their investments.
Ok. It would hardly be a snap judgement to rethink how the next two weeks/month of Askarov’s career would/should go if that goal went in and we lose another game in that way. That’s what I mean by the immediate future of his career. If that’s playing less for a few weeks while working more with Speer, or playing a bit for the Cuda, I genuinely think these options would be considered. I’m not saying they should happen, and I’m an Askarov defender. I’m just remarking on how close he came to causing a whole bunch of doubt and speculation,… Read more »
He would have had a .900+ save percentage. Still would have been a great game.
Good post, lots of valid points.
And people were talking about shipping him back to AHL. You’ve got to give your players a little runway to fix their game and not knee-jerk all the time. That goes double for goalies. If it were to up to certain fans there would be a panic trade every week.
The suggestion wasn’t to just send him down never to be seen again. It was to fix a specific mechanics issue. Having him work with Speer was always the best option.
“Like we’d all be demanding he go back to the Cuda, and doubting his long term potential.”
Well, that would be a classic fan fallacy of always blaming the goalie. The game wouldn’t even have been close except for his performance. But because there’s 18 skaters and only goalie, fans fixate on goalie’s mistakes while ignoring what the team in front him was up to. 30-11 shots in the first two periods. You can’t just hang the goalie if Sharks lost there.
Who are you quoting? Is that a straw man argument?
I wrote that in my reply to kads, referring to the “sky is falling” crowd that would of been annoyingly vocal if the bounce went slightly differently.
Yeah thanks for catching that. I accidentally replied to my own post instead since I was rushing and typing on my phone.
Woah!!! Sharks beat the Devils and the Avalanche?? So cool! I was scared for Askarov getting exposed today, but instead he looked solid while stopping 36 out of 38 shots. He actually looked better than Blackwood. Celebrini also had a monster of a game, winning draws against McKinnon! So cool to see this young team starting to click!
Me too. I looked at the lines and when I saw Askarov I said “oh, no, not against the Avs!”
Well, he surprised me in a very positive way with one scary moment only when he did the backflip.
Loving Kurashevs confidence. That game winner was perfect. Definitely can see a line in the not too distant future of Kurry, Misa, Cherny. Really great to see Asky bounce back. I guess Speer IS a genius. Misa looks better every game. Really bummed Lily got hurt, he’s looked great. Sharks are 3 points out of playoff position with 70 games to go. won 4 of the last 6. 8 game run of showing up to play and being in the game where they could have won. No Wario haters anymore? Hopefully those talking crazy shit about a profession they don’t… Read more »
Yeah Kurashev is looking like a great fit!
As they said in years past, give up 2 or fewer and you usually win. Sharks are 2-0 when giving up 2 or fewer.
And they have a 2 game Win streak! Against really good teams as well in NJ & the Avs.
Impressive growth before our eyes. Like it!
Asky played out of his GD mind and kept the boys in it. You could definitely see the difference between a top team and a growing team, but they stole one today and it was awesome. They had stretches of playing very well and longer stretches of hanging on. Either way that’s two top teams down in two days. Let’s gooooo.
Also, Celebrini has been rewarding my decision to draft him fairly early in fantasy hockey. What a beast.
Seriously… Is this a playoff team?
It’s definitely possible.
Nice to listen to the opposite team commentary, they still believe at the beginning that the Shark are the whipping boys, and how that evaporates at the end. That win is such a confidence booster.
The adventure continues!! Askarov with his best game of the season and it nearly goes off the rails on that play away from the net. Nice to be able to laugh about it!! Credit where its due, Kurashev proving he’s got game. On a line with Wennberg and Eklund, they need someone who can finish. And he does. Sharks 5 OT games in 12. Typical is about 25% of games go to OT. 10 points in the standings, 8 in OT games. Wasn’t crazy about Graf’s game, tonight and the last game or 2. Was pretty good with Giles in… Read more »
took a glance at the standings Noticed that, at this moment with games in progress, all 16 teams in the Eastern Conference are at NHL .500 or better.
Phil was clutch tonight!
i think he can score 20 this year if he stays healthy. The real story tonight for me was Asky IMO. No doubt this was an important confidence boosting win for the team as a whole but he really needed a game like that to get his own personal confidence regrown given his start to the year. So stoked for him!
Warso deserves huge props for having the guts to throw out three forwards on that third OT shift. Those three have had unreal chemistry, they’re your shut down line anyway – calculated risk that immediately paid off. Play of the game.
I dunno man that goes against the popular narrative that he’s a bad coach. I guess we can let it slide this time.😉
Loud narrative primarily from a few loud narrators.
Took a nap in the second period but Asky’s play on that last PP woke me the fuck back up. I’m sure we all pictured what it would have been like if that had gone in, but I’d also like to posit that if the Sharks had lost AFTER that, I think those fucking refs would have had to be smuggled out of the building. Did I miss something earlier? Were those outrageous non-calls late in the game a makeup for something? Because Jesus Mary and Joseph were those eye-popping. Also as someone who was lukewarm at best on Orlov… Read more »
Smokin hot take from an Asky truther: he was good, but not great. still quite a few wild rebounds. 1-2 questionable decisions. And of course the turnover. the good? The glove side looked just fine. The defense did a good job of giving him stoppable pucks. He stopped the ones he is expected to. this game was confidence booster. Hoping to see more. Kush has been real nice since sitting. That whole line has really been special. Brini showing serious clutch factor. Muk looked nice in big minutes. Still need klinger down on PP2, orly back on PP1. Will smith… Read more »
Was wondering the same thing with Smitty as he looked sluggish and labored in his skating pretty much all night?
A .974 for the game is great not good.
The fall was not a stick whiff, he literally just lost his footing on rutted ice near the end of the game. Not hanging that on him especially since he made a miraculous comeback. That’s a gamer. The defense gave up 38 shots man, that’s who you should be complaining about, if anyone, since they were playing a man down for a large chunk of the game.
Smith made some nice plays. Just wasn’t a shooter today.
That save percentage will help. But even in the games he lost I think that stat is misleading a bit. He obviously strives at high shot volumes. All his best games have been 30+ shots. That first 2 minutes when they poured it on I think really helped him out. Defense was ok, but this is against the best offense in the league. Down Lily and Mario hurt. A few sloppy turnovers in our own zone is what got us in trouble. Smitty seemed behind the play a few times. Didn’t have the jump. I’ve seen his ‘off’ games and… Read more »
Great comment. No one should be bitching about what might have been when the team gives up nearly 40 and the goalie only gives up 2.
Plus since we should have smoked the Kings w/ the shot disparity and now the stats are reversed and we get the win this time.
I agree very much, except I think Will Smith was fine, and ‘Brini’ has gotta be one the worst Celebrini nicknames I’ve heard
Smitty is fine. He had a couple of looks had they gone in you’d be saying something different. He logged 20 mins.
Great bounce back game for Askarov!
No highlight reel stuff but really encouraged to see Mukhamadullin back in the lineup and putting a couple of solid games together. While he’s not a game breaker, when his game is working, he holds down a top 4 spot and makes the team better.