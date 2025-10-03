San Jose Sharks
Pre-Season Preview/Lines #5: Graf Forcing His Way Onto Sharks’ Opening Night Roster
Collin Graf is forcing his way back…into the San Jose Sharks locker room?
Because of the size of the training camp roster, Graf has been dressing with the non-NHL Sharks players, like Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson, who haven’t sewn up an opening night roster spot yet.
But Graf, who’s got 40 NHL games on his resume, is playing more like a veteran than a rookie in camp. He’s on track to break camp with the Sharks.
This is significant, considering the 23-year-old is still waiver-exempt. The 6-foot-1 winger is probably going to push a vet out from the 23-man opening night roster.
San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky reported that Graf has excelled in camp, and he’s backed that up by keeping Graf on NHL-caliber lines this fall.
“You could arguably say he’s definitely elevated himself among those [roster bubble] guys,” Warsofsky said. “Has picked up our penalty kill, which we obviously need some guys to step up in that role. He understands what it takes to do that. That’s where he’s going to start, it’ll be a guy probably first over the boards on our penalty kill.”
Will Collin Graf make the opening week roster? He has a fan in Warsofsky, who said, "What I like is he just does his thing. … He's not on Instagram, telling people he worked out at 5:30 in the morning. I like guys like that."
— Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) October 2, 2025
Graf had five goals and 11 points in 33 games with the San Jose Sharks last year. He was also a San Jose Barracuda star, putting up eight goals and 35 points in just 40 AHL appearances.
“We believe there’s more offense. He showed it in college,” Warsofsky said of Graf, signed out of Quinnipiac as a sought-after college free agent in Apr. 2024. “It’s coming.”
But it’s the details of Graf’s game that’s making him feel like a lock for the Oct. 9 season opener.
“From a coach’s standpoint, the trust, that’s what kept him here last year,” Warsofsky said. “This trust, at the end of the day, we’re going to put the guys that we trust the most on the ice, and I’d say Graffer is right up there with all of them.”
That’s truly meaningful praise from an NHL head coach, especially for a young forward.
That said, Graf has a lot to improve, and it’s not just about the offense.
“There’s times where he can track [defensively] a little bit more,” Warsofsky said.
This will help Graf match up defensively one day against the opposition’s top lines, which the San Jose Sharks hope is his ceiling. Could Graf become a playoff-caliber two-way middle-six winger?
Graf has already gotten better this off-season, looking faster.
“I do feel a little bit quicker. It’s also just me putting a focus on skating faster. Not trying to slow the game down all the time, trying to drive play, and just move more,” Graf said. “I’m staying in motion. If you are already moving, it’s easier to get to top speed a little bit faster.”
Graf and Warsofsky also believe that he’s gotten stronger along the boards, a make-or-break area for a winger’s future in the NHL.
“I’ve been winning a good amount of battles, I’d say, all over the ice, just keeping pucks alive, stuff like that,” Graf said. “Trying to have a good stick and basically create more time for our team with the puck.”
“The board play is gonna be big, right? If we’re gonna play him late in games, got to win pucks in the walls. He’s gotta make the next play,” Warsofsky said. “He’s come a long way from when we signed him, that’s for sure.”
It’s not a long way for Graf to become a bona fide NHL player. First step this season, break camp with the San Jose Sharks.
“I think I’ve made a good case for myself,” Graf said.
San Jose Sharks (1-3-0)
Alex Nedeljkovic will start.
#SJSharks game group lines:
Musty-Misa-Smith
Graf-Dellandrea-Lund
Regenda-Ostapchuk-Cardwell
Grundstrom-Bowers-Afanasyev
Mukhamadullin-Liljegren
Dickinson-Desharnais
Cagnoni-Thompson
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 3, 2025
#SJSharks power play groups…
PP1: Dickinson-Misa-Smith-Lund-Musty
PP2: Cagnoni-Cardwell-Regenda-Graf-Afanasyev
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 3, 2025
Vegas Golden Knights (3-3-0)
Lines at morning skate before the final (thank God) preseason game of the year.
Barbashev-Eichel-Marner
Smith-Karlsson-Stone
Saad-Hertl-Holtz
Howden-Sissons-Kolesar
McNabb-Theodore
Hanifin-Whitecloud
Lauzon-Korczak
Hill
Schmid
— SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) October 3, 2025
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights at 7 PM PT at T-Mobile Arena. Watch it live on San Jose Sharks digital platforms. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was… it’s GAMEDAY!
📍: T-Mobile Arena
📺: Fans in the San Jose local TV market can watch on https://t.co/La2Bog8Z8D or in the Sharks + SAPC app.
🎙️: @SharksAudioNet pic.twitter.com/GqR8aIJUNS
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 3, 2025
Based on that lineup, it sure seems like tonight is the last chance for the bubble guys to make their case. It’s basically all of them, forwards and defense. Who will step up?
It’s ridiculous that Graff got sent down at the end of last year. He was a top penalty killer and did an excellent job defensively night in and night out. If he lost money going down there to help the cuda he should be pist. If somehow he didn’t make the team much less logging big time minutes at the end nd of the game and against top lines with wennberg I would be shocked.
What are you talking about man? He didn’t get sent down. He played for the Cuda after the Sharks’ season was over. You don’t need to invent shit to get upset about.
If memory serves, he did miss the last couple weeks… Too bad there’s no easy way to look this stuff up.
He did score 7 pts in his last 10 games, too. He was playing pretty well there at the end of the year
Played in games 41-77 missing some games along the way. So basically 78-82 he went down to join Cuda for Playoffs. (hockey-reference.com, is really good for this type of stuff and more..)
Holy smokes. This should be an easy win for Vegas, but I hope not. I think it’ll still be a productive night for the org if the Sharks can at least show some positive traits in a losing effort. Like maybe a dive to block an empty netter, or a willingness to scrum it up after a dirty hit
Their offense is anaemic. They’ve been outshot every game. There seems to be little chemistry in the lines and Askarov has been subpar. This is amateur hour once again.
Based on the lines, Delandrea is in the lead for the last spot?