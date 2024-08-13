Barracuda Sign Colin White

Joe Will told the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast that the San Jose Barracuda were looking for a center.

The Cuda GM lived up to that today, announcing the signing of Colin White to an AHL contract.

“The fit, I think, is just to probably give us a little bit more depth down the middle,” Will said.

White, a 2015 Ottawa Senators first-round pick, has stumbled since his 14-goal, 41-point rookie campaign in 2018-19.

The Boston native promises to be a solid center for the San Jose Sharks’ AHL affiliate though. He’s actually played more NHL games, 320 for the Senators, Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Montreal Canadiens, than he has in the AHL, 72, in his career. He also suited up for 21 playoff contests for the Panthers during their 2023 Stanley Cup Final run.

Last year, White made 28 scoreless appearances for Pittsburgh and Montreal, and scored five goals and five assists in 21 AHL games. He was also alternate captain for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

For White, the cellar-dwelling San Jose Sharks might also represent a path back to the NHL.

Last summer, the Sharks inked Justin Bailey to an AHL contract in October. After an impressive training camp and beginning of the season with the Barracuda, the Sharks signed Bailey to an NHL contract in November. Bailey spent the rest of the year in the NHL.

White is hoping to join centers Mikael Granlund, Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Alex Wennberg, Nico Sturm, and more with the San Jose Sharks. At the moment, however, he’s going to start with Andrew Poturalski, Filip Bystedt, Tristen Robins, and more up the middle with the Cuda.