McKinney Hopes To Be Model Two-Way Center, Shares Parents’ Impact on Him

The San Jose Sharks continued to add organizational center depth with the 53rd overall pick, selecting Cole McKinney.

McKinney, who was attending the Draft with his parents, brother, and sister, was drafted out of the United States National Team Development Program and is currently committed to the University of Michigan in the NCAA next season.

McKinney is a two-way center who will bring effort on both ends of the ice and contribute equally effectively both offensively and defensively. After adding 30 pounds of muscle recently, his ability to contribute more physicality increased his overall performance and productivity.

He noted that although he idolized Patrick Kane growing up, as a native of Chicago, he now models his game after Vincent Trocheck and Matty Beniers.

Cole McKinney, on his reaction to being taken by the San Jose Sharks:

I got a little tap on the shoulder from my agent before they made the pick to let me know. It’s such an incredible organization. Obviously, the core they’re building there, it’s so exciting. I couldn’t be happier [for] me and my family, so it’s, it’s an incredible experience.

McKinney, on waiting for his name to be called:

I think the whole time you’re very just excited, right? Like you never know what could happen. And it’s, this is such a fun process, something we all look forward to our whole life. So it’s just so happy that it happened the way it did. And I’m super excited.

McKinney, on what type of player he is:

I’d say kind of a Swiss army knife. I think I can kind of do a bit of everything, and do it very well. I’m a player who can play in all situations and contribute on both ends of the ice.

McKinney, on his time with the USNTDP:

I think my time at the NTDP was phenomenal. Obviously, lots of guys have been getting drafted from there, and especially in the USHL, it’s such a fun league to play in, and I had such a great time there. My little brother will be playing on the Green Bay Gamblers next year. He tendered there this fall, and I’m so excited. So I’ll be in and around the USHL for sure for the next couple of seasons.

McKinney, on the advice he’d give his younger brother Oliver:

Just kind of keep having fun, right? I mean, it’s gonna be a super stressful year. Next year [is his] first year in the USHL, but I have a couple of buddies on that team that he grew up with, too. I’m super excited for him, and I think he’ll do great, and I can’t wait to see what happens.

McKinney, on how his training program has changed his game:

[Physicality is] such a big part of my game, and I was able to really utilize that a lot this year, especially just being stronger on my feet, that sort of thing.

McKinney, on contributing to all situations:

That’s something I take a lot of pride in. I think for me, I try to find a way to help my team in any way I can. Whether that’s the penalty kill, power play, four-on-four, five-on-five, whatever, I think that’s something I take a lot of pride in and something that I enjoy doing.

McKinney, on his offensive production last season:

I think offensively was the biggest change for me. I think at the beginning of the year, I wasn’t maybe producing as much, and then the back half of the season, I really skyrocketed in that category.

McKinney, on the influence his parents have had on his career:

They were the biggest impacts for me, for sure. The way they always supported me and my siblings with everything we’ve done, and the way they raised us has been incredible. Those are the two people I love the most. It’s incredible. They’re the best.

McKinney, on the Bay Area:

I haven’t been out to the area. I mean, obviously I’ve heard it’s such an incredible spot. Like I said earlier, all the exciting prospects they have in the young core [that] they’re building. I couldn’t be happier to be drafted by them and I’m so excited to get started.

McKinney, on the San Jose Sharks’ Will Smith:

He’s such a fun guy to watch. He’s such an unbelievable player, and I’m looking forward to hopefully getting meet him soon.

McKinney, on playing against his future team, Michigan:

We played at Yost this year, and that was incredible. That was probably the one game this year where I just had an insane amount of goosebumps and I was nervous, but it was such a fun experience and playing in front of that crowd. I can’t wait to get in front of them next year.