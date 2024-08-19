San Jose Sharks
Ceci ‘Excited’ To Join Sharks, Shares How His Leadership Can Help Celebrini & Smith
Cody Ceci is the only player who has played with Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Auston Matthews.
That valuable experience with arguably the three-best skaters in the NHL is part of what Ceci offers on and off the ice to the San Jose Sharks.
On the ice, Ceci was the fourth-most used defenseman on Stanley Cup finalist Edmonton Oilers, and their go-to penalty killer.
Off the ice, the veteran blueliner has earned a reputation for being a fantastic locker room presence.
The 30-year-old spoke to local media today, a day after the San Jose Sharks acquired him from the Oilers, along with a 2025 third-round pick, for young defender Ty Emberson. It was a cap dump from cap-strapped Edmonton to shed Ceci’s one year and $3.25 million AAV contract, putting them in a better position to match recent offer sheets to RFAs Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway.
Ceci talked about his long-time connection to another Sharks player, what it was like dealing with trade rumors all summer, and why his particular brand of leadership could be valuable to top prospects Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.
Ceci, on when he found out about the trade to the San Jose Sharks:
I just found out late last night. I think it was around 10:30, we were just cleaning up dinner at the cottage, and then, I just saw I had a missed call from Jeff Jackson, so I gave him a call back, and he broke the news to me.
Initially, just a little shocked. I mean, you always see the rumors floating around, but shocked at first, but waking up today, excited to be part of the Sharks organization.
Ceci, on who he knows on the San Jose Sharks, who he’s talked to since the trade:
Me and [Tyler] Toffoli, we go back to junior, we played for the Ottawa 67’s together a bunch of years ago, so we were chatting back and forth a little bit today. It’ll be exciting to see him again.
There’s a couple guys reached out, talked to [Mario] Ferraro, talked to [Matt] Benning today, they’re trying to help me get settled as quick as possible, because it’s a quick turnaround. Not much time before the season.
Ceci, on constantly being a part of trade rumors this summer:
For sure, it’s always a little unsettling. You see all the rumors pop up on your phone, and you try and ignore them as much as you can, just stay focused in your training. At the same time, we all have families and stuff. You’re always curious where you’re going to end up playing the season. It is always in the back of your mind, but try and ignore it as best as possible.
Ceci, on if he’s ready to join a different kind of competitive situation than he’s used to:
A little bit. Definitely gained a lot of experience going on those runs, playing with some of the superstars in the league. So I think the thing [that] could be beneficial to our young guys on this team to kind of pick my brain on [is] what guys like Connor [McDavid] and [Sidney Crosby] and Auston [Matthews] are doing. So I think I have a lot to bring, bring that way. And like I said earlier, I think I have a lot to offer as well through my play.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Awesome quick insight Sheng! Even though I felt we could’ve gotten more or gave up less for him given the situation, I am happy to have acquired him. I think his skill and presence will help the group.
He sounds great. Perfect type to bring in for the young guys. Can’t wait to see what this team might be capable of.
Hey Sheng, are you able to get an update on Couture & Benning?
Season opener line-up last season: Gone: Duclair, Barabanov, Hertl, Hoffman, Zadina Eklund, Granlund, Zetterlund, Kunin, Sturm, G. Smith, Bordeleau Gone: Burroughs Benning, Ferraro, Thrun, Rutta, Vlasic Kahkonen 7 forwards remain with the organization, though Bordeleau is unlikely to stick and Smith doesn’t project to a starter. On defense, Walman and Ceci will take spots while Vlasic is likely down to being a spot starter. We’ll see if Mukh grabs a spot. New netminder as well. My estimate is 5 return starters at forward, 4 on d for the opener. Add in the goalie and that’s 10 of 19 spots turned… Read more »
It’s this amount of turner that has prompted me to rail that this seasons team really can’t be compared to last seasons and there’s very little damning them to a bottom 5 finish similar to last season.
As for turnover, I think next offseason will be the last of significant turnover. I think there are around 6 or 7 players who are likely to be traded at the TDL or not re-signed in the off season.
Blackwood, Vanman, Granlund, Rutta, Ceci, Sturm, Kunin, …?
we’ll disagree on this team’s W-L forecast. I’m less concerned with the turnover. What matters is establishing a high-end young core. Guys in the 22-26 range who can carry this team for a decade. 6-8 guys. We’re a couple seasons from that. Don’t know if we have all the talent in house to do that yet, but its getting there. Something like Celebrini, Smith, Eklund, Dickinson, Musty, Mukh. Maybe a flyer like Pohlkamp or Cagnoni surprises. Or a Halttunen, Graf, Afanasyev. A tad older, maybe Dellandrea or Kostin. Guys who don’t look out of place on a top line or… Read more »
I wonder if we might see one or both of Martin Kaut & Afanasyev come back to North America if the team show real promise this season. Going to be open roster spots next off season.
Ha, Martin Kaut will never play for an NHL team again after trying to assassinate the character of the Barracuda coaching staff. Anyone with half a brain, a Barracuda schedule, and Google could see the likelihood of his “story” was highly implausible.
I just would offer a bit of a correction. Opening night roster players that have left or will leave officially (either due to trades or not being signed): Forwards: DuClair, Hertl, Carpenter, Hoffman, LeBanc, Zadina, Studnicka, and Barabanov. Defense: Addison, Burroughs, Emberson, MacDonald, and Okhotyuk. Of those listed above there are a few I wish they could have been able to keep like Emberson but as in all seasons we like players that go other places. It is the NHL. Ceci Trade Rant: Most people complained about giving up Emberson but of 82 season games he played 30. This was… Read more »
This new video chasing me down the page while having the X to close it covered by the arrow that zooms you to the top of the page again thing is ridiculously irritating.
Happens to me too. I’m a subscriber, but this site is constantly logging me out or forcing authentication. I come to the site, open the story, realize I’m no longer logged in. Then I debate if it is worth the clicks and 4-5 screens it takes to login, see my subscription overview, go back to the homepage, find the story and make a comment. Most of the time I just stay in visitor mode
First world problem but it is annoying customer experience
Isn’t “ …for being a fantastic locker room presence….” overstating things just a bit? He likely is a good a locker room presence but so many articles these days (and Sheng is guilty of it like many of the Sharks writers) are going heavy on hyperbole based on what other players/associates are supposed to say. No one bad mouths new teammates or long term teammates anymore so these “comments” don’t really have much merit. How about providing more depth/context instead of the standard fluffy stories.