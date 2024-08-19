Ceci ‘Excited’ To Join Sharks, Shares How His Leadership Can Help Celebrini & Smith

Cody Ceci is the only player who has played with Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Auston Matthews.

That valuable experience with arguably the three-best skaters in the NHL is part of what Ceci offers on and off the ice to the San Jose Sharks.

On the ice, Ceci was the fourth-most used defenseman on Stanley Cup finalist Edmonton Oilers, and their go-to penalty killer.

Off the ice, the veteran blueliner has earned a reputation for being a fantastic locker room presence.

The 30-year-old spoke to local media today, a day after the San Jose Sharks acquired him from the Oilers, along with a 2025 third-round pick, for young defender Ty Emberson. It was a cap dump from cap-strapped Edmonton to shed Ceci’s one year and $3.25 million AAV contract, putting them in a better position to match recent offer sheets to RFAs Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway.

Ceci talked about his long-time connection to another Sharks player, what it was like dealing with trade rumors all summer, and why his particular brand of leadership could be valuable to top prospects Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.

Ceci, on when he found out about the trade to the San Jose Sharks:

I just found out late last night. I think it was around 10:30, we were just cleaning up dinner at the cottage, and then, I just saw I had a missed call from Jeff Jackson, so I gave him a call back, and he broke the news to me.

Initially, just a little shocked. I mean, you always see the rumors floating around, but shocked at first, but waking up today, excited to be part of the Sharks organization.

Ceci, on who he knows on the San Jose Sharks, who he’s talked to since the trade:

Me and [Tyler] Toffoli, we go back to junior, we played for the Ottawa 67’s together a bunch of years ago, so we were chatting back and forth a little bit today. It’ll be exciting to see him again.

There’s a couple guys reached out, talked to [Mario] Ferraro, talked to [Matt] Benning today, they’re trying to help me get settled as quick as possible, because it’s a quick turnaround. Not much time before the season.

Ceci, on constantly being a part of trade rumors this summer:

For sure, it’s always a little unsettling. You see all the rumors pop up on your phone, and you try and ignore them as much as you can, just stay focused in your training. At the same time, we all have families and stuff. You’re always curious where you’re going to end up playing the season. It is always in the back of your mind, but try and ignore it as best as possible.

Ceci, on if he’s ready to join a different kind of competitive situation than he’s used to:

A little bit. Definitely gained a lot of experience going on those runs, playing with some of the superstars in the league. So I think the thing [that] could be beneficial to our young guys on this team to kind of pick my brain on [is] what guys like Connor [McDavid] and [Sidney Crosby] and Auston [Matthews] are doing. So I think I have a lot to bring, bring that way. And like I said earlier, I think I have a lot to offer as well through my play.