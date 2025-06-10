Morehouse Shares Sharks’ “Fun” Draft Combine Philosophy (+)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse was coy about the San Jose Sharks’ 2025 Draft plans, but he still offered plenty of insight about other Draft-related topics.

Morehouse spoke to San Jose Hockey Now on the second-to-last day of the Draft Combine last week, discussing what’s different atop the 2025 Draft, the importance of Combine dinners, the Sharks’ approach to Combine interviews, if he’s ever picked anybody based mostly on Combine results, and how scouts need to do more than watch hockey.

Who’s No. 1?

Defenseman Matthew Schaefer should be the first-overall pick of the 2025 Draft on Jun. 27, but it’s not as foregone a conclusion as the San Jose Sharks in 2024 with Macklin Celebrini, and the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023 with Connor Bedard. Does that also speak to a weaker overall Draft?