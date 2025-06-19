Connect with us

Links

SJHN Daily: RIP Chris Collins, Nick Bonino Retires

Published

9 hours ago

on

Credit: San Jose Sharks

Former San Jose Sharks television and radio color analyst Chris Collins died on Tuesday.

From 1992 to 1997, Collins worked alongside Dan Rusanowsky and Randy Hahn.

Following his stint with the Sharks as a color commentator, Collins was also instrumental in bringing the NHL to China. He was the founder and GM of the China Sharks, an official San Jose Sharks venture, from 2007 to 2009.

The San Jose Sharks shared some throwback photos of Collins from his time as a broadcaster, with both Rusanowsky and Hahn.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

What are top NHL Draft experts saying about Michael Misa?

S.J. Sharkie was named to the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Other Sharks News…

Former San Jose Sharks draft pick and center Nick Bonino announced his retirement after a 15-season career.

Brodie Brazil spoke to Randy Hahn and to Drew Remenda about the Sharks’ time at the Cow Palace.

This year would mark the eighth time the Sharks pick twice in the first round – and third in a row.

Around the NHL…

Former San Jose Sharks enforcer Jonah Gadjovich’s twins have the ultimate one year later photo.

The Corey Perry curse continued with his fifth Stanley Cup Finals loss in six years.

Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk played through serious injuries en route to the Stanley Cup win.

Sam Bennett won the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Nashville Predator defenseman Roman Josi was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

Matt Rempe re-signed with the New York Rangers.

Erik Haula is traded to the Nashville Predators.

Pending UFA Trent Frederic looks to be re-signing with the Edmonton Oilers for quite a while.

Related Topics:
6 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Fallooooooon

I’m glad Collins carved out some niches and made a decent life for himself it would seem, but holy balls was he terrible as an on-air analyst.

0
Reply
Joseph

You really lack basic human decency.

2
Reply
Fallooooooon

Literally the only time he played a part in my life was when he was calling games. An honest remembrance from me is remembering that he was terrible at it. Thems the breaks. Blame the person who hired him to do that job.

0
Reply
SJShorky

What sad little life you must lead.

0
Reply
Joseph

Well if Trent Frederic is getting eight years from a Stanley Cup contender, the UFA market isn’t going to be kind to the Sharks.

1
Reply
Fin Coe

A rising cap sinks all ships? But also what a bizarre priority for Edmonton. How far apart are they from Bouchard’s camp?

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating