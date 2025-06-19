SJHN Daily: RIP Chris Collins, Nick Bonino Retires

Former San Jose Sharks television and radio color analyst Chris Collins died on Tuesday.

From 1992 to 1997, Collins worked alongside Dan Rusanowsky and Randy Hahn.

Following his stint with the Sharks as a color commentator, Collins was also instrumental in bringing the NHL to China. He was the founder and GM of the China Sharks, an official San Jose Sharks venture, from 2007 to 2009.

The San Jose Sharks shared some throwback photos of Collins from his time as a broadcaster, with both Rusanowsky and Hahn.

Our friend “Slick” was one of a kind. Condolences to his wife Shannon and his family. #RIP https://t.co/WHx52TP47s — Dan Rusanowsky (@DanRusanowsky) June 18, 2025

RIP Chris Collins. Besides being an early #SJSharks color commentator, Chris was behind the NHL's first steps into China. He was mastermind & GM behind the Sharks/Chinese partnership, the China Sharks, from 2007 to 2009. Here are a couple pictures from Chris in China: pic.twitter.com/U1Kic90f7c — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 18, 2025

Chris Collins was a huge supporter of hockey throughout his life. Whethere is was an assistant trainer for the Shamrocks in the 70's to founding the China Sharks. He talked about it with our @Puckguy14 prior to the 2022 Beijing Olympics. #SJSharks https://t.co/KUa7q0GLka — TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) June 18, 2025

Chris Collins died Tuesday night . Chris was a top Morning DJ for decades but I got to know him with the #SJSharks in the 1990’s . Had a lot of laughs during too many pre game dinners to count at the Shark tank. Thoughts with his family . Rest in peace, Slick pic.twitter.com/5JExcW4jzg — Joe Salvatore (@radiojoee) June 18, 2025

At San Jose Hockey Now…

What are top NHL Draft experts saying about Michael Misa?

S.J. Sharkie was named to the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Other Sharks News…

Former San Jose Sharks draft pick and center Nick Bonino announced his retirement after a 15-season career.

On this day 9 years ago, the *Oakland* A’s honored the #SJSharks with the ceremonial first pitch after their post-season run that led them to their first Stanley Cup Final where they eventually fell short to the Pittsburgh Penguins. pic.twitter.com/Sp80RELBz1 — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) June 19, 2025

Brodie Brazil spoke to Randy Hahn and to Drew Remenda about the Sharks’ time at the Cow Palace.

This year would mark the eighth time the Sharks pick twice in the first round – and third in a row.

Double the 1st Rounders = Double the fun. 🤩 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 19, 2025

Around the NHL…

Former San Jose Sharks enforcer Jonah Gadjovich’s twins have the ultimate one year later photo.

The Gadjovich twins have grown up a lot in the last year. 🥹 At just over a year old, they've already seen their dad, Jonah, lift the #StanleyCup twice! (📸: IG/alligadjovich) pic.twitter.com/Po26nolrfr — NHL (@NHL) June 18, 2025

Just saw this and noticed the embrace between Vanecek and Sturm. Those two didn’t play much in the playoffs, Vanecek didn’t play at all, and both came from the #SJSharks. Cool moment for the duo

pic.twitter.com/MHHj0PsH7D — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) June 19, 2025

The Corey Perry curse continued with his fifth Stanley Cup Finals loss in six years.

Now available on the homepage for everyone asking for a shirt 😂 What an absolute conversation starter. pic.twitter.com/5wxLhEFAPY — Bring Hockey Back (@BringHockeyBack) June 18, 2025

Connor McDavid should be grateful that Skip Bayless & SAS don't care about hockey. — Barry (@BarryOnHere) June 18, 2025

Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk played through serious injuries en route to the Stanley Cup win.

Sam Bennett won the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Aleksander Barkov really went walking around his neighborhood at 5am, knocking on his neighbors doors to show them the Stanley Cup 🤣 He’s as real as they come 💯 (via @rogerarojas_) pic.twitter.com/O4tzFEAWEx — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 18, 2025

Sam Reinhart is a great sport for this. 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/XgvJH1U5uP — BarDown (@BarDown) June 18, 2025

Nashville Predator defenseman Roman Josi was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

Matt Rempe re-signed with the New York Rangers.

Erik Haula is traded to the Nashville Predators.

Pending UFA Trent Frederic looks to be re-signing with the Edmonton Oilers for quite a while.