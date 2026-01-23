San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #50: What Can Chernyshov Improve in AHL? Smith, Perreault Meet in NHL for 1st Time
San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said that Igor Chernyshov had some things that “the coaching staff would like him to work on” in the AHL.
What are those things?
For what it’s worth, it doesn’t mean that Chernyshov was sent down because of those things or the coaching staff. Reading between the lines, Chernyshov getting sent down is just because of the Sharks’ roster crunch.
Chernyshov has three goals and 11 points in his first 15 NHL games. His last appearance at the Florida Panthers, he had a pair of assists in a 4-1 win.
Recently, veterans Jeff Skinner, Adam Gaudette, and Ryan Reaves have been, however, among those sitting out because of San Jose’s glut up front. Philipp Kurashev looks poised to come off IR soon.
So Chernyshov, 20, and still waiver-exempt, is a convenient roster move. He still has stuff to work on in the AHL — like his penalty killing — and this buys time for Grier to make a beneficial move or two to clear up the logjam. Chernyshov will also be able to play up to eight games for the Cuda while the Sharks are on Olympic break.
“We’re getting healthy, so there will be, probably some more roster decisions to come in the next week to ten days,” Grier said.
So what’s San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky hoping to see from Chernyshov with the Barracuda?
“Just details away from the puck. Go down there and be on a mission. I think when you get sent down, from coaching that league, you can come off the gas with your mentality a little bit and just kind of float through it,” Warsofsky said. “I don’t think he’ll do that, just because of type of hockey player and person he is. But continue to push the envelope with his details.”
Chernyshov, when he wasn’t at the top of his game in the best league in the world, did struggle at times with pace. Part of it, he’s still growing into his body.
“The pace of the game, the National Hockey League is extremely high. To do that and play at that, extremely high pace, shift in and shift out, your conditioning has to be extremely high-end,” Warsofsky said. “So he probably won’t pick [that] up and in the time he’s down there…A lot of that will come throughout the summer, but he’s gonna be a special player. We know that.”
San Jose Sharks (25-21-3)
Alex Nedeljkovic will start.
The Sharks have six games until the Olympic break, no back-to-backs. Warsofsky declined, when asked, if Nedeljkovic and Yaroslav Askarov would be alternating starts from this point on, as they had in the four-straight back-to-back’s. So maybe Nedeljkovic will get a chance to run with the ball a bit?
This is how San Jose lined up at morning skate:
Graf-Celebrini-Smith
Regenda-Wennberg-Toffoli
Eklund-Misa-Gaudette
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves
Orlov-Klingberg
Ferraro-Liljegren
Dickinson-Desharnais
Nedeljkovic
This is what the Sharks’ power play groups looked like:
PP1: Klingberg-Celebrini-Smith-Toffoli-Wennberg
PP2: Orlov-Eklund-Misa-Graf-Regenda
New York Rangers (21-24-6)
Spencer Martin should start.
Looks like lines are
Miller-Zibanejad-Perreault
Panarin-Trocheck-Lafrenière
Cuylle-Laba-Othmann
Blidh-Carrick-Raddysh
Gavrikov-Schneider
Soucy-Borgen
Robertson-Morrow
Smith and Gabe Perreault, Boston College linemates, face each other for the first time in the NHL.
“It’s going to be pretty weird,” Smith told Sharks Hockey Digest about facing Perreault. Perreault also told SHD that he met Smith’s landlord, Patrick Marleau, before the college mates went out to dinner on Thursday night.
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and New York Rangers is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Here are On Ice PP numbers for two Sharks players that play the same position. Can you guess who they are?
Player A – 125:09 TOI, 18 GF, 14.87 xGF, 109 SF, 158 FF, 215 CF
Player B – 118:37 TOI, 10 GF, 12.61 xGF, 96 SF, 145 FF, 201 CF
I got it right but checked my work before having the guts to guess, so I’ll hold back.
Toff and Gaud?
Orlov is Player A. Klingerg is Player B
I’m going to guess knowing that one stat I have is totally off and the players are: Celly and Wenny.
Let’s Win This One!!!
Hell yeah!! I wanna see Celebrini go off tonight! And any time is a great time to see Eklund or Misa have a night
Add Graf and Smith to that list!
Igor too, if he were with us for this game!
He will be back 🔥
It would be nice for Celly’s mojo to score after 2 pointless games. Friend of mine who made a lot of money by betting on the Sharks told me that it is a very 1st time this year that they are favorite. Anyone knows anything about it? I do gamble but have limited understanding of sports betting …..if it’s true I may consider a wager here and there.
Don’t bet anything that isn’t purely fun money. Sports betting is incredibly hard to bet and have a positive expectation.
Best chance at being a long run winner is very selective prop bets.
But unless you have an actual bookie or something, if you’re somewhere where you can bet on a legal platform, if they get a sense you know what you’re doing they’ll cut you off.
With how things are right now, and this being a game I will be at, gotta say I’m pretty relieved Ned is starting.
The Sharks may be best off focusing on themselves but I’ve found myself just in the last week or so being more focused on results of other teams in the playoff hunt. The Rangers got beat by the Kings and Ducks so the Sharks ought to match. They’re a better team than the Rangers and at home, rested, no excuses.
Have fun at the game Al!!
Al, how’s the air quality in the tank? I heard there was a grease fire earlier
Eklund/Regenda switch should be watched closely. Both Regenda and Toffoli are net facing wingers that could do real damage. Eklund’s speed could give Misa line some good opportunities for scoring. We need Eklund to produce, but otoh, the Misa line needs some stability and time to play with each other. This game could go south but let’s hope our stars come out to shine.