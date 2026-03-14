San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #64: Chernyshov Will Play, Askarov & Dellandrea Injury Update
MONTREAL — Igor Chernyshov will play tonight.
The San Jose Sharks recalled the star prospect on Thursday, adding to the glut of NHL-caliber forwards up front.
Chernyshov did not look out of place in his first recall to the NHL with three goals and 11 points in 15 games.
At morning skate, Chernyshov skated with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, which has the looks of a line of the future for Team Teal. Between Smith’s finesse and Chernyshov’s power and Celebrini’s, well, everything, it’s a truly enviable blend of skills.
And none of them are older than 20 right now, though Smith will turn 21 on St. Patrick’s Day.
Head coach Ryan Warsofsky confirmed that Chernyshov will play, though he cautioned that morning skate lines might not hold tonight.
So Chernyshov-Celebrini-Smith might have to wait.
But there’s no doubt, the future is now for the Sharks.
They didn’t need to recall Chernyshov. At the moment, they’ve got 15 NHL-caliber forwards, all who participated in morning skate, not an easy problem for Warsofsky to handle. But Chernyshov was likely just too good to leave in the AHL.
San Jose Sharks (31-26-6)
Alex Nedeljkovic will start.
Yaroslav Askarov’s lower-body injury is considered day-to-day, and he’s still with the team on this road trip.
Notably, Warsofsky did say that Askarov would not be available to play at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, suggesting that recently-recalled Laurent Brossoit should start in the back-to-back.
Here’s how the Sharks skated in morning skate:
Cherynshov-Celebrini-Smith
Graf-Wennberg-Sherwood
Eklund-Misa-Toffoli
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette
Orlov-Klingberg
Ferraro-Mukhamadullin
Dickinson-Desharnais
Nedeljkovic
Here’s how they lined up on the power play.
PP1: Orlov-Celebrini-Smith-Toffoli-Wennberg
PP2: Klingberg-Chernyshov-Eklund-Sherwood-Misa
Also, Warsofsky had recently expressed hope that Ty Dellandrea would join the Sharks on this road trip, but he won’t. The center-winger, recently re-signed to a two-year contract, has a week-to-week lower-body injury.
Montreal Canadiens (36-18-10)
If this were just about performance, it wouldn’t be a difficult decision.
But it’s about much more than just performance.
On Brendan Gallagher: https://t.co/iuWwh0kruq
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 13, 2026
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Given how dirty the MTL game was from the recent game — and how that seems to be a theme these last several games — no Reaves?
As for Regenda … sigh …
Could see another Ostapchuk scrap tonight
Upchuck is the dude who beat up Tempe in Junior right?
At this rate, I don’t see Regenda or Kurashev coming back, and that would be a mistake if both were let go for nothing.
I sure hope both are brought back. At the very least, Regenda.
Just this morning I posted on some other thread that the top 9 they will roll out tonight is my ideal top 9. Aside from Goodrow, where I understand, I just don’t agree, this is pretty much the 12 we would want to see. I’m excited for this lineup and hopefully the team can stand tough against Montreal again. By my rough napkin math, it would be really nice to get 4 points in these next 4 tough games, and then only 3 (1 EDM, 2 ANA) of the final 15 are against playoff teams and a good chunk of… Read more »
Let’s go!!! I’m trying to think who could replace Goodrow. I’d like to see Reaves fight Xhekaj, so maybe he’s the answer.
Agreed on the ideal top nine, I like that Warso is leaning into his young talent here against another developing team.
Ahh yeah!!! Those are some winning lines from Warso!!! Sharks are gonna win tonight!
Remember that cool scoring CHL defenseman of the year who had over 90 points from the blueline in his final year in the OHL? Man, what a weapon he might be on a team’s power play… I wonder what ever happened to using him on the power play? Anyways, Orlov is the obvious rocket scientist choice for a power play…
Who are you talking about?
Sam Jose
Let Dickie, Muk and Cherny play all the rest of the games, even if it means barely missing the playoffs. These guys are part of the not-so-distant future. Those who might play in their place will not likely be here past this season.
At long last
Igor with Macklin and Will
Lets see how this goes!!!???