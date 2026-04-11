Preview/Lines #79: Excitement Back at Shark Tank, What’s Chernyshov Got To Improve, Why Askarov Over Nedeljkovic

No matter how the San Jose Sharks finish this season, they’re appreciative of how the energy is back at SAP Center and Sharks Ice.

“It’s definitely the best atmosphere since I’ve been here,” Mario Ferraro, who’s played for the Sharks from 2019 to now, said.

“It’s a really special place to play, they’ve been so supportive over the past two years, just to grow with this year has been pretty amazing,” second-year star Will Smith, who’s been a big part of bringing back the excitement, said.

2021 No. 7 pick William Eklund, pretty much the lone holdover from the pipeline, pre-Smith and Macklin Celebrini, is excited for the regular season home finale tonight: “Hopefully, it’s one of the loudest games of the year.”

It’s still a meaningful one: San Jose is now four points out of the last wild card spot in the West, held by the Los Angeles Kings, four games left, no games in hand on the Kings, three teams to leapfrog.

San Jose Sharks (37-34-7)

Yaroslav Askarov will start.

Veteran Alex Nedeljkovic has outperformed 23-year-old Askarov since November, but the goalie of the future is the goalie now.

“We think Yaro is going to be our No. 1 goalie,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, “and when you’re the No. 1 goalie, you get these games.”

Warsofsky did stress that Thursday’s 6-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks wasn’t on Askarov, but a porous team defense.

Igor Chernyshov and Adam Gaudette will draw back in. The Sharks did not reveal lines in morning skate; of note, Celebrini and Alex Wennberg didn’t participate but will play tonight.

So why did Warsofsky scratch top prospect Chernyshov on Thursday?

“Just some details that we’ve been on him about were lacking there. Just try to clean those up,” Warsofsky said. “He’s a guy that’s we’re very excited about, he’s got a lot of talent and ability to play, and we’re excited to get him back in.”

Warsofsky also laid out the off-season plan for the 20-year-old power winger.

“One will be the conditioning aspect. It’s not like he’s in bad shape, but to be able to play top-six in the National Hockey League every single night, you got to be able to run. You got to be able to go and be well-conditioned, especially if you want to play with 71,” Warsofsky said. “The other side of it is just the details you got to play with, without the puck. Those are critical to play in certain situations, to play against other teams. Whether that be a top line or a second line, your details away from the puck have to be really dialed in.”

Dellandrea, Kurashev, Regenda and Klingberg still on the ice, looks like they sit out tonight — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 11, 2026

Vancouver Canucks (22-48-8)

This is how NHL.com projects the Canucks’ line-up:

Drew O’Connor — Elias Pettersson — Jake DeBrusk

Liam Ohgren — Marco Rossi — Brock Boeser

Max Sasson — Teddy Blueger — Linus Karlsson

Curtis Douglas — Aatu Raty — Nils Hoglander

Zeev Buium — Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson — Tom Willander

Elias Nils Pettersson — Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Game Day Updates: – Kevin Lankinen is back and will start in net tonight.

– Brock Boeser has been nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

– Scott Oake, final night in on Hockey Night in Canada & After Hours, watch on Sportsnet. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/dJgVbd5l3j — Canucks Insider (@CanucksInsider) April 11, 2026

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.