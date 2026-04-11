San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #79: Excitement Back at Shark Tank, What’s Chernyshov Got To Improve, Why Askarov Over Nedeljkovic
No matter how the San Jose Sharks finish this season, they’re appreciative of how the energy is back at SAP Center and Sharks Ice.
“It’s definitely the best atmosphere since I’ve been here,” Mario Ferraro, who’s played for the Sharks from 2019 to now, said.
“It’s a really special place to play, they’ve been so supportive over the past two years, just to grow with this year has been pretty amazing,” second-year star Will Smith, who’s been a big part of bringing back the excitement, said.
2021 No. 7 pick William Eklund, pretty much the lone holdover from the pipeline, pre-Smith and Macklin Celebrini, is excited for the regular season home finale tonight: “Hopefully, it’s one of the loudest games of the year.”
It’s still a meaningful one: San Jose is now four points out of the last wild card spot in the West, held by the Los Angeles Kings, four games left, no games in hand on the Kings, three teams to leapfrog.
San Jose Sharks (37-34-7)
Yaroslav Askarov will start.
Veteran Alex Nedeljkovic has outperformed 23-year-old Askarov since November, but the goalie of the future is the goalie now.
“We think Yaro is going to be our No. 1 goalie,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, “and when you’re the No. 1 goalie, you get these games.”
Warsofsky did stress that Thursday’s 6-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks wasn’t on Askarov, but a porous team defense.
Igor Chernyshov and Adam Gaudette will draw back in. The Sharks did not reveal lines in morning skate; of note, Celebrini and Alex Wennberg didn’t participate but will play tonight.
So why did Warsofsky scratch top prospect Chernyshov on Thursday?
“Just some details that we’ve been on him about were lacking there. Just try to clean those up,” Warsofsky said. “He’s a guy that’s we’re very excited about, he’s got a lot of talent and ability to play, and we’re excited to get him back in.”
Warsofsky also laid out the off-season plan for the 20-year-old power winger.
“One will be the conditioning aspect. It’s not like he’s in bad shape, but to be able to play top-six in the National Hockey League every single night, you got to be able to run. You got to be able to go and be well-conditioned, especially if you want to play with 71,” Warsofsky said. “The other side of it is just the details you got to play with, without the puck. Those are critical to play in certain situations, to play against other teams. Whether that be a top line or a second line, your details away from the puck have to be really dialed in.”
Dellandrea, Kurashev, Regenda and Klingberg still on the ice, looks like they sit out tonight
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 11, 2026
Vancouver Canucks (22-48-8)
This is how NHL.com projects the Canucks’ line-up:
Drew O’Connor — Elias Pettersson — Jake DeBrusk
Liam Ohgren — Marco Rossi — Brock Boeser
Max Sasson — Teddy Blueger — Linus Karlsson
Curtis Douglas — Aatu Raty — Nils Hoglander
Zeev Buium — Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson — Tom Willander
Elias Nils Pettersson — Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Game Day Updates:
– Kevin Lankinen is back and will start in net tonight.
– Brock Boeser has been nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.
– Scott Oake, final night in on Hockey Night in Canada & After Hours, watch on Sportsnet. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/dJgVbd5l3j
— Canucks Insider (@CanucksInsider) April 11, 2026
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
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I wonder if publicly crowning Askarov the #1 goalie will be good for him or the team. I get maybe Warsofsky thinks Askarov just needs to play past whatever psychological barrier and a vote of confidence will help, but on the other hand could the pressure of needing to live up to that role right now be counterproductive?
I like the vote of confidence in Askarov!
Askarov was anointed # 1 the day we traded 2 number 1 (our pick and Edstrom) picks for him. Few if any of the top goalies in the league would fair a great deal better than Asky if they had the Shark’s defense in front of them. You combine the blueliners with inexperienced forwards and the team defense is really bad. If the Sharks keep Warso, they need to get a different group of assistants. I would prefer that they go after Bruce Cassidy as HC. It seems that there was some panic down the stretch both in the players… Read more »
From here on out everything is earned. Oh and BTW we’ve crowned this one player as “the guy”. Fans complain because his public-facing comments just never fit a coherent whole. But any way, not a big deal, moving on….
#1 goalie but REALLY DESPERATELY needs to work on his glove hand.
That is very true
preds and kings were working really hard today to switch off the life support for sharks playoff hopes, now we need 3 wins to beat both of them, kings has 2 mediocre opponents to play as well
With Kings W and Preds W, the playoff path is very narrow. WPG about to lose, be a shame if the Sharks finish ahead of them in the standings. At thios point, SJS can probably get to about 9th overall in the draft. And they might as well, because the first wave of d-men is likely going to be gone by 10. I’ll note that Will Scouch did a video on Daxon Rudolph,a big RHD and the 5th d-man on a lot of boards, and was completely unimpressed.
NCAA champ Eric Pohlkamp, as Denver wins 2-1.
We’ll see soon enough if the Sharks sign him — and if he’ll go to the ‘Cuda for their playoffs or the Sharks for their final 2-3 games. Not sure what the rules are and if he might do both.
fwiw, I’ve speculated they might also try to get Boston Buckberger, Pohlkamp’s defensive teammate. Sharks with 47 standard contracts at this moment, 50 is the max.
If he signs an NHL deal, he’s ineligible for AHL games. Not sure if he can play AHL playoff games on an ATO.