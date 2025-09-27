Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Sharks Cut 4 Players, Debut 35th Anniversary Center Ice Logo

Published

7 hours ago

on

By

Credit: San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks unveiled the Center Ice logo at SAP Center for their 35th anniversary.

The design includes the Sharks logo and adds 35 gills around the logo, as well as a circle surrounding the dashes. These 35 gills represent 35 years.

Featuring for the first time at the Sharks preseason game on Friday, the new logo debuted alongside the public online reveal of San Jose Sharks Heritage 2.0 jerseys.

The Sharks shared photos of center ice, as well as footage of the logo being put down on the ice.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Alex Wennberg wants to stay in San Jose.

The San Jose Sharks disappointed in a 2-1 pre-season loss. What was the Vegas Golden Knights‘ view of their victory?

Preseason game preview, and the San Jose Sharks talked about the Heritage 2.0 jerseys.

Alex Nedeljkovic shared his advice for Yaroslav Askarov.

The San Jose Sharks announced new gameday experiences ahead of the season.

Some injury updates:

Other San Jose Sharks News…

The San Jose Sharks cut four players, their camp roster is down to 52.

Around the NHL…

Marc-Andre Fleury is enjoying himself at Pittsburgh Penguins training camp.

Are the Pittsburgh Penguins better than everyone thinks?

Zdeno Chara was named Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor for the Boston Bruins.

Sasha Barkov injured his ACL and MCL, and appears to be out for the season.

Just like the Sharks, the Minnesota Wild will also be rocking an old school jersey occasionally this season.

Jamie Benn has surgery for a collapsed lung.

Joseph

Forgot to share this earlier, but I did a season preview Q&A with Randy Hahn folks might enjoy.

https://themacklinyears.substack.com/p/patience-playoff-hopes-and-the-possible

Teal Future

Fantastic interview, nice work.

kads

Randy is a legend. That was good stuff

kads

I thought Dickinson was good last night for the most part. He made some passes and pushed the action in ways we haven’t seen from D-men in some time. Consistency is the key, as Warso said

Darren P.

Dickinson os going to be a stud when he hits his prime. I bet he’s a fan favorite for sure!

Nimrod

Not a fan of the Shark in a teal butthole design at center ice.

