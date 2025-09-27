SJHN Daily: Sharks Cut 4 Players, Debut 35th Anniversary Center Ice Logo

The San Jose Sharks unveiled the Center Ice logo at SAP Center for their 35th anniversary.

The design includes the Sharks logo and adds 35 gills around the logo, as well as a circle surrounding the dashes. These 35 gills represent 35 years.

Featuring for the first time at the Sharks preseason game on Friday, the new logo debuted alongside the public online reveal of San Jose Sharks Heritage 2.0 jerseys.

The Sharks shared photos of center ice, as well as footage of the logo being put down on the ice.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Alex Wennberg wants to stay in San Jose.

The San Jose Sharks disappointed in a 2-1 pre-season loss. What was the Vegas Golden Knights‘ view of their victory?

Preseason game preview, and the San Jose Sharks talked about the Heritage 2.0 jerseys.

Alex Nedeljkovic shared his advice for Yaroslav Askarov.

The San Jose Sharks announced new gameday experiences ahead of the season.

Some injury updates:

Good #SJSharks injury news: Klingberg should re-join practice very soon, probably next week, maybe as early as Sunday or Monday, says Warsofsky — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 26, 2025

Wang is still nursing a lower-body injury. Per @Real_Max_Miller @CurtisPashelka, Wang was out on the ice skating this morning with other injured players Giles & Carlsson & Houle. So hopefully, he's close to returning to action like those other players — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 26, 2025

Other San Jose Sharks News…

The San Jose Sharks cut four players, their camp roster is down to 52.

Vanroboys, Vincent, Beck & Havelid go the Barracuda camp https://t.co/Vxs3DqLzuG — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 26, 2025

Around the NHL…

Marc-Andre Fleury is enjoying himself at Pittsburgh Penguins training camp.

Are the Pittsburgh Penguins better than everyone thinks?

Zdeno Chara was named Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor for the Boston Bruins.

Sasha Barkov injured his ACL and MCL, and appears to be out for the season.

Just like the Sharks, the Minnesota Wild will also be rocking an old school jersey occasionally this season.

Jamie Benn has surgery for a collapsed lung.