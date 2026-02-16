Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Sharks’ Olympic Round-Up, Day 5: France Amazed by Celebrini, Qualification Match-Ups Set

Published

5 hours ago

on

By

We’re out of the round robin, into elimination.

Round-robin action has wrapped up for men’s ice hockey at the 2026 Olympics.

Macklin Celebrini and Canada, the United States, Pavol Regenda and Slovakia, and Finland will go straight to the Feb. 18 quarterfinal games.

They’re going to face four of the eight other national teams, who will play the day before, on Feb. 17, for the right to go to the quarterfinals: Alex Wennberg and Sweden will take on Latvia at 12:10 PM PT, Philipp Kurashev and Switzerland will face Italy at 3:10 AM PT, Czechia will battle Denmark at 7:40 AM PT, and Germany will clash with France at 3:10 AM PT.

Canada will play the winner of Czechia-Denmark, the US will draw Sweden or Latvia, Slovakia will tangle with Germany or France, and Finland will see Switzerland or Italy in the quarters.

Macklin Celebrini

The teenage San Jose Sharks superstar keeps taking the Olympics by storm, dropping milestone numbers on France:

In a 10-2 rout of France, Celebrini had two goals and an assist, skating 15:44.

Canada head coach Jon Cooper, who had the option of choosing his penalty shot taker, had a great quip about it. Celebrini says that he wasn’t aware of Olympic rules, that the coach can choose anybody to take the penalty shot.

Meanwhile, France’s Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, veteran of 700 NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Seattle Kraken, was floored by Celebrini.

Also, Tom Wilson got into that rare Olympic fight with France’s Pierre Crinon, in reaction to a questionable Crinon hit on Nathan MacKinnon:

Philipp Kurashev

It looks like Switzerland turned to Kurashev to play more minutes, in place of Kevin Fiala, whose season was ended when he got tangled up with Tom Wilson on Friday.

In a Swiss 4-3 OT victory over Czechia, Kurashev skated 17:24, mostly on the top line with Nico Hischier and Timo Meier. Dean Kukan potted the overtime winner.

It’s been a nice comeback campaign on the San Jose Sharks for Kurashev:

Other Sharks…

The Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk, who beat Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, had this devastating chirp during the United States’ 5-1 victory over Germany on Sunday.

And in case you missed it, fun with the very real Sweden-Finland rivalry. The San Jose Sharks’ John Klingberg gets a shoutout from ex-Dallas Stars teammate Esa Lindell!

